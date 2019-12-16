Melania Trump: It’s fine to cyberbully Greta Thunberg because she’s an activist

Last week, Greta Thunberg was named Time Magazine’s Person of the Year. I thought Greta was a good choice for many reasons, and one of those reasons was that Time’s choice would drive Donald Trump crazy, because he’s that thin-skinned and stupid and he cares about sh-t like “who gets named POTY.” Like clockwork, Donald Trump soon “attacked” a teenage girl on Twitter, writing that “Greta must work on her Anger Management” and that she needed to “chill.” Because he’s President Hector Projector. He was truly rage-tweeting about a teenage environmental activist getting recognized for her work.
Anyway, Donald Trump being a schoolyard bully is not news anymore. What did give the story an added dimension was the fact that he was cyberbullying a child, and one of Melania Trump’s few “causes” is Be Best, which is something about cyberbullying, especially among the youths. Melania had also recently issued a statement about how it was apparently super-improper to even mention Barron’s name in one of the impeachment hearings. And yet, Melania had nothing to say as her husband cyberbullied a teenage girl. And then Melania did issue a statement, days later, through her spokesperson. Get a load of this:
“BeBest is the First Lady’s initiative, and she will continue to use it to do all she can to help children. It is no secret that the President and First Lady often communicate differently — as most married couples do. Their son is not an activist who travels the globe giving speeches. He is a 13-year-old who wants and deserves privacy,” Stephanie Grisham’s statement said.
“Their son is not an activist who travels the globe giving speeches.” Ah, I see! Greta doesn’t deserve privacy nor does she have the right to NOT be cyberbullied by the president of the United States because… she’s given speeches at the UN and various climate panels. It’s weird how narrow Be Best’s charter really is, huh? Don’t cyberbully unless you’re attacking someone who has made a speech or gone out in public or done some activism. If you’re targeting a teenager for harassment, it’s fine as long as they’ve given a speech. BE BEST! Melania is the biggest f–king C-U-Next-Tuesday.
Photos courtesy of WENN, Avalon Red.
Baron should be off limits unless/until he starts involving himself in the way that the other demon spawn do. I will ALWAYS maintain that he has a right to privacy, and does not in any way deserve any kind of attacks or insults hurled his way.
But I also maintain that Greta is a child first, who happens to also be an activist. Civil criticism is one thing. Abuse is another. And she absolutely is being abused by the president and his little minions. And any adult who would do that really should never be allowed to procreate.
I’m about as interested in Barron’s rights and limits regarding THIS situation….as his Mama was/is interested in the rights and limits of the children that were/are stolen from their parents while trying to escape the horrors of their countries…horrors that our government instigate and and fan the flames of fascism to flourish….
Time to put on our “I don’t Really Care… Do You” jackets and sashay away….
Barron was not attacked. That was faux outrage.
It was only his name mentioned.
Oh no, sorry, I meant it in a general sense. I didn’t mean he was in this instance- and I agree, it was just a mention.
And I know he’s not targeted at an outrageous level. But it still happens. I despise these people as much as the next person, but I don’t think underage children should be a target of ANYONE regardless of who their parents are. Now if that child starts spewing hate speech or whatever, then it’s 100% fair game to call that out.
But I will always say a child is a child – they can’t choose their parents.
I understand what you mean about Barron, but the context was someone in his impeachment hearing said “Donald Trump can call his son Barron, but he can’t make him a baron” or something like that. No one was attacking Barron’s character, it was always about his dad. Some people talk about just mentioning his name being a violation of privacy, but it’s not like they mentioned any info about him besides being called Barron and being Trump’s son – we knew both of those things before the hearing.
Why I think it’s important to specify this, is because we’ve seen a lot how alt-righters like calling “both sides” and complain about the hipocrisy of the left, invoking very exceptional scenarios, or things that were taken out of context, or just straight-up lies.
So what I’m saying is we really shouldn’t adress this so-called “bullying” on Barron, not even in a hypothetical scenario, because it’s not happening, and we shouldn’t feed Trump’s narratives.
Exactly. The two are not equal in anyway, and unfortunately so many decent people play into their hands by apologizing and making them equal. No one talks about Barron. No one. We mock Trump for thinking he’s royalty, but no one is actually talking about Barron. So for disgusting Melanie to equate mentioning Trumps thought process in naming his son as similar to the attacks on Greta (and saying that Greta is asking for it) just shows she only cares about herself, her son, and her parents. She’s a heartless monster and we shouldn’t expect anything different.
100% agreement with you. I was speaking more in general (I did clarify that in a reply) but this is what I mean. I agree that this instance was not a case of an attack.
