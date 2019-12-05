Melania Trump & the MAGA idiots were so upset that Barron’s name was mentioned

You know how all of the MAGA people are all just whiny diaper babies and moron snowflakes? You know how they seriously believe that they could spend eight years holding Barack Obama and his family to one standard, and then they could completely throw out that standard when Donald Trump is bangin’ p0rn stars and openly contemptuous of his third, vacant trophy wife and their son? Yeah. Well, guess who’s at it again. On Wednesday, the House Judiciary Committee began their phase of the impeachment hearings. They brought in three constitutional scholars to speak about the House inquiry’s findings, and the constitutional standards for impeaching a president.
One of the scholars was Stanford law professor Pamela S. Karlan. She was asked about the history of our American republic, and how the founders truly built the constitution around the idea that duh, presidents are not kings and there is no American “nobility” or aristocracy. This is how she said it:
“Contrary to what President Trump has said, Article 2 does not give him the power to do anything he wants. The Constitution says there can be no titles of nobility, so while the president can name his son Barron, he can’t make him a baron.” It was a completely articulate point, well-made and pithy enough for a Twitter clip. But of course all the diaper babies started crying about how Professor Karlan “attacked” Barron Trump, and how “unhinged liberals” were something something WITCH HUNT ON A CHILD. The professor… correctly made an observation on a child’s name, and it was in a particular context, i.e. that Donald Trump believes himself to be an emperor, a king, someone about every law and someone who can surround himself with sycophants in the “royal court” of the All-White House.
Melania Trump is one of those diaper babies, I guess.
A minor child deserves privacy and should be kept out of politics. Pamela Karlan, you should be ashamed of your very angry and obviously biased public pandering, and using a child to do it.
— Melania Trump (@FLOTUS) December 4, 2019
I have several very real questions. One, does it disturb a child’s privacy to simply have his name mentioned in a congressional impeachment hearing? “Privacy” does not mean “we can never speak Barron Trump’s name in the public sphere EVER.” Two, this is the bitch who wore an “I Don’t Care Do U?” coat for her visit to children in cages. Melania should be f–king ashamed of that. Spare us the manufactured outrage.
Photos courtesy of Backgrid and Avalon Red.
So, part of me kind of understands the criticism that she shouldn’t have said it because it just gives the right something to rant about.
But, the right was going to rant about a strong, intelligent woman taking the house Rs to task anyway, so whatever.
She didn’t say anything bad about Barron, she didn’t even say anything personal about him – just his name. And I thought it was a very succinct way to get her point across.
The manufactured outrage from Melania et al feels like just that – manufactured outrage.
Sorry but she did nothing wrong and had nothing to apologize for. It’s an analogy spoken in plain English for the Dumb Dumbs. The Right has attacked every person speaking truth at the hearing no matter how *perfect* the person. Yet the Dems continue to bend over and apologize for everything including breathing. They continue to fall for the trap the Right sets up: Do as we say and not as we do! “You Dems must follow XYZ behavior, we Republicans can do whatever the F we want to!”
I’m sorry but this weakness and false equivalency on the left is the main reason Donald Trump can be elected by the right without apology. Melania considers an educated constitutional scholar telling Trump he is not a King angry, pandering? She can go to hell. And the media can kick rocks for coming to her aid while refusing to hold her accountable for never explaining her sketchy immigration status or her “I don’t really care do you” jacket worn to a camp where her husband is caving children. No more passes for this shitty corrupt family of liars.
So, you didn’t read my response at all beyond the first sentence, did you?
Because I said the right was going to rant about her anyway, I thought it was a succinct way to get her point across, and that it was manufactured outrage on the part of the right.
but okay.
Yeah, I agree with you Becks1. I read your entire comment.
I don’t care about Baron, do U?
DING! DING! DING! WE HAVE A WINNER! 👏🏻👏🏻👏🏻
I bet you’re reading donnie’s mind
Spare me the righteous indignation, Melanie. If you genuinely cared about your son’s privacy, you wouldn’t have tweeted (read: had Stephanie Grishom tweet) about this incident and turned him into a news story and MAGA/GOP talking point.
Was it right to mention Baron? Honestly, Pamela H. should’ve avoided mentioning him just to avoid giving the repubs ammo. But if Melanie wants to know what a real attack on a first child is, Chelsea Clinton can take her to school.
However, likeliest theory: Melanie wasn’t even aware of this stuff, and her press people did this to create distractions, deflections, and whataboutisms to get people talking about something other than Trump’s crimes.
Dr. Karlan did not give anyone ammunition. They are shooting blanks. She came, she schooled and left them in the dust. Period. I refuse to watch these losers trash another educated woman doing her job. If they have no constitutional arguments against hers I don’t really care do you?
I mean, sure, it’s blanks, but they’re shooting anyway.
The problem is the right turns everything that isn’t ammo into it…. everything gets twisted and pulled apart. Dr. Karlan probably should’ve chosen more carefully… but she shouldn’t have to and it sucks because as you said she did nothing wrong.
All these witnesses are in a difficult situation and basically all of them will say something that in hindsight they probably shouldn’t have because the right will twist it. It’s a no win.
