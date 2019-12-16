The Duke & Duchess of Sussex will skip the Buckingham Palace Xmas parties

I’ve been wondering aloud for a few weeks if we would see the Duke and Duchess of Sussex at all over the Christmas holiday. They’ve been in the wind since all of the events around Remembrance Day, which was mid-November. So they’ve been gone from public view for a full month. Today is the day for the Queen’s annual Buckingham Palace staff party, and on Wednesday, the royals will gather at BP for the annual pre-Christmas lunch before the Queen and other senior royals head to Sandringham. It looks like Harry and Meghan will be missing those events as well.
The Duke and Duchess of Sussex will miss both of the Queen’s Christmas parties this week, with no plans to return to the UK until the new year. The couple will not be making an appearance at the annual Buckingham Palace party tonight to thank royal staff, sources have confirmed to the Mail. And they will be notably absent from the family’s pre-Christmas lunch at the palace on Wednesday. Insiders stressed there was no snub ‘whatsoever’ intended and the couple had already informed the Queen, who is understanding of the situation.
‘As the couple made clear a few weeks ago, they are taking some time away together as a family,’ said one. ‘This means that they will miss Christmas events.’
Harry and Meghan are currently on a six-week break from royal duties to spend time with baby Archie and will be spending Christmas with the duchess’s mother, Doria Ragland, at an undisclosed location abroad. But some royal officials hoped Harry and Meghan might return long enough to join the Queen’s huge staff party on Monday, which they have attended previously. The Queen hosts the event out of her own pocket each year to thank her royal workers. There was also talk that they would attend the annual turkey and trimmings lunch at Buckingham Palace on the Wednesday before Christmas, shortly before the Queen leaves for Sandringham for the festive season.
They will return to the UK, possibly as late as early January, to launch their new charity after splitting from the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge.
I think several things all at once. I think that if Harry and Meghan really are doing the “six weeks off” thing which was widely reported, then the decision to go away for six weeks was one made in consultation with the Queen. Even if Harry and Meghan had decided to skip the Sandringham part of the royal Christmas, they would have been expected to at least make the Buckingham Palace Christmas lunch. So the fact that the Sussexes are skipping EVERYTHING says to me that this was all part of a larger conversation with the Queen, and I also think it’s possible that the Queen – and William, in particular – thought that the distance would be good for everyone involved. I also think that it was probably a combination of the Sussexes being “sent away” and the Sussexes actively wanting to GTFO for six weeks. It’s fascinating to me that the British tabloids don’t have a clue where they are either. I still think they’re staying at Oprah’s house!
Given that Granny subsidizes their lifestyle, I agree that they must have cleared this with her. If not, that is a really dumb move and I don’t think these two are dumb (well, he might be a little dim.)
Yeah I think this definitely got approval from the Queen and Charles. We all know Meghan is smart and everything else aside, she’s not going to damage a relationship with either of those two. (and I get the feeling that she and Charles do get along.)
Huh. I find this really interesting. Its clear that the break was less about “skipping the Christmas walk at Sandringham” and more about…..what? Just a general mental health break for 6 weeks? Have they really been in the US the whole time?
It makes me think that the Queen supports them and is okay with this break and that there is something more going on behind the scenes than we know – because I dont see Meghan and Harry missing the lunch for the palace staff just because, or completely skipping out on seeing any of the Windsors at Christmas.
Is it possible they are staying in Windsor and just no one has seen them? So they will still see people like the Queen and Charles, just not at the big family events?
I hope the Sussexes are enjoying their vacation.
Totally agree, Kitty cat. The dreadful British media must be experiencing withdrawal symptoms not knowing where they are or being able to monetize their activities. Kudos to them!
Honestly, I think these are pretty normal growing pains. We had a bunch of in-law family drama after my first was born, it was like we had to fracture off for a while to establish ourselves as our own family unit, and when we came back the dynamic was different and better. I suspect things will calm down with them and relationships will come back together in the near future.
Yes, there is no way they didn’t get clearance from the sweet old lady (sarcasm) before they were granted a leave of absence (sarcasm again). And to be honest who can blame them. BUT I hope this is setting a precedent (in Will’s mind) that the couple won’t be around in the future for major holidays. Plus, I think the hard working couple make the rest of them look so bad the Queen and Wills were glad to not have them around. A shiny penny makes the old dull ones look even worse when side by side.
