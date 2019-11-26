Bill Cosby: ‘When I come up for parole,’ they won’t ‘hear me say that I have remorse’

Well, here’s something I wasn’t expecting. BlackPressUSA.com did a phone interview with Bill Cosby, who is still in prison and will be for many more years. Cosby is still just as delusional and awful as possible. He’s not taking these last years of his life to reflect on all of the women he drugged and raped and assaulted. He’s not taking this time to apologize and make amends or to simply find some humility. Of course not. If anything, Cosby is happy in prison because he has a literal captive audience. He yells at all of the younger men about how drugs are ruining the country… you know, like the drugs he used to slip in women’s drinks so he could rape them. Some “highlights” from this interview:

The rest of his prison sentence: “I have eight years and nine months left. When I come up for parole, they’re not going to hear me say that I have remorse. I was there. I don’t care what group of people come along and talk about this when they weren’t there. They don’t know.” He said his trials were a sham, unjust and not fair. “It’s all a set up. That whole jury thing. They were imposters. Look at the woman who blew the whistle,” he said, alluding to the potential juror who overheard a seated juror proclaim before the trial that, “he’s guilty, we can all go home now. Then she went in and came out smiling, it’s something attorneys will tell you is called a payoff. I know what they’ve done to my people. But my people are going to view me and say, ‘that boy looks good. That boy is strong.’ I have too many heroes that I’ve sat with. Too many heroes whom I listened to like John Henrik Clarke, Kenneth Clark, and Dorothy Height. Those people are very strong, and they saw the rejection of their people. This is political. I can see the whole thing.” His privilege: “I am a privileged man in prison,” he stated. During the call, Cosby referred to his small cell as “my penthouse.” On Black America. “They are under siege. This thing with the drugs and the different pockets of the neighborhoods where it’s going on. When you look at what drugs are doing… things that make these people drive around and shoot into crowds. The insanity of what is the cause to the brain by all the drugs these people are dealing with. It’s exactly what I warned them about in 2004. They’ve thrown education out the window. They’ve thrown respect for the family out the window, and they’re blaming each other for what’s going on. There is post-traumatic stress syndrome, and there are also bad manners.”

Cosby also spoke about his work in prison with the Mann Up Association, where he basically just sits around and lectures other prisoners, it sounds like. Which is sort of what he was doing before prison anyway – he would do those “talks” where he would just tell stories and yell at people for not being educated enough. Anyway… just in case anyone was feeling sorry for this ancient rapist, don’t. He loves prison and he’s not sorry about all of the women he hurt.