Mindy Kaling & Kamala Harris joined up to cook Indian food & judge each other

I’m not going to pretend that I’m the most Indian-American woman ever. I’m not! I’m half-Indian, half-white and I don’t even like Indian food that much. But I grew up around Indian cooking and Indian culture and I love seeing Indian-American success. Success like Mindy Kaling and Kamala Harris. I’m so proud of both of them! And so I find it incredibly cool that Mindy invited Kamala to her LA home to cook for her. That is a whole mood, as the kids would say. Senator Harris was super-impressed that Mindy keeps all of her spices and Indian ingredients in Taster’s Choice jars too. Classy!! This video is just super-sweet:
I like how Mindy felt super-judged by Kamala throughout the video (it’s true, Kamala was judging her a bit) and I like how Mindy was super-impressed with Kamala’s onion-cutting. Mindy was taking forever with that ginger. I like all of the talk about their mothers and how they were basically superheroines who worked full-time professionally and baked cookies from scratch and raised a family.
Anyway, I know there are conversations about “oh, Kamala needs Indian-Americans to vote for her” or whatever, but from where I sit… it’s not like Mindy is the gatekeeper of the Indian-American vote (which is overwhelming Democratic too, demographically). I think Kamala just wanted to show a different side of herself and she probably just wanted to hang out with Mindy. And Mindy is clearly a big Kamala supporter.
Kal Penn stanned:
Dear 12 Year Old Me,
One day, one of the funniest people on tv will cook a meal with a progressive US Senator who happens to be running for President & they’ll both be strong Indian American women.
-Your Future Self https://t.co/zTQdOMllj1
— Kal Penn (@kalpenn) November 26, 2019
This was such a lovely video to watch first thing in the morning!
That was adorable, they are both adorable. Masala dosa is my family’s Sunday breakfast. Served with coconut chutney and spicy sambar. Go strong, Dosa loving Indian women!
Sigh… I so wish Kamala becomes the 46th President of United States…