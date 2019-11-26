Princess Beatrice’s people now say Bea ‘advised against’ Prince Andrew’s interview

You know how the Buckingham Palace communications office is run by amateurs and you know how the royal courtiers are just a bunch of incompetent fools? Yeah, we’re still in that f–king newscycle. Over the weekend, the palace was trying to push about twenty competing and contradictory narratives around the Duke of York’s absolutely catastrophic BBC interview. There are so many different pieces to this, and I will continue to try to separate some of the strands of incompetence so that we can highlight just how bad all of this is.
One of the stupidest parts of the weekend stories? Courtiers and PR officials burned Princess Beatrice for no real reason. The idea SHOULD be to triage the PR disaster and isolate Prince Andrew, and insulate the rest of the royals. Instead, we saw the Queen doing the most to INSULATE ANDREW, and we saw the official story become “the interview was Beatrice’s fault, she sat in on meetings with the BBC and encouraged her father to do the interview.” It was almost as if the palace was throwing her under the bus as collateral damage… but to what end? What was the purpose? Anyway, Beatrice visited her father in Windsor yesterday and they must have come up with this story, which is so obvious it hurts. Sebastian Shakespeare at the Daily Mail bought it though?
If only Prince Andrew had listened to his nearest and dearest before he went ahead with his disastrous Newsnight interview that has resulted in him stepping down from royal duties. For I can reveal that his ex-wife Sarah, Duchess of York, and eldest daughter Beatrice both cautioned him against doing the programme, while his then private secretary Amanda Thirsk was more gung-ho, thinking it could offer him a chance to draw a line under his association with Jeffrey Epstein.
‘Princess Beatrice and Sarah both advised Andrew against going ahead with the interview,’ a friend claims. ‘However, he paid too much attention to Amanda, who was encouraging him, saying it would clear his name.’
This contradicts weekend reports that Sarah Ferguson and Beatrice were among the key figures pressing him to participate. It was claimed that the Duchess of York had been keen to end the speculation about Andrew’s involvement with a convicted paedophile and sex trafficker ahead of Beatrice’s wedding to property developer Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi next year. However, Fergie did not attend the meeting with the Newsnight team and was abroad when details of the interview were being finalised.
Andrew, Beatrice and Thirsk met Newsnight presenter Emily Maitlis and the programme’s deputy editor, Stewart Maclean, at Buckingham Palace three days before filming to discuss the scope of the interview. A close friend of Beatrice insists she ‘wasn’t part of the decision-making process’. The pal adds: ‘Bea went to one meeting with the BBC. That’s all.’
Princess Beatrice, who hosted a party for her fiance’s 36th birthday at Mayfair nightclub Annabel’s last Tuesday, was said to be upset about the aftermath of the interview, which has seen Andrew forced to stand back from his charity patronages.
So Beatrice definitely met with BBC producers as part of the discussions… but she did not offer her advice to her father at all? That’s not believable. That being said, Beatrice should understand that she’s being used as a deliberate attempt to protect the Queen from herself. The Queen’s terrible instincts to protect and insulate Andrew have all led to this: courtiers running around, smearing anyone and everyone, all as the Queen continues to show her clear favoritism towards Andrew. While we’re talking about Beatrice, we’re supposed to forget that the Queen ABSOLUTELY knew about the interview and gave her approval for it. We’re supposed to forget that the Queen did those church-ride photo-ops with Andrew all summer and fall, and that she wanted to ride out the catastrophe and support Andrew post-interview, but Charles wouldn’t let that happen. I don’t blame Beatrice for trying to do some damage control on her own, but it’s clear that the palace is perfectly willing to burn her.
Andrew has already burned Beatrice by making her his alibi for the assault on Virginia Giuffe with Pizza Gate. The FBI and the SDNY prosecutors can call her in to corroborate Andrew’s account in the interview.
I don’t watch the Crown, and won’t because I am so done with the Queen. Is Andrew a part of the storyline yet? More broadly, why does the Queen favor him?
You should watch it! It’s not like it’s an official Buckingham palace documentary benefiting the queen. It’s very well done but I think more than a few moments of artistic license and assumptions. I find the acting performances of people wrestling with obligation vs personal feelings pretty good. And I just sort of look at it as any time of performance of that kind of dynamic, it doesn’t matter to me as much that it’s specifically the BRF.
That being said Andrew is only shown as a smaller kid for this season. I think historically people assume he’s the favorite because he was the first one born once the queen was more settled into her role and had more “time” (honestly I don’t think she made a ton of time for any of them.) so he got to be the doted on one!
The different PR people should really be able to run a combined, focused strategy and prevent leaks instead of everyone running off an putting out statements and comments just for one fraction. It just underlines that Charles’ plan of streamlining the monarchy makes sense for many reasons.
First Andrew uses his daughter to cushion the blow and now this article, stating the complete opposite, presumably comes from the Bea/Fergie corner.
Fergie conveniently overseas when the interview took place, I’m waiting to hear more about HER role in everything. Of course she wants Bea to have a splashy wedding, then she (Fergie) gets to be front and center with the royals.
And we all know Fergie has accepted money wherever she could find it, I really hope her part in everything is being investigated as well.
Not buying the Bea-as-guilty-party story for two seconds. This poor woman just wants to get married and her awful parents have pretty much ruined it.
Oh Beatrice RUN.
I get that’s her father, but she should know she shouldn’t be nowhere to be seen near him.
I think it’s possible Beatrice initially cautioned against an interview but tried to advise Prince Andrew the best she could when she couldn’t talk him out of it. I don’t know about Fergie. She’s a grifter but when it comes to her daughters, she starts to change course. The royal family is incredibly tone deaf in their response to Prince Andrew.
Would someone please get the lies straight.
Before the disastrous interview, I could see Bea supporting the idea to do it. That’s her dad, it wouldn’t surprise me at all if she’d assumed he was completely innocent without question and encouraged him to clear the air. It must have been devastating for her and Eugenie to watch
I really feel sorry for her because she’s had her heart broken badly before and I can see this guy going the same way.
Her father burned her not once but twice – he made her his alibi and he’s now trying to say that he didn’t really want to do but she made him. He’s disgusting.
However, the original story was that she was initially against it until that meeting with the BBC Newsnight team where she changed her mind.
Am still not convinced her wedding will happen – he’s going to dump her and she will have her father to blame.
I feel there’s a big lack of communication. They were obviously completely unprepared for Andrew to screw the pooch as bad as he did but they need to communicate and come up with a clear plan of attack.
The Palace’s complete ineptitude over this matter is growing into a Monty Python level gong show. At this point, if they’re not going to bring in an outside PR firm, and do everything they say to mitigate the situation they should just be quiet. This.is.ridiculous.
I feel for the York sisters. Fergie has been vocal over the years about borrowing money from her daughters since they were young (apparently the Queen Mum left her great-grandchildren trusts) and Fergie’s over-the-top fawning over Andrew in a desperate attempt to get back into Royal life is cring-inducing for this outsider so I can only imagine what was like to experience it daily. Sadly, it seems Andy and Fergie will throw their daughters under a bus to save themselves. Those girls have already been treated shabbily because people don’t like their parents; now people will talk about what they knew about PA and Epstein and when they knew it.