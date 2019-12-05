Justin Timberlake apologizes to Jessica Biel after his ‘strong lapse in judgment’

Late last month, we saw photos and a video of Justin Timberlake getting drunk and handsy with his pretty young costar, Alisha Wainwright, in New Orleans. JT and Alisha were working together on a film called Palmer, and it appeared as if they were in a larger group of people from the film, out at a bar in the French Quarter. But the video and photos showed Justin and Alisha sitting side-by-side, holding hands and looking especially friendly. Her hand was even on his leg (his thigh) at one point. It was also clear that Justin was pretty drunk. Pretty much within hours of the photos and video getting published online, Justin’s people had sent out weirdly worded denials to most major outlets. “Sources” tried to explain or excuse the incident, and there was a streak of indignance too, like “how dare anyone notice/suggest that Justin Timberlake cheats on his wife.”
Honestly, since the story broke, I’ve barely thought about it. It was not shocking in the least to hear a story about Justin possibly-probably cheating on Jessica Biel, because there were always stories about his infidelities while they were dating too. And this particular story just died down. It’s not that we believed his denials, it was more like we just didn’t care at this point. But now, a week and a half later, Justin wants to apologize publicly to Jessica Biel. He posted this message on his Instagram:
I stay away from gossip as much as I can, but for my family, I feel it is important to address recent rumors that are hurting the people I love.”
A few weeks ago I displayed a strong lapse in judgment — but let me be clear — nothing happened between me and my costar. I drank way too much that night and I regret my behavior. I should have known better. This is not the example I want to set for my son. I apologize to my amazing wife and family for putting them through such an embarrassing situation, and I am focused on being the best husband and father I can be. This was not that.
I am incredibly proud to be working on Palmer. Looking forward to continuing to make this movie and excited for people to see it
“I stay away from gossip as much as I can…” There were literally photos and a video. This wasn’t an idle gossip story, some tabloid saying “our sources claim something is happening!” In this situation, there’s EVIDENCE. We weren’t sitting around, trying to make this gossip happen. As for Justin’s apology to Jessica… it’s fine. I actually do believe that Justin was just drunk as hell and that he regrets his behavior. But I also wonder why it took him this long to say that, and to publicly apologize to his wife.
Photos courtesy of WENN, Backgrid and Avalon Red.
Lord, that man has some “crazy eyes.” 😳
So….he definitely cheated then? I am presuming Jessica demanded a public apology because this is a little odd.
I know blind gossip is very unreliable, but they just had a blind about Justin moving to a different publicist and them not having time to immediately fix his cheating stuff like his old publicist used to, and that his wife was pissed off that he hadn’t been able to change public perception yet. this does seem to fit that blind.
I love it how people who get caught and are still ashamed to admit any wrongdoing phrase those non denials: “I did nothing wrong, but sorry I had made a bad judgement so I apologise for what I did, I should have known better. Nothing really happened, but I promise, I will work on being a better husband”.
I felt discombobulated when I read “several weeks back” in both the article and JT’s statement because I really felt like it was only a week or so ago. Then I checked the date of the last article and it was November 24th, with the linked article from The Sun being from November 23rd… So a week and a half ago. I only bring this up because, unless the incident itself happened much earlier and The Sun held onto the footage for a while before releasing it, I feel like JT is trying to speed up our collective forgetting of the incident by taking about it as if it happened much further back than it actually did. I hesitate to use the term gaslighting here, but… It gives me pause.
This is weird to me. Why not do this when the stuff first came out, rather than now when everyone had already kind of forgotten about it? It’s all back in the new cycle again now.
True! I figured it blew over. Now here it is again.
Can you believe this sh*t?
Well, I think she knew what she was getting into.
JT is a narcissist and a serial cheater and, of course, it’s the alcohol’s fault AND didn’t he come out years ago and brag that he took Britney’s virginity?
I just can’t with this dude.
“What goes around comes back around.”
…cry me a river
I’m just here to comment on that atrocity of a dress. What in peplum candy cane hell is that and who allowed her to wear it
I would imagine it took him so long because he didn’t want to do it (let’s be honest – he’s a knob and it sounds like he has “lapses” in his commitment to his wife pretty often…) but eventually was forced to give in after pressure from the studio/money people behind Palmer. Not a good look for the movie, after all
i always believed that he must have fueled Britney’s insecurities with his narcissism. everytime he pops up on tv or the socials i breathe a sigh of relief that no matter how bad we thought Federline was, at least she didn’t get stuck with Justin, the incredible douche
I totally forgot about this… Thanks for the reminder, JT?
Why release a statement?