T.I. claims his comments about his daughter’s virginity were ‘misconstrued’

There are few things funnier to me than when a celebrity says some dumb or offensive sh-t in an interview, then gets quoted accurately, and then responds to the backlash by claiming that what they said was “misconstrued” or “sensationalized” or that it’s all a “false narrative.” Yes, the false narrative of T.I. saying some deeply horrible things about his daughter and her virginity and then being called out on all of the sh-t he said. That false narrative. A few weeks ago, T.I. outed himself as a misogynist who takes his teenager daughter to the gynecologist once a year to check to see if she still has her hymen. He bragged about paying the gyno to check for Deyjah’s hymen every year, and he made it sound like that was the sole purpose of Deyjah’s annual checkups. In fact, the only value he seems to see in his 18-year-old daughter is the state of her virginity. Which is super-healthy, of course. So, T.I. and his wife Tiny appeared on Jada Pinkett Smith’s Red Table Talk and this is the first time T.I. addressed the controversy (since he caused it). It did not go well.
T.I. on the ‘misconceptions’: “Firstly, I came to clear up any misconceptions that have been surrounding how we interact and parent and what is appropriate and inappropriate. My intentions have been terribly misconstrued and misconceived. All of this false narrative has just been sensationalized. All of this surrounds a conversation that I was having in a very joking manner… When I was asked how … I deal with parenting in this day and age, I just began to, from a place of truth, I began to embellish and exaggerate and I think a lot of people kinda like took it extremely literal. If you put any of my reputation, like who I am as a father and who I’ve been, I honestly thought people knew me better than that.”
Jada asked if he “understood the sensitivity” of the situation: He responded with a very dramatic, “No, I did not. I understand it now. Yes, I do, absolutely.” While he understands that hymens do not indicate virginity, T.I. said he did want to clear up some specifics about the comments. “Never said I was in any exam room. That is an assumption. That is a falsity. I never said that it was being done in present day as an 18-year-old.” Tiny said: “She was 15 and 16 years old at the time,” Tiny said, adding that Deyjah is “quiet” and “doesn’t talk a lot.”
T.I. said that Deyjah didn’t have a problem with the exams: “She did have a problem with me talking about it, however. And I understand that. I am incredibly apologetic to her for that. To her. To you, sweet baby Deyjah. Not to any of these other strangers and any of these weirdos who just kinda toss lies around for fun.”
T.I. insisted he was just being protective: “There’s no such thing as overprotective. I am here to protect all of the children from themselves until they make it to a point when they have awareness and discernment to be able to make certain decisions on their own that will impact their lives indefinitely. Since she turned 18, I don’t have control of anything.” T.I. also clarified that he was not trying to be “controlling” but rather just making sure his daughter was making good decisions. “I’m not there to protect necessarily virginity. I just know that is a big move. Once you make that move, there are things that happen that follow.”
Who do you believe, T.I. three weeks ago or Current T.I.? I don’t really believe either of them. I could make a case for “he was exaggerating for dramatic effect” in the podcast, but truly, he makes it clear on Red Table Talk that he taught Deyjah that her only value to him was as his virginal daughter, that he owned her body and her sexuality. Instead of teaching her to make good choices and educating her about her body and sexuality, he chose the shortcut of “checking her hymen on an annual basis.” It’s all just… wrong.
Also: Jada Pinkett did some heavy lifting to normalize T.I.’s words and behavior because, apparently, Will Smith says weird and awful things to their daughter Willow too. Jada just kind of passed it off as “certain sensitivities” and apparently Will has said sh-t to Willow about her period and how Willow “must be PMSing.” WHY ARE MEN.
So an unnecessary invasive internal exam on a 15yo… that’s so much better /sarcasm
Exactly what I was coming here to say. Oh it’s cool to do unnecessary invasive internal exams when she’s a minor but once she’s 18 you magically started respecting her rights to her own body? I don’t think so
And why would be necessary to take a 15-16 year old daughter to a gynecologist if she is not sexually active?? TI is a dangerous person in terms of how he views women and him normalizing this behavior. He still sees her as property. His idea of parenting is being dominant and controlling. I think he’s afraid she will end up with a POS like him.
I think a lot of our dads have said something stupid like “is it that time of month?” at least once over the years. It doesn’t make it right. But there’s a huge difference between that and demanding to know whether your daughters hymen is intact. That’s INCREDIBLY f-cked up.
And you just KNOW that they don’t treat their sons like that. And that’s what makes me SO livid about the normalization of this. It’d be ONE thing (still wrong imo) if the treatment and the obsession with virginity was around BOTH genders. But it rarely if ever is.
Seriously, f-ck the Smith’s too if this is the kind of shit they’re cool with.
I watched this episode of Red Table Talk. Jada’s mother was not impressed. She said “I can’t help but think if this was your son, it would be different.” Which he admitted as much. Gam was not having it. Her face was all of us!
I didn’t even know Tiny was actually her stepmother…they should have also had Deyjah (if she felt comfortable) and her bio mother there to give a balanced response.
We don’t need to normalize his behaviour. He words weren’t misconstrued-we know exactly what it meant and it was, and will always be disgusting. He doesn’t see women as people with their own sexuality, they are posessions whose sexual history run as currency. That young girl has now learned how ‘male’ authority runs amok with the choices she should be making over her own body and will now know she can’t trust men which is the opposite of what TI as a father should be teaching her but he’s not bright enough to get it. Simply put-he’s an asshole.
My grandmother did that to my mum before her wedding, in the early ’60s.
My mum is still furious today with my now dead grandmother. I remember when I was a teen and my father tried to saiy something about she shut him down before he could even breathe.
This is all I have.
He should be ashamed, and Jada should have not given him the space.
Wasn’t what he said very specific? Hard to misconstrue that. He is another person who is used to having everyone agree with and praise the shit that comes out of his mouth. When he gets outside his bubble it does not go so well. This is why people need to expose themselves to opinions that differ with their own, they might realize they are wrong or not wording things in the best way.
This is not normal and it is not okay. The only thing that protects your kids is to raise them with trust and confidence. And plenty of dads know and do better so eff this. My father is almost 80 and NEVER treated my sister or me like this. Never said some creepy shit about our sex lives or periods or tried to control who or when we dated. In fact he wanted us to know that we don’t need a man or husband for anything in life and if we wanted to marry at some point, we would make sure to still be independent, especially financially. He never focused on the boyfriends, just on us.
He is not perfect of course but as a father to girls, he did good. So to all these men decades younger, get it together.