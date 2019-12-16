Melania Trump: It’s fine to cyberbully Greta Thunberg because she’s an activist

Last week, Greta Thunberg was named Time Magazine’s Person of the Year. I thought Greta was a good choice for many reasons, and one of those reasons was that Time’s choice would drive Donald Trump crazy, because he’s that thin-skinned and stupid and he cares about sh-t like “who gets named POTY.” Like clockwork, Donald Trump soon “attacked” a teenage girl on Twitter, writing that “Greta must work on her Anger Management” and that she needed to “chill.” Because he’s President Hector Projector. He was truly rage-tweeting about a teenage environmental activist getting recognized for her work.

Anyway, Donald Trump being a schoolyard bully is not news anymore. What did give the story an added dimension was the fact that he was cyberbullying a child, and one of Melania Trump’s few “causes” is Be Best, which is something about cyberbullying, especially among the youths. Melania had also recently issued a statement about how it was apparently super-improper to even mention Barron’s name in one of the impeachment hearings. And yet, Melania had nothing to say as her husband cyberbullied a teenage girl. And then Melania did issue a statement, days later, through her spokesperson. Get a load of this:

“BeBest is the First Lady’s initiative, and she will continue to use it to do all she can to help children. It is no secret that the President and First Lady often communicate differently — as most married couples do. Their son is not an activist who travels the globe giving speeches. He is a 13-year-old who wants and deserves privacy,” Stephanie Grisham’s statement said.

“Their son is not an activist who travels the globe giving speeches.” Ah, I see! Greta doesn’t deserve privacy nor does she have the right to NOT be cyberbullied by the president of the United States because… she’s given speeches at the UN and various climate panels. It’s weird how narrow Be Best’s charter really is, huh? Don’t cyberbully unless you’re attacking someone who has made a speech or gone out in public or done some activism. If you’re targeting a teenager for harassment, it’s fine as long as they’ve given a speech. BE BEST! Melania is the biggest f–king C-U-Next-Tuesday.