That’s what gets me! IT WAS A DAD JOKE! A few years ago one of the SNL writers (too lazy to google) made a comment on twitter about Barron maybe being on the spectrum, and the they were criticized by everyone, which was mostly fair. But this is so different!!!!!!
Baron is not off limits. Kind of the way other presidential children have not been off limits. The Obama daughters were subjected to way more scrutiny and judgement than poor little oppressed Baron will ever be. This whole situation is on par with all the other gaslighting going on in the White House by those freaks. The fake outrage expressed by that CU Next Tuesday is amusing and hypocritical, showing how little she even cares about other children.
I feel bad for Baron. Think of the craziness behind the scenes that we don’t get to see.
What’s especially sad about Trump bullying Greta is that she has Aspergers. It has been rumored for years that Baron also has some level of Aspergers and Trumps keep him very much out of the public eye to “protect” this info. Seems the Donald is supposedly a wee bit sensitive about the public latching on to this info as it — supposedly — indicates that one of his kids is less than perfect. If this is true, Trump’s bullying of Greta and Melania’s dismissal of that bullying is especially heinous.
I despise the Trumps more than I ever thought possible but, the Barron/Aspergers rumor has always made me squeamish. We have zero evidence that it’s true and in fact the very few glimpses into his life seem to indicate he’s remarkably typical given his parentage.
I also tend to think that Trump’s bullying of Greta is less about her Aspergers than about the giant platform that she’s using so forcefully and graciously.
One, ONE(!!!)of his kids is less than perfect?🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣
“Civil criticism is one thing. Abuse is another. ” 🌟Exactly. The ‘First Lady’ just used her platform and privilege (that comes with her status, wealth, and age) to okay her husband’s stans abuse of an underage girl. And her justification for it is victim-blaming- she basically pulled the she’s putting herself out there card and said it has to be accepted as the natural consequence of this girl speaking out. This is a situation where it’s appropriate to mention a special place in hell for women who don’t help other women (and girls). She’s disgusting. Nobody at this point expected her to give a fuck about anyone else, but she just shouted it from the rooftops.
It’s genuinely terrifying that they don’t even have a CLUE about how hypocritical they are. And even if they did, it’s not like they’d care.
Greta is a freaking champ and she puts up with so much abuse, it’s just heart breaking. I hope that anyone who rips up a child for trying to make the world a better place has a very special reserved seat in whatever horrible afterlife option they believe in.
If she doesn’t even want to try, to put a minimum amount, why to pretend anyway? She could just sit there, not doing anything, and at least she wouldn’t get mocked.
Sit there, wait till he croaks, take her payout, and fade into obscurity like ivana.
I wonder the same thing. I gotta believe someone is twisting her arm to do the bare minimum. Maybe Ivanka?
In any case, Trump ratcheted up his audacity and pettiness with his tweet about Nancy Pelosi and her teeth. He is such a monster and his supporters who shrug off this behavior are worse.
She’s trash. Straight trash. Leave children alone.
The real news here is that Malaria managed to get her arms into the sleeves of her coat for once.
She is total trash and viciously cruel.
I was thinking the same thing about the coat.
People on here have been saying Melanie is morphing into Trump and I can’t unsee that.
Cruel trash indeed, but Greta burned him so Hahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahaha
I couldn’t agree more. Anyone who would sell herself so cheaply that they would be with someone like him is trash.
No one thought he would win, least of all her. Now she’s stuck.
This is all part of Dotard’s plan:
Step 1. Find prominent teenager who wins accolades for espousing semi-liberal viewpoints.
Step 2. Insult said teenager on social media and in interviews, implying a mental illness, and encourage supporters to slander the teen as well.
Step 3. Get owned on social media by said teenager, because you are incapable of using social media for anything but all caps rants.
Step 4: Ignore that you got owned, and retweet your own insults about “Shifty Schiff” because there’s no way Shifty hasn’t heard that lame nickname a thousand times and that’ll show ‘em how clever you are.
Step 5. Whine that the media is biased and unfair for daring to report that you, a grownup, should have better things to do than insult a teenager (or other adults, btw).
Step 6. Get outraged when someone refers to you son as…. the name you gave him.
Step 7. Label everyone who disagrees with an activist.
Step 8. Say it’s okay to be mean to activists cause they asked for it by disagreeing with you.
Step 9. Blame energy saving lightbulbs and low flow toilets for everthing… don’t forget to flush 15 times.
Step 10. Be best.
Whoever may have even attempted feeling bad for poor Melania not wanting to be part of the presidency and having this thrust on her should read this and know what an absolute horrible person she truly is.
