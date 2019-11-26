Dennis Quaid, engaged to a 26-yr-old: ‘You have no control over who you fall in love with’

Embed from Getty Images

I went into this Guardian interview with Dennis Quaid thinking I would just use some of his quotes about his young fiancee, but there’s other interesting/weird stuff in here. Yes, the headline is “Dennis Quaid, 65, is engaged to a 26 year old” but you know, he didn’t go out looking for that kind of age gap. Of course not. I’m sure he was dating plenty of 60-something women too and then his heart was just drawn to this lovely blonde 26-year-old. Of course. Dennis also talks about #MeToo, politics and whether he still dreams of winning an Oscar.

The attention he’s gotten from announcing his engagement: “That was really a laugh. I thought it was wonderful, actually.” But some of the attention isn’t very kind. Does it bother him that age gaps are considered such a taboo in today’s society? “No, it really doesn’t bother us. Everyone comes from the perspective of their own life and so I can’t comment on the way they feel; I can’t even get angry. I didn’t go out looking for an age gap or someone really younger than me. I met her at a business event and then the relationship developed. You have no control over who you fall in love with. I don’t fall in love easy. But I can’t let what a few people think control all that. I’ve been married three times and this is the final one, I know it is. I feel like I have a real partner in life.”

Whether he’s set a wedding date: “I think you have to get married within a year of asking.”

He feels more comfortable in his career: “I’m not trying to get anywhere. I’m not trying to win an Oscar. I’m not trying to get a bigger career. I’m not trying to make it.”

Losing the Oscar when he was nominated for Far From Heaven: “I felt embarrassed and a little humiliated. But then I thought, it’s silly putting my self-worth in any of this; this is not why I started doing it. The only real joy I get out of acting is when I’m on set. All the rest of it is a circus. I think it started to change from there.”

He’s turned down huge roles: “Oh yeah, of course. I turned down Tom Hanks’ career! I turned down League of Their Own. Sleepless in Seattle was mine. And yet, all of a sudden, it wasn’t. I turned it down because of the director on it at the time. I said: ‘You should get Nora Ephron.’ But because I turned it down, they were free to do anything they wanted, so I wound up out of it [even though Ephron did direct] and my wife at the time [Ryan] was in it!”

He hasn’t decided how he’s voting: “I’ve voted both sides all my life according to where the pendulum is,” he says. Which way is it swinging next? “I really don’t know. I’m just so fed up with it.” What will he do in the next election? “I don’t know. I’ll go in the voting booth and have to make a decision. I vote every time.”

On Harvey Weinstein & MeToo: “I don’t think it was about women with Harvey. It was about men and women; it was a power thing. I think he was the guy in school that could never get the girl and so he extracted revenge over four decades and there’s a price to be paid. It’s kind of pathetic that we’ve gotten to this point. It used to be called common courtesy, the way you were supposed to behave, and it takes a little zing out of the relationship between men and women. But it’s really good that this [the #MeToo movement] happened because the casting couch was a very real thing and I certainly wouldn’t want my daughter to put up with that bullsh-t. It’s a reintroduction to common courtesy; the way that we should treat everybody in life.”