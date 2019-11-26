T.I. claims his comments about his daughter’s virginity were ‘misconstrued’

There are few things funnier to me than when a celebrity says some dumb or offensive sh-t in an interview, then gets quoted accurately, and then responds to the backlash by claiming that what they said was “misconstrued” or “sensationalized” or that it’s all a “false narrative.” Yes, the false narrative of T.I. saying some deeply horrible things about his daughter and her virginity and then being called out on all of the sh-t he said. That false narrative. A few weeks ago, T.I. outed himself as a misogynist who takes his teenager daughter to the gynecologist once a year to check to see if she still has her hymen. He bragged about paying the gyno to check for Deyjah’s hymen every year, and he made it sound like that was the sole purpose of Deyjah’s annual checkups. In fact, the only value he seems to see in his 18-year-old daughter is the state of her virginity. Which is super-healthy, of course. So, T.I. and his wife Tiny appeared on Jada Pinkett Smith’s Red Table Talk and this is the first time T.I. addressed the controversy (since he caused it). It did not go well.

T.I. on the ‘misconceptions’: “Firstly, I came to clear up any misconceptions that have been surrounding how we interact and parent and what is appropriate and inappropriate. My intentions have been terribly misconstrued and misconceived. All of this false narrative has just been sensationalized. All of this surrounds a conversation that I was having in a very joking manner… When I was asked how … I deal with parenting in this day and age, I just began to, from a place of truth, I began to embellish and exaggerate and I think a lot of people kinda like took it extremely literal. If you put any of my reputation, like who I am as a father and who I’ve been, I honestly thought people knew me better than that.” Jada asked if he “understood the sensitivity” of the situation: He responded with a very dramatic, “No, I did not. I understand it now. Yes, I do, absolutely.” While he understands that hymens do not indicate virginity, T.I. said he did want to clear up some specifics about the comments. “Never said I was in any exam room. That is an assumption. That is a falsity. I never said that it was being done in present day as an 18-year-old.” Tiny said: “She was 15 and 16 years old at the time,” Tiny said, adding that Deyjah is “quiet” and “doesn’t talk a lot.” T.I. said that Deyjah didn’t have a problem with the exams: “She did have a problem with me talking about it, however. And I understand that. I am incredibly apologetic to her for that. To her. To you, sweet baby Deyjah. Not to any of these other strangers and any of these weirdos who just kinda toss lies around for fun.”



T.I. insisted he was just being protective: “There’s no such thing as overprotective. I am here to protect all of the children from themselves until they make it to a point when they have awareness and discernment to be able to make certain decisions on their own that will impact their lives indefinitely. Since she turned 18, I don’t have control of anything.” T.I. also clarified that he was not trying to be “controlling” but rather just making sure his daughter was making good decisions. “I’m not there to protect necessarily virginity. I just know that is a big move. Once you make that move, there are things that happen that follow.”

[From Page Six]

Who do you believe, T.I. three weeks ago or Current T.I.? I don’t really believe either of them. I could make a case for “he was exaggerating for dramatic effect” in the podcast, but truly, he makes it clear on Red Table Talk that he taught Deyjah that her only value to him was as his virginal daughter, that he owned her body and her sexuality. Instead of teaching her to make good choices and educating her about her body and sexuality, he chose the shortcut of “checking her hymen on an annual basis.” It’s all just… wrong.

Also: Jada Pinkett did some heavy lifting to normalize T.I.’s words and behavior because, apparently, Will Smith says weird and awful things to their daughter Willow too. Jada just kind of passed it off as “certain sensitivities” and apparently Will has said sh-t to Willow about her period and how Willow “must be PMSing.” WHY ARE MEN.