Melania probably can’t tell us what Barron wore yesterday or where he even was when her office wrote that tweet. This is not the first time Melania has exploited that kid for her own political purposes.
And I find it offensive that a woman who probably was introduced to her husband by Jeffrey Epstein used “pander” to describe that hearing testimony. Also, I doubt Melania knows what “pander” means.
Come on. She does know it’s the famous black and white endangered bear of China. I’m puzzled as to the relevance of the bear in her Twit-rant, though.
Talk about an over reaction
There are enough substantive things that a woman of her caliber can call out.
This was more of a cutesy soundbite and I firmly stand by the standard for anyone that minor children should not be mentioned at all in such a serious proceeding.
AGREED
There’s obviously something that causes them to be extra protective of him. I don’t think he should be used as a tool to make some passive aggressive point. But it also doesn’t warrant all the outrage. It would be great if politicians could leave the minor children out of it completely. (Both reps and dems).
It was not a passive aggressive point. It was a literal fact.
There’s no way she said it without realizing it would cause upset.
While I don’t think Karlan should have used that analogy just because we all know how the right can twist anything, I don’t think there’s anything about Barron that causes them to be extra protective of him. If anything, they’re the ones exploiting him by just not letting a simple analogy slide.
Your whitey righty family, like my own, will savor the outrage olympics on this one. Oh, they are so outraged! Trust, if they are like mine, no one laughed louder or harder in the 90′s when Rush Limbaugh held up a picture of THIRTEEN year old Chelsea Clinton and said “here’s the white dog”.
Or when John McCain, around the same time, went around telling a “joke” that should have ended his phony career:
“Why is Chelsea Clinton so ugly? Because Janet Reno is her father”.
They remember. They pray YOU don’t. But I’m here to remind you . So take this with you and make them eat it when they open their mouths later this month at the family holiday.
The Trump loving right is composed of stupid people only at this point. Anyone with any critical thinking skills sees through all their nonsense. This is why they have waged a methodical campaign against public and higher education. They know they must keep folks dumb to survive.
Poor Chelsea, I remember the insults that poor girl endured. No one has had that kind of abuse. That poor girl is probably still in therapy.
These people are dumber than a box of rocks.
Hey Melania and the Maga Idiots do you want to talk about the rights of children I just read the U.S. has held a record 69,550 migrant children in government custody in 2019.
She did not write that tweet. “Obviously biased public pandering” is not in her vocab. What’s the over/under that KellyAnne wrote that?
That’s true. I tweeted that yesterday, but with some nasty observations about why she couldn’t have written the tweet. I’m not sorry. It’s the truth.
Um… but Greta Thunberg was fair game? Mocking a minor with a disability? I swear these people, I don’t know how they function in their reality.
I can’t wait for this bs to be over. But I also bet Trump is already planning pulling all strings and connects to escape prison and fake his death or whatever option a b and c so that he can hide out under the radar somewhere
Excellent point- Right wingers said terrible things about Greta.
And the Obama daughters.
And Chelsea Clinton, to the extreme.
I wish she would’ have said it because now it’s a distraction and gives them something stupid to scream about, but she didn’t say anything WRONG.
She certainly gave them a way to turn the focus off what was actually discussed in the hearing which MAGA nation doesn’t want to hear or talk about. Now it was just about her using baron’s name to make a point. At least she apologized, which trump never has when saying scathing things about Greta Thunberg who although she certainly has put herself out there is still s child. People should call out Melania every time orange face bullys someone online. Such hypocrisy.
I am sure Greta Thunberg’s family feels the same way, Melania.
And the Parkland kids… and the Sandy Hook families.
This is so perfect, and such an example of how hypocritical these horrible people are.
So…the MAGAs don’t understand English?
Anyone can “mention” Barron. Barron, Barron, Barron. Amy Carter and the Obama girls were ripped mercilessly, called ugly, sluttish, etc. Also, my God, as was mentioned above, the assassinated Parkland teens and Sandy Hook six year olds. Maligned after shot to death, NO significant gun law change to prevent tragedy for America’s kids. Cowardly donald is SO chicken-shit afraid of the NRA. Other people’s tragedies mean zero to him. So entirely selfish and parasitic. Yes, let other people fight the wars because I have fallen arches (or whatever other lie). STFU and cooperate with the impeachment hearings and go quietly to jail. Or go kicking and screaming.
JUST GO!!! Frigging unbelievable. Oh, and the MOFO makes BANK on Secret Service protection for him and his very extended family (agents must all stay in Trump-owned hotels and pay millions for the privilige of protecting their asses).
Same goes for celebrities and wannabe celebs who’ve named their offspring Saint, Sir, King, Prince, Princess etc
I would guess that the minor children from Amy Carter forward would have a few examples of truly outrageous comments aimed at them.
Why is it that there never seems to be a photograph of either parent seeking to genuinely interact with the boy?
Her husband mocked Greta Thunberg and she’s fine with it. Not a word from her about protecting a child when it’s her own husband actually insulting them. Children have been separated from their parents and caged. No problem for Melania. Barron’s name is mentioned in an analogy and she’s incensed. He wasn’t mocked or insulted. His name was mentioned. The faux outrage from this garbage woman and the ilk who support her husband, is a complete joke.