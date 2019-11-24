Justin Timberlake was seen getting handsy with costar Alisha Wainwright in NOLA

Hey, you know how Justin Timberlake has always been a cheater?? Guess what? The Sun and a handful of other outlets have exclusive photos of Justin getting friendly – too friendly – with a costar in New Orleans. Justin is in NOLA to film the movie Palmer, and one of his costars is Alisha Wainwright. I guess JT and Alisha have been getting to know each other quite well, because they went out drinking at a bar and they were photographed getting handsy with each other:
The pair were snapped around midnight chatting and drinking in a bar in New Orleans while on a break from filming a movie in which they play lovers. Sources said Justin, 38, appeared to have been drinking heavily and was unsteady on his feet. But onlookers were still shocked to see him holding hands with Alisha, and risk upsetting Jessica Biel — his wife of seven years and mum to their son Silas, four.
One said: “They were smiling and laughing. At one stage he grabbed her hand and rested it on his knee. She then gently started stroking his leg. Then he clutched her hand with both of his and was playing with her hands.”
Justin had been snapped wearing his wedding ring earlier in the week but was not seen with it on during the night out. The pair, currently filming American football drama film Palmer, were part of a small group out drinking at The Absinthe House, on Bourbon Street, in New Orleans on Thursday. But they were alone on a balcony for around 40 minutes, before going inside. It is believed they left via a rear exit around 12.30am.
A good sign that Justin knows he got caught is that he immediately went to People and had them run a “it’s all a misunderstanding!” story within the same newscycle as the “he’s cheating!” story.
New photos and video of Justin Timberlake and actress Alisha Wainwright out in New Orleans are circulating online, but a source with direct knowledge of the situation says there’s nothing to see. In a video and photos posted by The Sun on Saturday, Timberlake, who’s been married to actress Jessica Biel since 2012 (the couple are parents to 4-year-old Silas), was spotted out with Wainwright and a group of friends in New Orleans where they are currently costars on the film.
Despite the attention the footage is getting, the costars’ interactions were “completely innocent,” says a source with direct knowledge of the situation.
“It’s a balcony with a group of people and it was definitely nothing happening,” says the source. “He’s down there shooting [his film] Palmer, they’re starring in the movie together and they’re cool and everybody was just hanging out.”
According to a rep for Wainwright, “There is no validity to this speculation. They are currently working on a project together. Members of the cast and crew were all together.”
The source continues, “The video may look a way, but literally it was nothing. It was some friends, members of the team, crew and people like that. They all know each other and were hanging. Like come on, they’re on an open balcony in New Orleans and he’s famous. It was nothing.”
So… the denial isn’t really a denial. It’s “yes, what you saw happened but it didn’t MEAN anything.” Yes, they were affectionate with each other, yes, they held hands for a while, but it’s all… nothing. I mean, I’m sure some people will buy that. And please, JT stans, don’t argue that he’s NOT a cheater. He’s always cheated on girlfriends, and he and Jessica Biel have one of the weirdest marriages out there. Poor Jessica.
Cheaters gonna cheat. I could never figure out why Biel ended up with him. After her anti vaxx thing we learned she wasn’t she brightest bulb, but she can’t be that dumb? He’s cheated on her before, right? Not like, just on the down low but has gotten caught iirc.
I always had the vibe that she’s exactly that dumb, but even worse she thinks she’s super smart. I mean that’s clear with her absolute bull-hit anti-vax stuff that she’s a moron. But it’s the smugness, the arrogance that bugs me.
Remember the whole thing where their friends filmed homeless people as a “joke” for their wedding?
I honestly don’t feel bad over the idea of these two crashing and burning. They’re mediocre talents at best who’ve somehow managed to coast pretty successfully for years. They’re just such trashy, miserable people.
And pretty, Erinn, you forgot “pretty”! Smart AND pretty.
She’s another anti-vaxxer? Ugh. I no longer feel bad for never liking her or feeling she’s limited in talent and intellect.
Honest question, don’t bite my head off. Is holding hands with a best friend of the opposite sex or touching hands affectionately cheating?
@lillian I think that is for each couple to
Figure out and for context to play a role in. Husband grabs his friends hand as they run down a street or something- I’m ok. Husband holds his coworkers hand and caresses it at
Bar while I’m at home- it’s a no from me.
What about if your husband has a best friend for years that you have never met?
If your husband has a best friend for years that you’ve never met (especially if you’ve been together for a while), I’d be asking why you’ve never been introduced to the best friend. Context again – if said best friend has been living overseas, for example, well, fair enough.
My feeling is, if you can’t do it in front of your spouse, then it’s something you shouldn’t do. Just my opinion.
100% co sign
Yep. That’s a good yardstick.
You forgot stroking their knee? 😬 Taken as a package and in context it would certainly be inappropriate at the very least.
Context is big:I have had married friends’ husbands put an arm around me for a photo or hold my hand when the sidewalk was covered in ice and I wore the wrong shoes…….we have never stroked each other’s knees at the dinner table like they’re doing. Yikes.
