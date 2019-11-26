Kim Kardashian thinks her SKIMS shapewear line will be her billion-dollar brand

Kim Kardashian puts her name on a lot of businesses. Some of them fail and some of them succeed. Remember her video game? That was successful at the time, although I haven’t heard much about it recently. Most of her fashion lines have either flopped or broke even, I think. She tried to do a makeup line but it’s nowhere near as successful as Kylie Jenner’s Kylie Cosmetics, which is valued at $1.2 billion. Kim also has her hand in a perfume line and about a dozen other companies. But Kim is still hunting for her “billion-dollar idea” and she thinks she’s found it with her underwear/shapewear line, SKIMS, which used to be called Kimono. Kim launched SKIMS and honestly, it appears to be selling well. Which brings me to this TMZ story:
Kim Kardashian West is confident her SKIMS Solutionwear brand will revolutionize its industry … and customer response has indicated it’s on pace to become Kim’s billion-dollar brand. Sources with direct knowledge tell us Kim’s massive restock release on Wednesday was actually more successful than the initial launch … netting millions in just minutes. We’re told that over a million people were on the wait list for the restock, and that almost instantly … the most popular sizes and styles sold out.
Like we said, nearly the entire new batch of SKIMS left the digital shelves like hot cakes, and Kim issued an apology to those who were once again left empty-handed. We’re being told part of the reason it takes a while to get more SKIMS products out to the world is because Kim and co. produce their own fabric that is exclusive to the line — which is why SKIMS-wear is so unique and somewhat difficult to churn out at the rate people want it.
While Kim’s cosmetic and perfume collections have generated a massive response in the past, we’re told it’s nothing compared to SKIMS. It’s so successful there’s been a push for a male line.
Our sources say there’s plenty more to come from SKIMS — Kim also released body tape — and they’ll continue to introduce new products.
If SKIMS does hit the billion-dollar mark, she’ll join some very familiar company. Kanye’s Yeezy brand with ADIDAS is valued at over a billion … and Kylie was named the youngest self-made billionaire by Forbes earlier this year. Kylie also just sold 51% of her cosmetics brand for $600 million. With Christmas quickly approaching, we’re told Kim and team are gearing up for yet another massive push, and aren’t expecting anything less than a total sell out.
If you see twenty million stories about Kim Kardashian from all of the interviews she’s been giving over the past few weeks, this is why. Kim is hustling for SKIMS, and she’s hustling for the idea that she also has a “billion dollar brand.” Maybe she does. Spanx had the market largely to itself, and all of the celebrities hunting for their billion-dollar brand were just copying Kylie Jenner and Rihanna and trying to do makeup lines. So Kim is out there with what could be a better, more versatile and inclusive version of Spanx and honestly… okay, maybe that’s a billion-dollar idea.
I bet it eats her alive that her younger sister swooped in, basically stole her face, and is now crushing her in the sales department. I personally have no use for anyone in that tacky family, but it does make me laugh.
This. She never cared about having a billion dollar brand until Kylie hit the scene. And she couldn’t even be bothered to congratulate her on the sale of the majority share to coty.
Yup. Because up until now she’s been the Queen of the K’s. But she underestimated her little sister(s).
That’s exactly what I thought!! Jealousy really is nasty.
Edit: That being said, those bras do look comfortable and I am looking for something to hold up my girls comfortably without an underwire …
Actually I wonder how Kourtney feels.. Being the oldest and the one with the business degree. She always said work was not a priority to her but I think this was before her younger sisters buainesses blew up. I feel that her so called lifestyle blog has been forced upon her. The mother earth shtick seems insincere.
I’m with you guys. I’m in Australia, and she’s suddenly popping up all over the place here. For example, there was a “special” interview for The Project on Sunday night, and, only a couple of hours ago, there she was in an Uber Eats (I think) ad, in a spoof of “Kath and Kim. I’m really hoping this is not a sign of the times.
This is what her whole switch to politics and the law is about. She needed something to differentiate herself from her younger sisters once they surpassed her.
Well. I don’t know how well the products have been received, but I give her credit for finding something new to sell that’s actually super on brand. They LOOK nice. And she was smart enough to include many shades of nude.
I have heard incredible things about SKIMS, apparently they’re amazingly comfortable and flattering.
That being said – the timing of this article is interesting, given Kylie’s payday. Have any of the sisters publicly acknowledged Kylie’s deal yet?
I seriously side eye these figures especially from Forbes…how can we verify them? Also can anyone make this clear Kylie Cosmetics was valued at 1.2 B then she sold just under half and got 600m to herself??? is the value still the same if I am making any sense at all.
Not sure about that, but I read Coty stock plummeted right after the sale, the brand was overvalued and that they significantly overpaid.
I read that the initial Forbes figures came from PMK but honestly which company would fork out that amount of money without a serious combing over of every aspect especially financial.
Kylie Cosmetics was a private company. Which means PMK or someone from Kylie’s side provided figures and they weren’t publicly audited figures as a public company. Think of Trump Corp, and you see what I mean. Don’t get me wrong she’s very successful, but I’m 100% sure the value was inflated. Which is expected to some extent, you are going to present the best foot forward on something like this and the value of a company strongly identified with the owner as the brand is debatable. Also, generally when you are a private company as Kylie Cosmetics was you need to push to get on the list in Forbes. Which is what PMK does so well, and generally you don’t try to get on there unless you want to sell or have a big ego, again think Trump. Kylie on the other hand sold soon after her second time on the list when it seems more solid.
