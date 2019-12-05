“Taylor Swift is putting out a surprise Christmas song tonight” links

Taylor Swift is putting out a Christmas song tonight. Tay’s coming for Mariah Carey’s Christmas crown, I can’t wait for the eventual Butterfly Fam vs Snake Fam war. [JustJared]

RuPaul’s new Netflix show looks very cute! [OMG Blog]

Emily Ratajkowski got on a list, you guys. [The Blemish]

Mariah Is Christmas. Facts only. [LaineyGossip]

Joe Biden made a good ad. [Pajiba]

This cat is so cute! I love ginger kitties. [Dlisted]

Tilda Swinton takes sack dresses to the next level. [Tom & Lorenzo]

I honestly didn’t know until this week that the Salvation Army is anti-LGBTQ, so something came out of this controversy. [Towleroad]

My nemesis Laura Dern wore the ugliest Fendi dress to the Gotham Awards. [RCFA]

When in doubt, ask the itty bitty pretty kitty committee. When they shun you with silence, ambivalence, and judgmental brush offs… just put the song out anyway. NEW XMAS SONG AND VIDEO (made from home videos 👨‍👩‍👧‍👦) OUT TONIGHT #ChristmasTreeFarm 🌲🎄🌲🎄🌲🎄🌲🎄🌲🎄🌲🎄🌲 pic.twitter.com/GdlnCAKDLF — Taylor Swift (@taylorswift13) December 5, 2019