If they weren’t f**king already it was heading that way.
I just watched the video. He is falling down drunk. I have no particular interest in him one way or another, but I actually can believe, based on that clip, that the other people there are tolerantly keeping an eye on him and then trying to get him to go home. This is a defence of the women not him. I would hate either of them to be labelled if all they were trying to do is be a mate.
Same. I don’t know where the photos of them holding hands comes from because that’s not in the video. I was actually uncomfortable watching him…dude is in no way able to function he’s so out of it.
Agree that context matters. Years long friends, it probably wouldn’t matter. But these are co-workers who’ve met a few weeks/months ago. It’s not appropriate and indicates something is going on. It always boggles my mind that people go out in public when they cheat.
Just read that Jessica Biel’s take under the cheating clause in their pre-nup is only $500,000?
Oh honey….not enough. Not remotely enough.
But according to the online experts he is gay. Cheating on your fake wife with a fake girlfriend is classic bearding – please read in a voice dripping with sarcasm.
I nearly fell off my chair but one of the top ranked comments on the Daily Fail, was maybe he will blame Janet for this also. I love how Lainey Gossip still comes down hard on him for that. I always disliked Justin Timberlake, not because of anything he specifically did but due to the the media and industry annoiting him the next big thing in music and acting, and forcing that narrative instead of the public deciding themselves. It’s the same reason I completely loathe a Bollywood actor called Ranbir Kapoor.
It can’t be Janet’s fault because it’s clearly Meghan’s fault
*sarcasm**eye roll*
I will just take this as face value and leave it at that.
The photo where she has her hand on his knee and he’s holding her arm/keeping it there is VERY suspect. In my opinion the video makes it look worse. He’s grabbing at a DIFFERENT person in front of Alicia. It’s like they realized he’d lost inhibitions w/ Alicia and Alicia didn’t care so the lady in the video was trying to extricate him from the situation and public eye and he was getting hands-y with HER!!!
I’ve read that Jessica has insecurities that drive him crazy and it’s gotten worse since the kid as she doesn’t feel sexy. Also, that it took her so long to get him to settle down. I remember the insecurity thing being said about Cam regarding her acne. He seems to have a type. All that to say, the video footage is the most damning in my opinion and makes me think this isn’t the first time and it could have been even more involved in the past.
I wonder if they’ll be back in counseling or if this is it for them. JT and Jessica remind me of Ben A and Jennifer G.
After watching the video and seeing how wasted and handsy he was, I think you’re right, this may very well end up like Affleck and Garner Hopefully, it won’t take Biel as long as Jen…
It’s “yes, what you saw happened but it didn’t MEAN anything.”
The perfect Trumpian response. Ugh. Truth and accountability mean nothing.
I feel like the next step will be them saying something like they are method actors and were just staying in character. We poor, simple civilians could never hope to understand the creative processes of a certified genius. Le sigh. I don’t like her, but I feel sorry for Biel.
What an a-hole. How humiliating for his wife. I’m not a fan of Biel but even she doesn’t deserve this crap. And what is with this Alisha chick? She obviously knows he’s married. Trashy.
Alisha, honey, u hawt as hell! You deserve better than to be the side piece of a married Me Me Me Man of the Woods.
Don’t even get me started on that stupid troll song or what he did to Janet.
Run to Michael B Jordan! Run!
Her hand is on his inner thigh, a bit higher up than his knee. They’re hooking up.
Alisha girl, you deserve better.
I hope it is a misunderstanding because Aisha can do so much better
than Thimberfake.
Cant believe i’m defending JT, but i saw the actual video and I can’t really say that he is flirting or cheating because he was very drunk and kept his distance from alisha most of the time. She briefly put her hands on his lap, but also can’t really say that she was trying anything with him. Could just be inappropriately friendly since he is married. The hand hold moment can’t be seen on the video, but they have it in still so i dont know…all im saying is there nothing in the video, only a drunk JT.
Ha! Sorry I find no sympathy for the anti vaxxing moron. She risks endangering lives and health others for the sake of her stupidity and asinine views that have been proven false ANd actively tries to support laws that would allow more ppl to potentially be at risk of those who choose not to vaccinate… I’m laughing and will continue to do so, this couple deserves each other
I’ve been to that bar on Bourbon Street. Great place. That’s all I’ve got as I can’t stand Justin. Joey was always my favorite NSYNC-er.
What baffles me most is why he is cast in any movie at all.
I’ve never understood how anyone could find him attractive, looks or personality wise.
Fame and fortune must be a helluv an aphrodisiac.
New Orleans resident here—JT is exhibiting Bourbon street amateur hour behavior: drunk and handsy with the opposite sex (or same sex, if that is what you prefer.) Hot take: She is an up-and-coming actress being hit on by her drunk, married, higher-up-in-the-Hollywood-food chain than she is, and she is humoring him, while being horrified on the inside.