+1.
I lost any smidgeon of sympathy for Melania since she wore the infamous jacket to visit the border camps, regardless of what intent the words were intending to convey, and to whom.
The professor made a remark of calling someone a name doesn’t give him a title. The professor apologized in a later session for mentioning his name and that she was wrong to do so.
Melania and her pit-bull obnoxious SPOX made it into a huge statement of wrongdoing, publicizing it on FOX, spawning additional discussions to millions. I’m sure Barron did not appreciate the ten-fold attention. Methinks they were using Barron for political fodder over his feelings.
So because Greta is asking adults to do something about climate change she’s deserving of abuse? Oh, okay.
Melania is trash and her spokeswoman fits right into that vicious deplorable administration. Team Greta.
To all the people who (if only sometimes) feel sorry for Melania: Don’t. She’s just as bad as her husband.
Anyone choosing to stay in that man’s orbit is despicable. Guilty by association has never been more relevant. I can’t stand her as much as I can’t stand genius hole in the ass.
Real talk though: this behavior is scary and straight out the dictator playbook. This is the intentional vilification of activists as enemies deserving of punishment and not deserving of humane treatment. It’s the first step to rounding them up and jailing them for nothing but their views. Trump is slowly inoculating his base to this. Start with insults… then jailing and more. It’s Nazi tactics.
Agreed. And I’d say he’s got his base convinced that people need to be imprisoned and worse. I crossed paths with a deplorable on Twitter who said all Dems deserve to die.
I just returned from a trip to Dachau. It has a whole museum exhibition detailing exactly this. It is, step by step, verbatim, Nazi tactics. It started with undermining the free press. Then demonizing political and ideological opponents and creating a culture of Fear of the Other.
We never learn.
I’m beginning to think MT is even more malevolent than DT. She is stone cold in a very chilling way.
Barron “is a 13-year-old who wants and deserves privacy,” sarah’s evil twin says. Judging by multiple photos, Barron is a 13 year old who is miserable in trumpland. I feel very sorry for him with those monsters as parents.
I don’t think that Melanie manages her Twitter account. I think it’s someone in Trump’s PR circle that does. I think Melanie tries to do the bare minimum and is just waiting for the nightmare to end (for Trump to leave office so she can divorce him, or for him to die).
I think she’s a freeloading birther who will remain on the gravy train until she can’t ride any longer.
+1
She’s not divorcing him unless she has something better financially lined up.
I used to not really know where to Put Melania on this whole nightmare-clown scale.
But you cant be with this person, in that family, and not be guilty by association but also by doing.
She actually, is doing all teh same garbage that Donald does, although she isnt a flaming orange windbag while shes at it.
Her whole anti bullying campaign, is just to save face, and its to blame OTHER people, for the wrong THEY themselves are doing– which is classic twisted psychology. Trump calls Democrats crooks and hires indicted people- Melania calls others bullies and bullies other people.
MT or DT?
THEY’RE BOTH THE SAME LEVEL OF TOXIC. Being *quietly* toxic is toxic nevertheless!
WTF? This makes ABSOLUTELY NO SENSE. It’s never fine to bully and it’s never fine for an adult to bully a child. In other words, to p.o.s. Melanie and her orange turd husband, ANY CHILD EXCEPT BARRON IS FINE TO BULLY. Hell to the no. My God, we’ve GOT to get these people out of the White House.!!!!!!!
That is the stupidest thing I ever heard. She just needs to sit there and look pretty. Isn’t that what she’s paid for anyway??
Her face is a hardened fright mask of plastic surgery now. I’m surprised she can see out of those slits for eyes. Been a long time since she was pretty. Hard and mean is what I see.
Just had to add that this is totally bro-code speak for “She was asking for it”. She may as well have said Greta needs to dress differently and smile more. Complete C.
I have a friend, a Trump supporter who promotes Civil War against democrats, who sent me a message saying DT’s post about Greta was honest and not an attack, everyone is deeply concerned given her mental state something bad will happen and she is way too angry and being used as a prop. I just said Trump is a baby and him not thinking Trump was attacking her is not worth a discussion and don’t worry, she can handle things better than Trump but it is so sad….they honestly believe this stuff. Then I have dinner with friends who are democrats and one has a husband who loves Trump, says the dems have done nothing in congress except try to impeach him, they should let him do what he wants to do – we will all be better for. It scares me because the democrats want the PERFECT candidate – no one person is perfect! I fear they will again sit out because this one doesn’t agree with what they want…leading to another 4 years of Trump! I feel like people just won’t wake up!