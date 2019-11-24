Nicolas Cage: ‘I’ve always responded to cats. As a child they were my best friends’

Nicolas Cage is okay. I wouldn’t say he’s doing “well” but he’s not off-the-rails completely. He probably is still on a quest for the Holy Grail, but hey, who isn’t. He still works, mostly on completely random movies which get shuffled off to direct-to-cable or hidden at some streaming service. He’s currently promoting Primal, which was out (somewhere) on November 8th. Vanity Fair spoke to him around just before Halloween, which he says is his favorite holiday, and the “holiday for actors.” He also talks about his love of cats, which is the reason why I’m writing about this. I love men who love cats. You can read the full piece here. Some highlights:

On Halloween: “I’m going full blast. I love Halloween—always have…. It’s really the actors holiday—the holiday that encourages transformation. It’s the only holiday where you can safely, hopefully, meet people who are total strangers and have [an authentic] exchange. That gives a sense of community. I’m going to take my ex-wife and my son out to dinner and we’ll celebrate. My son’s getting a little old for trick-or-treating,” Cage said of 14-year-old Kal-El, “but I encourage him to still embrace the holiday and find something cool to wear…. I’m going to be Kid Flash—one of the lesser-known DC characters—but with a full beard, which is kind of ironic. But it will work for the holiday.” About his weird movie, Primal, which he hasn’t seen: “So I’m a bit at a loss with how it went, but I’m told it went well, and that it’s exactly what it [was] meant to be—a fun, wild adventure involving animals that get loose on a ship with a dangerous man. I was trying to channel my inner Bogart…I always go back to the well when I’m looking for inspiration. Not that I could ever be Bogart—he’s the greatest—but it’s always good to borrow from the best.” He’s a Cat Man: “I’ve always responded to cats. As a child they were my best friends. I had a little one named Razzmatazz that I saved. He was my best friend.” These days, Cage has two cats—a Maine Coon, Merlin, “who looks like a forest cat,” and Tigra, a Toyger who “has stripes” and “looks like a jungle cat…. I’m closest to Tigra. She’s such a sweetheart. So is Merlin, the Maine Coon. He’s very affectionate…. One day I would like to have a Savannah or something a little bigger, but I am not there yet. I do love all animals…They inspire me…. I have always had a fondness for cats in particular, which is another reason I was so excited about this script. The idea of this white jaguar is such a beautiful-sounding animal. I like the idea of being in a movie with something that majestic.”

[From Vanity Fair]

My mom had two Maine Coons – two sisters – and they were such big, fluffy divas with big personalities. One was the biggest bitch you have ever met, and she only really liked my mom. The other liked to snuggle. They were like walking fur-blankets with crossed-eyes. I had never heard of Toyger cats but apparently they’re basically just full-in tiger kitties? Of course Nicolas Cage has what amounts to a miniature tiger. Anyway, I love men who love cats. I wish Cage had an Instagram so we could see his kitties and his dinosaur bone collection. He could even give us updates on his Grail Quest.