Considering William and Kate basically got six years of work free time to be a couple and then a family, six weeks after a year of dedicated (albeit largely behind the scenes) work and having a baby seems like a good start.
I was just thinking the same. it feels like Kate is finally settling into her role, which is great, but she had 6 years of doing very little. She had media attention obviously, but nothing as critical as Meg. She also has the Kris Jenner of the UK in her corner, media training the entire family and very strictly controlling/unifying the Middleton narrative. Meghan didn’t have any of that. What does she have? High powered friends. I suspect those friends are beginning to rally around her and leverage their own resources.
My theory- based on nothing, mind you- is that the Cambridges needed the Sussexes to take time off so they could catch up in numbers for the year and look less like lazy a-holes.
I kind of think this is partly true. Kate and William get maximum coverage for their BBC show, they got lots of coverage for the diplomatic reception, they’ll host one or two christmas events at KP that will get lots of coverage – without anything competing from the Sussexes.
I wonder if the Sussexes were told to take a big step back so that Kate and William could shine and Harry said “eff this, we’ll be gone for over a month, see you in 2020.”
They didn’t get lots of coverage for the diplomatic reception. The British media focused on the election.
I’m inclined to agree with you, runcmc. OK, I’m feeling a bit bitchy today, but they are a pair of layabouts, doing as little as possible for most of the year, and, come Christmas, they want to shine, along with the pretty Christmas lights. And all the better if the Sussexes are out of the way. I also think they’ve been roped in for some cute family PR to take the heat off the creepy uncle.
William and Kate had done more public engagements than Harry and Meghan, respectively, before the six week break started. So I don’t think catching up in numbers was the issue.
I mean, Meghan and Harry were on child care leave – Meghan for a longer period than Harry. So the numbers for William and Kate are atrocious if their number of work events were even close to theirs.
Good for them! I’m glad Meghan gets to have her first Christmas with their baby back home. She has been so out of her comfort zone for so long, and I’m relieved for her that she gets to spend a few weeks on her own turf. She is a better woman than me, because I definitely would have been gone for 6 months and not just 6 weeks.
What’s funny is that since the BM don’t have their cash cows right now and have no clue where they are, it’s almost like they hope and wish they come back because it’s going to be boring and uninteresting without them and of course they need those money shots. I think they’re scared not only because of the lawsuits but if Harry and Meghan truly do leave, the media won’t know what to do. Focus on the Cambridge’s that they love so much.
Hope they’re having a great time away from that sh*t show of a family.
Wasn’t it reported that Harry’s engagement at the end of November would be his last& hasnt the press reported on this 6 week break on every article about them since they went dark?
So then why is it a surprise or ‘exclusive’ that they may not be attending these palace parties? Seems like some are missing new content from the Sussexes.
The future kings and queen consorts have had fantastic engagements recently- see Camilla’s home house Christmas engagement& the Mary Berry special so lots for the media to focus on.
They’re legit obsessed with the Sussexes. I think they’re obsessed with forcing them to comply to their demands and Harry and Meghan aren’t and I don’t think they’ve ever experienced that. Harry told them multiple times that he won’t be bullied.
They hate H&M but they need them. It’s why they tell them to go away and get so pissed when they actually do.
Lol!! S808. It’s a form of psychosis playing out in real time. “Go Away, Please come back.” Lol
@Rogue, I came here to say this very thing. Why would anyone be surprised when it’s been reported ad nauseam that the Sussexes would be on a 6-week break during the Holidays.
It’s like they forget how to count. It hasn’t been six weeks from when Harry was last seen so there is no reason why they would be at the Christmas party. If they weren’t going to be at the Christmas Day church walk, they weren’t going to be at things the week before.
1. Setting up their charity, and 2. avoiding the possibility that the the BRF would make them cape for Andy/pap walks with Andy sprung on them, which would interfere with #1. Go Sussexes!
Why is there all this analysis? They took a break from the blatant racism. That is it. Meghan couldn’t go a day without being trashed by the tabloids and NO ONE stood up for her. Never forget people. Never forget. AND … chances are Harry’s relatives while not stopping it, might have been involved in starting it.
