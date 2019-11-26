Duchess Kate attends $15 ‘Monkey Music’ classes with Prince Louis

It seems like all of the Cambridge children enjoy the dance! Princess Diana would be proud – Diana loved to dance, any kind of dancing. She loved ballet, she loved ballroom dancing, she loved modern dance. Prince George reportedly loves his ballet classes at school, and Charlotte also takes ballet classes outside of school. And now Prince Louis is getting some dancing in… sort of. It’s more of a music class for toddlers, but dancing is involved:
Meghan Markle and Prince Harry’s son Archie isn’t the only royal baby loving his playgroup! Kate Middleton has been bringing her son Prince Louis to a musical toddler playgroup — and the duo loves to sing and dance alongside the other families. The royal mom of three and her youngest son attend a children and parents music group that features a cheeky monkey puppet. “Kate attends the weekly $15 Monkey Music sessions with 1-year-old Prince Louis,” reports the Mail on Sunday, adding that Kate “gets stuck in” during the toddler class.
Monkey Music has been hosting classes across the U.K. for 23 years and offers educational music classes to children from the ages of 3 months to 4 years. Focusing on live singing and playing percussion instruments, parents are encouraged to sing and dance with their child in a group circle. The instructor will often call on the monkey puppet to take part in the various activities, which change theme on a weekly basis.
Kate and Louis likely take the Heigh-Ho class, which is recommended for babies 12 months and older. “Colorful props aid visual memory while repeated actions reinforce a feel for the ‘steady beat,’ ” according to the official website. “Moving and dancing freely around the room with Monkey encourages your child to express the music that they hear with their whole bodies.”
It sounds like a nice little playgroup/toddler class. It sounds like Kate actually cares a lot about early childhood development and maybe (??) the Early Years initiative she’s been working on is just about Kate applying that knowledge to raising her kids??? No, I jest. I’m sure that we haven’t been keen-baited for more than a year about something like that! In truth, I hope every parent exposes their kids to music and dance and the arts. It helps kids later in life.
Also: it has to be said, but Kate’s “just like us/middle class” branding continues to pay off. It not only pays off “in comparison” to the Sussexes, but it pays off in general when the other members of the royal family look rotten to the core, and here’s “the future queen” just doing normal mum things with her kids.
She’s grown on me a lot. She has class and she carries herself in a matter becoming of who she is in the public eye. I feel like this blog bullies her a lot for absolutely no reason
Good. I still think she’s lazy and we’re being treated to a BRF propaganda offensive to talk about anything but…..
Randy Andy (as was his nickname, when I was young)
If showing up for the bare minimum, regularly making asinine comments, canceling appearances at multiple events last minute and telling people not to expect you there every year, and flashing numerous times each year equate to “class”, then the definition of that word must’ve really changed 😂
Still not her biggest fan (I find ALL the royals useless and something that should have been done away with years ago) BUT agreed this site and many of the commentators love putting her down to prop other members of the royal family up
@ Beach Dreams, has she flashed of late and how many events has she cancelled at the last minute. And please don’t count the ones when she had HG
Just two days ago she cancelled and claimed she couldn’t get babysitting help but ok.
Or the papers claimed, and one was actually sick?
@spookie: she had some dangerously close calls at Eugenie’s wedding last October and earlier this year in that dreadful blue polka dot dress. Upper-thigh leave dangerous and yet certain commenters excused it and claimed people were being prudes for calling it out.
And don’t act like she only skips events when she’s pregnant because that’s hardly the case. She’s skipped events held right in KP with flimsy excuses ( I think once her team even blamed event organizers for ‘falsely’ advertising she would be there). Who could forget her excuse for skipping St. Patrick’s Day? “She doesn’t want people to expect her there every year”.
So yeah, I stand by what I said.
Nah. She hasn’t exactly lifted a finger — nor her voice — to support her sister- and brother-in-law, who deserve family support right now. Personally, I can’t champion people who throw folks under the bus for their own PR gain — and that’s what Kate and her husband have clearly been doing.
And what’s there to admire!? She’s a status quo warrior, 1950s model (White is Right! Long live the Patriarchy!)! No thanks.
I don’t know what exactly she would be able to do. Issue a public statement about every article?
Harry and Meghan chose to leave Kensington to live away from everyone. Maybe they all would have become closer friends.
They’ve made sure to get their PR angles into the press, they could just have easily injected messages of support.
Who said anything about “every article”? One strong message of supoprt would have done it.
Agreed! None of us really know any of them but she seems relatively lovely. I can’t imagine the pressure all of them must feel being on the world stage and having to deal with unrelenting critics.
That thumbs up sign after leaving the hospice where kids are dying was super classy.
