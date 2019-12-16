“Timothee Chalamet posted cute photos from the ‘Little Women’ set” links
  • December 16, 2019

  • By Kaiser
  • Links

Timothee Chalamet posted the cutest photos from the Little Women set! [Just Jared]
Jodie Turner Smith seems to be bumping out. [LaineyGossip]
Richard Madden won’t play Marvel’s first gay superhero. [Dlisted]
Lord, what was Crown Princess Victoria wearing? [Go Fug Yourself]
The assailant caught on camera assaulting a reporter has been arrested. [Pajiba]
Jay-Z snatched a phone at Diddy’s 50th birthday party. [Jezebel]
Rep. Jeff Van Drew seems like an idiot. [Towleroad]
Unexpected couple breaks up mid-pregnancy. [Starcasm]
I love the way Harry Styles talks about sexuality. [OMG Blog]

Timothee Chalamet at arrivals for LITTLE...

2 Responses to ““Timothee Chalamet posted cute photos from the ‘Little Women’ set” links”

  1. Erinn says:
    December 16, 2019 at 1:06 pm

    Unexpected Couple — I have no idea why I expected these people to not be complete idiots. But from what I understand this “Hailey 2″ (no idea who the first incarnation of Hailey is) was vague-posting for attention, and then was mad that she got attention. I feel like most people know at least one person like that – I certainly do. Good luck to the child that is going to be born to these people.

    Victoria — good god, WHAT IS THAT. That’s one of the worst dresses I’ve seen. It looks like a quilt and an 80′s bridesmaid dress had a baby, and then the baby decided to go through a goth phase. That’s up there with Maxima’s big bird dress, though this is still worse. I don’t think there’s a single royal woman out there who doesn’t wear at least the occasional hideous outfit – even the ones that are constantly touted as being great dressers. They ALL have had some pretty hideous outfits over the years.

    Reply
  2. Rhys says:
    December 16, 2019 at 1:34 pm

    I love Madeleine and her hot brother’s wife dresses, pink and turquoise! So glam! Oh, to be a princess and wear something like this along with a tiara, because you HAVE to :D

    Reply

