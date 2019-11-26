Justin Timberlake & Alisha Wainwright were seen leaving the same trailer

Over the weekend, we discussed Justin Timberlake and whether he cheated on his wife, Jessica Biel. Justin was seen out in New Orleans with an actress named Alisha Wainwright. They’re costars on the movie Palmer, which is filming in NOLA. Jessica Biel is apparently in LA with her son Silas, which I’ll get to in a minute. Justin and Alisha were seen, photographed and videographed looking rather handsy and friendly and drunk together. Well, he looked drunk. She looked either sober or just sort of buzzed/maintaining. Her hand was on JT’s knee. Then they held hands. They just seemed very… handsy. Of course I believe that they’re having an affair. I will always believe that Justin is a cheater. He’s pretty much cheated on every girlfriend/partner, hasn’t he? Still, Justin ran to every major outlet to push a story about how he and Alisha are just friends and there is nothing to see here, etc.

Well, Justin and Alisha still had to show up for work on Monday. And I guess they were sitting in the makeup trailer together or something? The Daily Mail has the exclusive on how Justin and Alisha were seen leaving the same trailer within minutes of each other. Let’s hope it was the hair and makeup trailer, I guess, because if it was one of their personal trailers… OOOoooOOO.

As for Jessica Biel, it does seem like she was in LA this weekend. She was photographed in LA, wearing her wedding ring, on Monday. For what it’s worth, Jessica has never seemed to really care that much about Justin’s infidelities, although it’s been several years since she’s had to deal with some major rumors about his cheating. My guess is that she’ll stick by him. She’s never struck me as the kind of person who finds “infidelity” to be any kind of dealbreaker.

