Papa John’s ex-CEO John Schnatter has eaten 40 pizzas in 30 days

In 2017, John Schnatter was the then-CEO of Papa John’s Pizza. Papa John’s was the official pizza of the NFL. Only pizza sales were dropping steadily. Instead of blaming his sub-par product, Schnatter blamed the NFL anthem protests for the drop in sales. Basically, he said people weren’t eating his pizzas because African-American athletes were protesting police brutality. Because LOGIC. Then in 2018, Schnatter said the n-word in a conference call with the crisis management firm Papa John’s hired to make Schnatter seem less racist. I’m not even joking!!! Schnatter would go on to resign as CEO, a resignation he still feels was a mistake.
So, what’s Schnatter up to these days? Oh, just eating forty Papa John’s pizzas in 30 days and complaining to a local media outlet about how the quality has gone down, as sweaty cheese oil drips down his face:
The Papa John interview is lovely pic.twitter.com/bpDMDm9t9G
— Timothy Burke (@bubbaprog) November 26, 2019
If you need a creepier version of this, here you go:
— Timothy Burke (@bubbaprog) November 26, 2019
I mean… honestly though, “a day of reckoning” ABOUT PIZZA is somehow more disturbing to me than forty pizzas in thirty days. Forty pizzas in thirty days I can sort of understand for this man who clearly has breadsticks for a brain. But a DAY OF RECKONING for the dude who replaced him as CEO after Schnatter said a bunch of racist sh-t… that’s bad. That makes me think Schnatter is plotting something awful.
I woke up too early and made the mistake of looking at twitter instead of meditating or reading something useful and now I’m just sad about a dead koala and grossed out by papa john.😞😞😞
— Busy Philipps (@BusyPhilipps) November 26, 2019
Every day Papa John wakes up and goes to Disneyland by himself. He only wants to go one one ride. The wet. He rides Grizzly River Run without a pancho so he can “feel again”. After riding the wet ride, he returns home, still dripping with wet, and screams at a garlic knot. pic.twitter.com/Uzl9RWci0K
— Disneyland (@Disneyland2go) November 26, 2019
May he suffer a lifetime of constipation.
This man is about to snap. All Papa John’s stores need security ! LOL my God dude.
that is some next-level EW right there.
*SHUDDERS*
He cray.
He looks like he consumed 40 pizzas in 30 days too. I cannot imagine what that man’s innards look like.
IKR? He’s starting to look like latter day Elvis.
Naw, Elvis’s plastic surgeon would never do work like that.
If he thinks the quality has gone down, why does he keep eating the pizza?!?
He thinks that they are crappy because he was pushed out, not because they were always crappy.
Help me out, is the interviewer a black man. I cannot tell from my screen at work. And also, WTH but also genius of the news station to do asked him to do it.
I thought this was an onion article. Is this guy for real??