Now Coty has made some questionable acquisitions lately, not just Kylie cosmetics, which has caused their stock to fall. They did pay almost exactly the estimated value price from Forbes, and they would have had better access to her financials to buy. However, no one knows yet what the specifics of the deal really are. Does it require her to be the face of the brand for decades and is the majority of the price back loaded, i.e. Casamigos. The fact their stock tanked a bit after the sale doesn’t bode well as people may be saying something about how the deal is structured and they overpaid. Wall Street has been a bit crazy about the overpayment of celebrity “companies” lately, Beats, Casamigos, etc. Beats and Casamigos though were bought by companies with money to burn Apple and Diageo. Coty isn’t quite in that territory. Still from Kylie’s standpoint on the surface it appears the sale, PR and everything was well executed for her maximum benefit.
She sold 51%.
Coty stock rose for a minute after the sale, then it dropped to it’s lowest all month. I’d almost say plummeting might be a bit strong of a term. It was down to 8.68 in September, and it’s sitting at 11.48 now.
I want to try it.
I hate to say this but I agree with her. It sold out the day it was released and everyone I speak to seems to know about it. FYI not a KKK family fan and have never watched an episode or even a clip.
Dang… I don’t want to support her financially but that bra looks really comfortable and practical
LoL yes I added that to my comment above too! That does look like a great bra damnit
ME too! I need that bra!! Does it come with the tiniest bit of padding? I like a little padding to lessen the effect of my headlights.
Remember when Selena Gomez took a picture wearing SKIMS and said how comfortable they were? It caused a while uproar and she had to remove the post out of loyalty to Swift. I guess these things are.Really good
My girls are picky as hell but if I could try a few on to see what size, I would buy it! I hate ordering bras online because…the girls are picky!!!
I don’t understand why Kim didn’t launched a make up brand 10 years ago. I remember EVERY beauty blogger/vlogger copying her make up style, especially contouring. It was everywhere. Kylies success is a mystery to me. Shes dumb and has fake lips. How on earth? But well, im probably too old for that. I would never buy anything from kylie, to me shes a bad role model. I think she doesn’t do anything other then give her name to the projects her mothers creates for her. Kylie is uneducated and loves parties and equally uneducated rapper. She was Jealous of kandells career and her mom found her something to feel better. My two cents.
I’m with you…why did she not do a makeup line years ago?? If the internet has proven anything, it’s that everyday Joe Schmoes can absolutely become rich and famous after starting with nothing. Look at Jeffrey Starr and all his palettes. There’s a whole slew of youtubers and instagramers that are now making mega-millions from makeup, and none of them had the fame or funds that Kim had ten years ago.
I’m sure she’s going to make a lot of money, but not Kylie money. Kylie created a frenzy. Like cabbage patch dolls or Pokémon. The younger girls in my office, when the lip kits were first coming out, were obsessed. And you know what? Their lips looked amazing and stayed amazing all day. Kylie did a rare thing. She made a product that people wanted that was also super high quality. Bravo to her. No shade.
Her lip kits are literally just copied from other brands with different packaging. So she stole crap and put a new face on it, which is all this family does. The women you work with sound dumb.
Same. I have a co worker with daily amazing lips and I saw it on her desk one day, she was actually embarrassed but said the Kylie stuff is better than anything she has ever used and the colors are fantastic. I’m tempted but so far have survived without ever enriching a K.
Yawn. What’s so special about SKIMS? I’ve been able to get Colombian shapewear for almost 2 decades already. This concept ain’t new. Women in Latin America have been up on this trend for a long time. And I bet its less expensive too.
It’s not something new, but it does seem to be a product which is pretty much run in the mainstream by Spanx. Some of Spanx products, aside from being expensive, are uncomfortable as heck, not quite the old fashioned girdle or corset, but not great either. I think if she prices it right, there is a big market for it. Plus, she’s the right spokesman for this as she has curves. She may have learned something from Kylie who started with her lip kits, since she was obsessed with her lips. Kim is obsessed with her curves, so it seems like a good fit. It could work, it’s not Kylie invented lipstick or cosmetics either.
I have skims! I’ve worn body suits since I was a teen because I find them a much better foundation garment than bra and underwear, and I like the feeling of being all wrapped up.
My review is that the fabric is unlike any other piece I’ve worn before. I’ve tried what feels like a million brands and they were either too constricting or too loose feeling, or had seams that dig into my skin. The skims one is suuuuper comfy and soft but also very strong. I genuinely love it.
The bad thing abt it is the arm straps which are not comfy. I’ve thought about just having different ones sewn on bc the ones they really dig in and always flip over. That’s where I can see they tried to save money bc their prices are really low compared to high end shapewear.
But aside from the strap, it’s definitely something I could see being a billion dollar company. Great products at great prices with fabric you can’t get anywhere else.
That bra looks super comfortable but would they offer support to real breasts? I’m assuming hers are implants which would be lighter?
It’s like the Crazy Ex-girlfriend song, “I’ve got them heavy boobs, heavy boobs. “ I need something heavy duty to work against gravity
Maybe she is right and this is her golden ticket. Anything that can hold together that enormous behind is worth taking a look. And I’m not being shady, I would totally buy it (big behind person speaking here).