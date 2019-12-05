“Taylor Swift is putting out a surprise Christmas song tonight” links

Taylor Swift is putting out a Christmas song tonight. Tay’s coming for Mariah Carey’s Christmas crown, I can’t wait for the eventual Butterfly Fam vs Snake Fam war. [JustJared]
RuPaul’s new Netflix show looks very cute! [OMG Blog]
Emily Ratajkowski got on a list, you guys. [The Blemish]
Mariah Is Christmas. Facts only. [LaineyGossip]
Joe Biden made a good ad. [Pajiba]
This cat is so cute! I love ginger kitties. [Dlisted]
Tilda Swinton takes sack dresses to the next level. [Tom & Lorenzo]
I honestly didn’t know until this week that the Salvation Army is anti-LGBTQ, so something came out of this controversy. [Towleroad]
My nemesis Laura Dern wore the ugliest Fendi dress to the Gotham Awards. [RCFA]
When in doubt, ask the itty bitty pretty kitty committee. When they shun you with silence, ambivalence, and judgmental brush offs… just put the song out anyway. NEW XMAS SONG AND VIDEO (made from home videos 👨👩👧👦) OUT TONIGHT #ChristmasTreeFarm 🌲🎄🌲🎄🌲🎄🌲🎄🌲🎄🌲🎄🌲 pic.twitter.com/GdlnCAKDLF
— Taylor Swift (@taylorswift13) December 5, 2019
The Salvation Army has always been pretty homophobic. Back in the 1980s when the AIDS epidemic was just getting started, the San Francisco and New York City SAs refused to accept donated clothing from homosexuals for fear that they were contaminated with HIV (Randy Shilts wrote about the SA in his history of AIDS in the USA, “And the Band Played On”). When San Francisco passed an ordinance saying that gays could not be denied employment due to their sexuality, the SA tried to get a religious exemption (Shilts again). I think a lot of folks think of the SA as only nominally Christian and more of a charitable nonprofit than a religious organization.
In fairness, the SA has tried to eradicate its homophobic tendencies in recent years. But as recently as 2012, SA-run homeless shelters were refusing to admit transgender persons, and in 2013 (I think), an SA spokesperson said gays should get the death penalty. The recent efforts to make the SA more welcoming are largely the reaction to the negative publicity following statements like “gays should be killed.”
Do they think the straight drug addicts they help can’t carry HIV? I had a job once where I had an employee I was trying to place at a Salvation Army for a “work program”…so they could get experience. I had to go by once a week to “check up” on the employee. The SA was disgusting. They had people high as a kite standing outside doing nothing all day/everyday. They didn’t care these men/women were drunk and on drugs and just used the SA for a place to sleep and free food. I also saw how many donated items were literally thrown away ! I was not impressed at all and would never donate to them.
That’s the church I grew up in. As I got older and saw how the members treated others (hypocritical a**holes to their flock and outsiders), I realized it was no place I wanted to be.
The Joe Biden ad is really good (for all dems) and it should be viewed and shared!
I had no idea about the Salvation Army, thank you for informing me
Because the victimhood already present in Last Christmas wasn’t strong enough….
Kaiser your nemesis was courtside with Timothee Chamalet the other day…
Also: That Taylor Swift tweet was pretty cute