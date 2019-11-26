Mindy Kaling & Kamala Harris joined up to cook Indian food & judge each other

2019 Baby2Baby Gala Presented By Paul Mitchell

I’m not going to pretend that I’m the most Indian-American woman ever. I’m not! I’m half-Indian, half-white and I don’t even like Indian food that much. But I grew up around Indian cooking and Indian culture and I love seeing Indian-American success. Success like Mindy Kaling and Kamala Harris. I’m so proud of both of them! And so I find it incredibly cool that Mindy invited Kamala to her LA home to cook for her. That is a whole mood, as the kids would say. Senator Harris was super-impressed that Mindy keeps all of her spices and Indian ingredients in Taster’s Choice jars too. Classy!! This video is just super-sweet:

I like how Mindy felt super-judged by Kamala throughout the video (it’s true, Kamala was judging her a bit) and I like how Mindy was super-impressed with Kamala’s onion-cutting. Mindy was taking forever with that ginger. I like all of the talk about their mothers and how they were basically superheroines who worked full-time professionally and baked cookies from scratch and raised a family.

Anyway, I know there are conversations about “oh, Kamala needs Indian-Americans to vote for her” or whatever, but from where I sit… it’s not like Mindy is the gatekeeper of the Indian-American vote (which is overwhelming Democratic too, demographically). I think Kamala just wanted to show a different side of herself and she probably just wanted to hang out with Mindy. And Mindy is clearly a big Kamala supporter.

Kal Penn stanned:

Kamala Harris

Photos courtesy of Avalon Red, WENN.

You can follow any responses to this entry through the RSS 2.0 feed.

3 Responses to “Mindy Kaling & Kamala Harris joined up to cook Indian food & judge each other”

  1. OriginalLala says:
    November 26, 2019 at 7:27 am

    This was such a lovely video to watch first thing in the morning!

    Reply
  2. Evil Owl says:
    November 26, 2019 at 7:31 am

    That was adorable, they are both adorable. Masala dosa is my family’s Sunday breakfast. Served with coconut chutney and spicy sambar. Go strong, Dosa loving Indian women!

    Reply
  3. Sierra says:
    November 26, 2019 at 7:33 am

    Sigh… I so wish Kamala becomes the 46th President of United States…

    Reply

Commenting Guidelines

Celebitchy aims to be a friendly, welcoming site where people can discuss entertainment stories and current events in a lighthearted, safe environment without fear of harassment, excessive negativity, or bullying. Different opinions, backgrounds, ages, and nationalities are welcome here - hatred and bigotry are not. If you make racist or bigoted remarks, comment under multiple names, or wish death on anyone you will be banned. There are no second chances if you violate one of these basic rules.

By commenting you agree to our comment policy and our privacy policy

Please e-mail the moderators at cbcomments at gmail.com to delete a comment if it's offensive or spam. If your comment disappears, it may have been eaten by the spam filter. Please email us to get it retrieved.

You can sign up to get an image next to your name at Gravatar.com Thank you!

Leave a comment