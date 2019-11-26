Papa John’s ex-CEO John Schnatter has eaten 40 pizzas in 30 days

papa john

In 2017, John Schnatter was the then-CEO of Papa John’s Pizza. Papa John’s was the official pizza of the NFL. Only pizza sales were dropping steadily. Instead of blaming his sub-par product, Schnatter blamed the NFL anthem protests for the drop in sales. Basically, he said people weren’t eating his pizzas because African-American athletes were protesting police brutality. Because LOGIC. Then in 2018, Schnatter said the n-word in a conference call with the crisis management firm Papa John’s hired to make Schnatter seem less racist. I’m not even joking!!! Schnatter would go on to resign as CEO, a resignation he still feels was a mistake.

So, what’s Schnatter up to these days? Oh, just eating forty Papa John’s pizzas in 30 days and complaining to a local media outlet about how the quality has gone down, as sweaty cheese oil drips down his face:

If you need a creepier version of this, here you go:

I mean… honestly though, “a day of reckoning” ABOUT PIZZA is somehow more disturbing to me than forty pizzas in thirty days. Forty pizzas in thirty days I can sort of understand for this man who clearly has breadsticks for a brain. But a DAY OF RECKONING for the dude who replaced him as CEO after Schnatter said a bunch of racist sh-t… that’s bad. That makes me think Schnatter is plotting something awful.

11 Responses to “Papa John’s ex-CEO John Schnatter has eaten 40 pizzas in 30 days”

  1. Lady D says:
    November 26, 2019 at 10:43 am

    May he suffer a lifetime of constipation.

    Reply
  2. ME says:
    November 26, 2019 at 10:44 am

    This man is about to snap. All Papa John’s stores need security ! LOL my God dude.

    Reply
  3. whatWHAT? says:
    November 26, 2019 at 10:49 am

    that is some next-level EW right there.

    *SHUDDERS*

    Reply
  4. NotSoSocialButterfly says:
    November 26, 2019 at 10:50 am

    He cray.

    Reply
  5. holly hobby says:
    November 26, 2019 at 10:50 am

    He looks like he consumed 40 pizzas in 30 days too. I cannot imagine what that man’s innards look like.

    Reply
  6. Coco says:
    November 26, 2019 at 10:52 am

    If he thinks the quality has gone down, why does he keep eating the pizza?!?

    Reply
  7. Tiffany says:
    November 26, 2019 at 11:00 am

    Help me out, is the interviewer a black man. I cannot tell from my screen at work. And also, WTH but also genius of the news station to do asked him to do it.

    Reply
  8. Mc says:
    November 26, 2019 at 11:01 am

    I thought this was an onion article. Is this guy for real??

    Reply