Yep, Meghan is having a break from all those two faced people for the holidays. A nice drama free first holiday season with her family without having to deal with “sources” talking crap about her to the press.
The Sussexes have very trust worthy folks around them now because no leaks come fron their camp.
That’s what I am most happy about for them. They have gotten rid of the leakers. Finally. It’s so clear because the press are licking their wounds and making up stories about how the Sussexes are breaking tradition by not showing up for these pretentious events.
British media are desperate to have infos and pics of the Sussexes, without them there isn’t money.
I’m happy that Harry and Meghan are spending time with Doria so far of that Royal Family mess.
this is prob a lot of crazy speculation and projection but…Meghan has a lot of experience w abusive family dynamics and distancing herself from them, and even tho H’s family are better clothed and bejeweled, the dynamics overall seem abusive, w awful people like PA elevated above flawed but better people like PC, or W&K for all their mediocrity elevated above M&H who seem to care far more about really doing something constructive w their lives and privileges. Because they’re the BRF, it must be so much harder to see the truth of people like the Queen, but between the PA situation and having Meghan, maybe the scales have fallen from H’s eyes. Again, prob lots of projection… I just think post Me Too, Trump, Kavanaugh and in their case PA’s crimes, we’re all learning to see things as they really are, not as we’ve been gaslit to believe them to be…
Not surprised at all. But we know they are working behind the scenes because that’s what Meghan and Harry do. The are hard workers and I pay no heed to the silly year-end numbers game. The work that is tallied is not the same as what value they add.
I agree Royal Blue, the Sussex’s aren’t interested in playing the year end numbers game because they know that they’ve worked hard and produced solid results. I would be interested though in seeing the actual number of private visits and meetings, with what they’ve done I imagine it would be quite high.
Harla me too. I think what the Sussexes do doesn’t compare with the odd appearance and ribbon cutting. They spend time doing stuff like: Meetings, planning, developing ideas, organizing, troubleshooting, fundraising, negotiating etc. that will never be in the CC. So I say don’t bother to send me the list of numbers at the end of the year. Tell me instead how you helped the homeless and needy.
@Harla, I agree. I was thinking back to how much they have done this year all while having a newborn and enduring a smear campaign. I am sure if they counted every single meeting like the Cambridge’s do, their end of year numbers would be way higher. It shows they are not about the numbers but the work. They definitely deserve this break. They have been through a lot this year.
I don’t think they are at Oprah’s house in California, maybe Hawaii. Oprah had a ton of guests at her house for Thanksgiving according to instagram. My guess is somewhere where they really have no chance of being papped, like Bali.
Good for them. End of.
Edit; also really tired of this idea that Meghan has to be best buds with her SIL, i.e. something that is not expected in other family set ups.
Further families alternate whom they spend xmas with. Betty is in Windsor all year round whilst Doria rarely gets to see Archie. Meghan couldn’t win either way so they might as well do what makes them happy as a family.
I’m so interested in the logistics of ‘going dark’ – for any celebrity. Presumably, the media would pay dearly for tips on their location or candid shots which makes it near impossible to go out in public places. I suppose they could be holed up on an estate or private island, but for 6 weeks? That would drive me up the wall, even if it was an incredible, opulent location.
Honestly this is the most interesting part of this to me. And I dont mean it in a “the public has a right to know where they are” – just from a logistical perspective, the fact that no one knows where they are is fascinating to me (or no one is saying.)
I know that overall Harry and Meghan are better at being “stealthy” so to speak than others – I mean, we still dont know where they went for their honeymoon, we only know they went to France because of the pictures from the airport (I dont think the Ibiza rumors were ever confirmed), etc. Meghan works behind the scenes for months to launch projects such as the cookbook and Smart Set, with very little being leaked about it.
Its just fascinating to me that they are able to move so under the radar.
I’m starting to believe that the filing of the law suit was a bargaining chip for and amnesty over the holiday/ Christmas period.
I am thrilled they will be away for the Christmas parties. I hope they are enjoying their time off and come back in January stronger than ever. I definitely think things will change in the new year regarding the Sussex’s.
Me too Marie. I think they will return stronger than ever.
I hope they are enjoying their break with their little one. They deserve it. And have more than earned it.