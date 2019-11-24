Beck: ‘There’s a misconception that I am a Scientologist. I’m not a Scientologist’

I’ve always felt slightly guilty about liking Beck and his music because Beck has been a (lowkey) Scientologist for many years. Beck has always been a strange bird, and the air of Scientology around him made him seem even weirder. He married Marissa Ribisi (sister of Giovanni Ribisi) in 2004, and the Ribisi family is big into CoS, and Beck has previously identified as a Scientologist in interviews too. But now… he’s not. He got a divorce this year and apparently he left CoS?
Beck has disavowed himself from the Church of Scientology. The musician, 49, has long been one of the most high-profile stars associated with the organization — and has previously sung its praises on TV and in print interviews. But now, on the heels of his divorce last February from second-generation Scientologist Marissa Ribisi, Beck has changed his tune.
In an interview with The Sydney Morning Herald promoting his new record Hyperspace, Beck clarified that he is not a church member nor does he ascribe to Scientology beliefs.
“I think there’s a misconception that I am a Scientologist. I’m not a Scientologist. I don’t have any connection or affiliation with it,” Beck told the Herald. He went on to theorize that because his father — Canadian composer David Campbell — has long been a Scientologist, he was assumed to be one, as well. “But I’ve pretty much just focused on my music and my work for most of my life, and tended to do my own thing,” he continued. “I think it’s just something people ran with.”
Still, the singer-songwriter has long moved in Scientology circles and has previously both claimed membership in the church and championed its ideas. In 2004, he married Ribisi, twin sister of actor Giovanni Ribisi. Both are well-known Scientologists and are heavily involved in Scientology events and fundraising. The couple had a son in 2003 and a daughter in 2007 and divorced Feb.15, 2019, after 15 years together.
Toward the start of their marriage, in a 2005 interview with the Irish Sunday Tribune, Beck declared, “Yeah, I’m a Scientologist. My father has been a Scientologist for about 35 years, so I grew up in and around it and stuff. People can sort of say and do whatever they want. All I can do is live my life with integrity and raise my child and work hard and work hard for the people I work with. I don’t have anything to hide. I am completely proud of my life.”
THR brings up a few other interviews he did in 2003 and 2004 where he spoke about being a Scientologist. I didn’t realize that his father was one too, which makes Beck “second generation” Scientologist. The Ribisis are second-generation too. I know Elisabeth Moss is as well. My guess/feeling is that Beck was deep into CoS 15 years ago, maybe ten years ago too. But he started to phase it out at some point in the past few years, probably. And that was probably one of the reasons for his divorce too, don’t you think?
So, can we like Beck’s music again? Or not so much?
Good for him!
Glad to hear about anyone getting out, but I certainly hope he’s building a strong foundation with his kids so he can keep seeing them once the courts cannot order it. That stuff that went down with Nicole Kidman and Crazy Cruise’s kids was frightening.
I wonder if he was openly speaking about it before as a favor to his bride. I’d imagine he was at least somewhat concerned about her reputation in all of this as well. And where he grew up around it it wasn’t such a big deal to him to embellish. Who knows.
I’m glad he’s out though so I can have guilt free Beck music.
I LOVE his music. And I still remember when Kanye West interrumpted him at the Grammys and he (Beck) was completely cool about it.
I’m so glad. Co$ have used his name for decades to lure others in and to legitimise themselves. I hope this helps others to get out and encourages more to speak up.
Hmmm i wonder if the cult will do try anything to bring him back in? Must be difficult to escape as a second generation and wonder if the tactic to pretend that he never said he was a Scientologist (despite proof he did) is to ensure he doesn’t bad mouth it in the press because hell claim ignorance…. all very interesting
Oh no! I totally missed this. I was a BIG fan back in the 90’s (persuaded my friends to go to our first ever festival because he was playing) but clearly I haven’t kept up as I had no idea. Good for him if he’s truly done with them and for speaking about that. I hope his relationship with his kids is ok.