Justin Timberlake & Alisha Wainwright were seen leaving the same trailer

Over the weekend, we discussed Justin Timberlake and whether he cheated on his wife, Jessica Biel. Justin was seen out in New Orleans with an actress named Alisha Wainwright. They’re costars on the movie Palmer, which is filming in NOLA. Jessica Biel is apparently in LA with her son Silas, which I’ll get to in a minute. Justin and Alisha were seen, photographed and videographed looking rather handsy and friendly and drunk together. Well, he looked drunk. She looked either sober or just sort of buzzed/maintaining. Her hand was on JT’s knee. Then they held hands. They just seemed very… handsy. Of course I believe that they’re having an affair. I will always believe that Justin is a cheater. He’s pretty much cheated on every girlfriend/partner, hasn’t he? Still, Justin ran to every major outlet to push a story about how he and Alisha are just friends and there is nothing to see here, etc.
Well, Justin and Alisha still had to show up for work on Monday. And I guess they were sitting in the makeup trailer together or something? The Daily Mail has the exclusive on how Justin and Alisha were seen leaving the same trailer within minutes of each other. Let’s hope it was the hair and makeup trailer, I guess, because if it was one of their personal trailers… OOOoooOOO.
As for Jessica Biel, it does seem like she was in LA this weekend. She was photographed in LA, wearing her wedding ring, on Monday. For what it’s worth, Jessica has never seemed to really care that much about Justin’s infidelities, although it’s been several years since she’s had to deal with some major rumors about his cheating. My guess is that she’ll stick by him. She’s never struck me as the kind of person who finds “infidelity” to be any kind of dealbreaker.
I just want to be like “GIRL. You can do SO much better” to Alisha. She’s a stunner!
Eh…everyone gets coworker crushes when you spend too much time with someone, but no question she can do better.
She reminds me Gugub Mbatha Raw for some reason. yep she can do better than the rug wearing cheater
Very similar vibes! They’re both so pretty, it’s ridiculous.
If we are assuming this is all true (the affair) – Why are we saying “she can do better”? Why don’t we say “she should know better” as in, don’t mess around with another woman’s husband/boyfriend. Gross. She’s old enough to know it’s wrong.
Yes, exactly. He’s a pig, but we knew that. His mistress knows for sure that he’s married. She’s just as disgusting as him.
I think both are fair, though. She CAN do better, even if she’s part of an affair. I’m willing to say that most people could do better than Timberlake. He’s semi-talented, but he’s really an unattractive man. And whiney. Skeezy. Supposedly a serial cheater. I always felt he and Biel were an okay match overall, because she’s also not all that talented, and seems to just be a crappy human.
She should absolutely know better, and she’s complicit in an affair if there is one (I tend to think there is). But she’s also not the one who took the vows. She should absolutely be a better person and not mess with married men… but at the end of the day the married person should have the vast majority of that blame. If she was the ‘aggressor’ in this, all he had to do is say “I don’t cheat on my wife, sorry”.
It’s hard to cheat when the married party won’t get involved, ya know?
That looks like a hair and makeup trailer, I can see products in the background of the photo
It says “makeup” right on the door.
But I’ll believe he’s cheating, because he’s awful.
The dynamics of the Timberlake and the Cambridges are very similar. He seems like a controlling man that knows she is better off with him so there for she will take any bs and just ignore it.
Honestly I get the impression he has cheated on Biel before, but i’ve been on sets with actors and seen some who are married or in relationships with other people, holding hands bts or walking back to their trailer or hugging their costars. I always used to joke actors are all alike in some ways, and one of the ways I noticed is they are very handsy, a lot don’t really have qualms about personal space, so not to excuse his behaviour, but it also wouldn’t surprise me if there was nothing to it.
Also that’s clearly a makeup trailer, but again, it’s not rare for actors to run lines together or go chat and bond during the down hrs in eachother’s trailers.
I think people are way over reacting here.
I get him people hate him for whatever, but the pictures literally show them coming out of the MAKE UP TRAILER.
I watched the video & he looked inebriated. If he behaves like a sloppy flirt when he drinks I think he should abstain permanently. He’s not aging well. His eyes are always puffy & coloring isn’t great. 20 years on the LA/NYC party circuit have not been kind.
Whatever the real story, nothing will come of it. Biel made her choice a long time ago so unless Justin decides he’s leaving…actually no, he’s the type to pull an Affleck and just keep humiliating her until she finally has to be the one to do the work of leaving the relationship herself. Watch this space.
Funny you mention that because Jessica Biel and Jennifer Garner are really good friends – or they used to be anyways. Maybe dealing with their crappy husbands brought them together. I wonder if Jennifer is any happier now, and if that will rub off on her friend?
Ruh-roh…
What goes around goes around goes around comes all the way back arououound.
LOL. Nice one.
These affairs happen all the time but for some reason someone on set leaked this….
Huh. Maybe this is is 2nd affair on this set.
Imagine playing the role of “other woman” for this mayo sandwich? You have got to be kidding me girl! I mean, if we’re talking Jason Momoa, I might agree to take the hit, but this guy? Come on! Come on!
In the previous photos he looked plastered, looked like he was making drunken moves. She looked concerned, solicitous, but not like she was into him. Why drag her without more evidence? This is all on him.
…never mind JT being handsy with his co-star, what I want to know is why on Earth is anyone still offering him movie roles?? he’s not particularly talented acting wise, or charming, or handsome…he must have some very good pictures of Hollywood power players in compromising positions, because otherwise, I don’t get it
I feel like this isn’t going to end well for Alisha, true or not. Timberlake isn’t going to leave his wife for her, and Biel has some friends in high places. It’s a blacklisting in the making. Given the placement of her hands in the photographs, I’m leaning towards true. He’s a dog, and she’s obviously just young and stupid. It’s really going to hurt her. I wish that wasn’t the case, but Timberlake will walk and she’ll always be… that girl.
Not to be the nay sayer, but that trailer says WAKE UP and he’s holding coffee and it looks like she has something a black wrapper, pastry maybe? Napkin?
Tho I wouldn’t be surprised if he is cheating, this isn’t hard evidence imo.
In the DM video, you can hear an awful lot of shutter clicks in the background. Is this what the paps do all day?
That is clearly the hair and makeup trailer. Says so right on the door. So this DM article is just dumb. Having said all that – yes he is cheating and it’s obvious.
I’m almost as embarrassed for Biel that she is still described as “Seventh Heaven vet”. Like, JT is gross, but you’re a grown woman and if you dont love yourself enough to be with someone who respects you, that’s your business. But to say she hasn’t done anything worthwhile since a WB show more than a decade ago… that must sting. Wasn’t she just nominated for an Emmy for The Sinner? Give her SOMETHING.