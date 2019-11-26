Papa John’s ex-CEO John Schnatter has eaten 40 pizzas in 30 days

In 2017, John Schnatter was the then-CEO of Papa John’s Pizza. Papa John’s was the official pizza of the NFL. Only pizza sales were dropping steadily. Instead of blaming his sub-par product, Schnatter blamed the NFL anthem protests for the drop in sales. Basically, he said people weren’t eating his pizzas because African-American athletes were protesting police brutality. Because LOGIC. Then in 2018, Schnatter said the n-word in a conference call with the crisis management firm Papa John’s hired to make Schnatter seem less racist. I’m not even joking!!! Schnatter would go on to resign as CEO, a resignation he still feels was a mistake.

So, what’s Schnatter up to these days? Oh, just eating forty Papa John’s pizzas in 30 days and complaining to a local media outlet about how the quality has gone down, as sweaty cheese oil drips down his face:

The Papa John interview is lovely pic.twitter.com/bpDMDm9t9G — Timothy Burke (@bubbaprog) November 26, 2019

If you need a creepier version of this, here you go:

I mean… honestly though, “a day of reckoning” ABOUT PIZZA is somehow more disturbing to me than forty pizzas in thirty days. Forty pizzas in thirty days I can sort of understand for this man who clearly has breadsticks for a brain. But a DAY OF RECKONING for the dude who replaced him as CEO after Schnatter said a bunch of racist sh-t… that’s bad. That makes me think Schnatter is plotting something awful.

I woke up too early and made the mistake of looking at twitter instead of meditating or reading something useful and now I’m just sad about a dead koala and grossed out by papa john.😞😞😞 — Busy Philipps (@BusyPhilipps) November 26, 2019