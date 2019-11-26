M. Night Shyamalan doesn’t want people to spoil The Sixth Sense, 20 years later

Embed from Getty Images

Spoilers for Sixth Sense!

M. Night Shyamalan is promoting that creepy doll movie series on Apple +, Servant. I want to see it after reading Kristy Puchko’s review on Pajiba (I almost always agree with her takes!) but I’m not going to subscribe to yet another streaming service for it. Plus the only Apple device I use now is a Macbook air and I’m about to phase that out. Hello Cyber Monday sales! Shyamalan was on The Tonight Show and I enjoyed his interview so much. I especially liked the part where he told Jimmy Fallon that his family won’t watch shows with him because he can’t hide it when he judges other filmmakers! I could relate to this somewhat in that I always think about the actors’ personal lives, styling and wardrobe when I watch shows. I try not to indicate this at all but it’s also hard to hide when I’m watching at home. Here’s some more of what he said, including about The Sixth Sense and why he still doesn’t want anyone spoiling it.

On how he can’t watch shows with his family

It’s tough to watch something with me. My family doesn’t like to watch anything with me. If they’re watching a TV show and I’ll come in, even if I don’t say anything I’m just judging the camera angles and the performances. I try not to breathe differently but I’m like sighing. ‘That’s not the right lens.’ I just get up and walk out just disappointed. Sometimes they’re in the den watching TV and I honestly will yell ‘you’re making a choice.’ “Do you hate when people give spoilers to Sixth Sense. Even now?”

Yeah. Now with this whole new generation watching. We’re screening Sixth Sense [for the] twentieth anniversary. Half the audiences knew. New fans watching The Visit and Split and Glass they’re never seen it. You guys can’t say anything about what happens. On the line ‘I see dead people’

That’s fine you can say ['I see dead people.'] But don’t say what happens. It’s not a particularly well written [line] [Ed note: Shyamalan wrote it]. He’s ten and it’s really [something] a six or seven-year-old would say.

After that Shyamalan said that Questlove interrupted filming for The Sixth Sense when he came out of his house in Philadelphia! It was a funny story and Questlove looked kind unbothered about it. Ooh and Servant got a second season, they just made the announcement.

Do you remember the first time you watched Sixth Sense and did you know the twist ahead of time? (I almost always remember movies, I talked about that here.) I remember seeing it and I did not figure out the twist until it was incredibly obvious. I rented it at home, I think I was still using a VCR at the time, and I was making out with a new guy through most of it. While I was like “cool movie, very creepy,” I didn’t pay enough attention to get the fact that Bruce Willis was dead through it. (I told you there were spoilers.) I remember that part shocking me! At least that’s my excuse, although it’s possible that I wouldn’t have known if I had seen it in a theater and wasn’t distracted either.

We had Internet of course back then but it was limited to our computers and our phones were just for voice calls. So we wouldn’t get exposed to spoilers typically unless our friends told us about it. I kind of like knowing the twists in movies and shows ahead of time, but I know this really bothers some people. I’ll probably read spoilers for Servant before I watch it.

Also, I really liked Split and The Visit but I quit watching Glass halfway through. It was both tough to watch and boring.

Lauren Ambrose is in this! I used to like her when I only knew her from Six Feet Under, but then I saw her performance on the X-Files reboot.

