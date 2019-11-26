Duchess Kate attends $15 ‘Monkey Music’ classes with Prince Louis

It seems like all of the Cambridge children enjoy the dance! Princess Diana would be proud – Diana loved to dance, any kind of dancing. She loved ballet, she loved ballroom dancing, she loved modern dance. Prince George reportedly loves his ballet classes at school, and Charlotte also takes ballet classes outside of school. And now Prince Louis is getting some dancing in… sort of. It’s more of a music class for toddlers, but dancing is involved:

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry’s son Archie isn’t the only royal baby loving his playgroup! Kate Middleton has been bringing her son Prince Louis to a musical toddler playgroup — and the duo loves to sing and dance alongside the other families. The royal mom of three and her youngest son attend a children and parents music group that features a cheeky monkey puppet. “Kate attends the weekly $15 Monkey Music sessions with 1-year-old Prince Louis,” reports the Mail on Sunday, adding that Kate “gets stuck in” during the toddler class. Monkey Music has been hosting classes across the U.K. for 23 years and offers educational music classes to children from the ages of 3 months to 4 years. Focusing on live singing and playing percussion instruments, parents are encouraged to sing and dance with their child in a group circle. The instructor will often call on the monkey puppet to take part in the various activities, which change theme on a weekly basis. Kate and Louis likely take the Heigh-Ho class, which is recommended for babies 12 months and older. “Colorful props aid visual memory while repeated actions reinforce a feel for the ‘steady beat,’ ” according to the official website. “Moving and dancing freely around the room with Monkey encourages your child to express the music that they hear with their whole bodies.”

It sounds like a nice little playgroup/toddler class. It sounds like Kate actually cares a lot about early childhood development and maybe (??) the Early Years initiative she’s been working on is just about Kate applying that knowledge to raising her kids??? No, I jest. I’m sure that we haven’t been keen-baited for more than a year about something like that! In truth, I hope every parent exposes their kids to music and dance and the arts. It helps kids later in life.

Also: it has to be said, but Kate’s “just like us/middle class” branding continues to pay off. It not only pays off “in comparison” to the Sussexes, but it pays off in general when the other members of the royal family look rotten to the core, and here’s “the future queen” just doing normal mum things with her kids.