If she’s so regal and classy why did she participate in that plane stunt just to belittle her brother and sister in law? Why did she do almost no work for the first 10 years of her title?
I don’t think she’s a terrible person or anything, but she has also done almost nothing to deserve any praise whatsoever.
This blog does not bully her for no reason because Cathy in NOT bullied. Her work performance is discussed but she as an individual is not really discussed because really there is not much to discuss. The two are not the same thing.
Cathy is a future Princess of Wales that really does not want to be a working royal, does not really like Royal work and tires very easily. Cathy wants to be the wife of a very rich landed gentry man or a very rich non-royal titled aristocrat man with no public responsibilities.
Cathy married into Royalty with all the Royal perks & Royal privileges so she needs to do the Royal work. The purpose of one nanny per child and a complete domestic staff is so she can get out in public and do ROYAL work like Sophie Diana and The Princess Royal.
I believe Kate is an excellent mother which is not always easy to do when you are married to a wandering scepter that enjoys cultivating Rose bushes but she married a job that she is not doing. Using her children as an excuse will not cut it with the public forever and eventually her poor work performance will come back to haunt her. The Daily Fail has in the past and will eventually again throw her under the bus.
Very few people on this blog dislike Cathy as an individual and many, such as mysel, actually feel sorry for her.
I think she seems like a great Mum! Maybe it’s not always about branding for the people and she just likes hanging out with her kids…?
Maybe… I took my kids to Kindermusic classes, and it was a joyful time!
I have lots of sweet memories of taking my kids to those kinds of classes.
I think she truly loves being a mum, and loves her kids dearly. And I do believe she loves doing things with/for them.
Her taking her kids to Mummy and Me classes is only being touted out as we’ve recently had pics and stories about Harry going to the toddler class that Meg takes Archie to (the one where Harry said, in response to Archie seeming to gravitate to the red-headed toddlers, that “Gingers need to stick together”.
This seems like an advertisement for those monkey music classes lol. Wasn’t there another similar story recently – I don’t know if it was Kate or another royal – about “something” and it basically just seemed like one big ad?
Music and dancing is fun with little kids and I can just picture Louis bouncing around a class like that lol.
It was Beatrice’s fiancé’s kid taking his mother’s best friend’s etiquette classes.
Kate gets dragged for a lot (some justified and some not), but it’s always been clear that she’s a loving, involved parent.
Maybe after her kids are all grown up, happy, healthy, & contributors to society she’ll write a book about her application of the Early Years/Broken Britain Initiative.
It reminds me of when my son was in preschool, and they would play “Who let the dogs out,” (which wasn’t a new song 16 years ago), and those kids would just go nuts. They would bounce around just bursting with joy, singing along.
One of the best parts of your child’s life-their uninhibited selves and their endless capacity for joy.
OMG I remember taking my nephews to those classes when they were 3-4 yrs. old, and they LOVED when the teacher put that song on!!! The kids would go APESH!T over it, and ran around yelling, “WHO? WHO? WHO?” and barking, falling over themselves laughing lol… sigh… I miss those days (they’re 19 and 21 now!)
I think it’s really sweet. For all of Kate’s faults, being a mother certainly isn’t one of them
If she just wants to be a mother then I’m fine with that but get a husband who isn’t funded by me the taxpayer to pay for you to live like that.
This is an incredibly bizarre take.
Honestly? I do think Kate and Meghan probably have a lot in common at least in terms of their parenting. I think both of them fall into that “yummy mummy” (I know, I KNOW) category, and I don’t mean this as a knock against either of them. But I think for sure they’re both into the same type of philosophy as parents and I think that’s one thing they share and it’s a good thing.
Inb4 I get accused of bringing up Meghan in an article abt Kate & all, BUT, imagine if the two of them actually went in on some type of initiative together? Especially an early years initiative. I think Kate is committed to that idea, but is having trouble following through, and I think she could use some help. Sincerely.
Also, whoever is in charge of Kate’s PR is killing it right now. Aside from the Tusk Trust cancellation, she’s been showing up and doing the work. Yes, it’s the bare minimum, but in an age when the “””seniormost””” “””born-in royals””” cant be trusted to do simple things like not have sex with underage sex trafficking victims and then lie about it publicly and expect to get away with it, she does have that point in favour going for her.
I have sometimes wondered if Will encourages her to spend more time with the children to make up for what he may feel he missed as a child?
Dips head below parapet.
This is pure fanfiction just like the story of her drinking with other mums or the Will exercising with mothers from George’s school!! The tabs are DESPERATE to shift the focus back to the younger royals+to resume their KP PR campaign.
I agree with others that Kate LOVES being a mother and I think this is a first as I never heard her taking George or Charlotte to toddler classes before.