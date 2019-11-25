Is the palace trying to ‘retire’ Princess Beatrice as well? It feels like it.

Would you like another example of how Buckingham Palace is staffed by incompetent fools? Here it is: the changing narrative around the York princesses, and the almost-gleeful way Princess Beatrice is being thrown away alongside her father. I’m fine with Prince Andrew being thrown in the trash. He’s a dumpster fire and he deserves to never be heard from again. But last week we heard that the Queen was very particular about Andrew’s daughters, and her fondness for them, and how they needed to be protected/insulated. They were not the ones committing crimes with Jeffrey Epstein, and they weren’t the ones lying their asses off in that BBC interview. But new reporting – coming from sources within the palace – indicates that Beatrice was sitting in on negotiations with the BBC, and so now Bea is “tainted” by Andrew’s lies and stupidity too. The courtiers have just burned a perfectly boring princess for no reason. That being said, Beatrice isn’t helping her case at all – she was seen today in Windsor, leaving her dad’s house.
Prince Andrew’s daughter Princess Beatrice and her fiance Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi visited her under-fire father today – their first visit to his home since he was sacked by the Queen. The Duke of York’s eldest child spent several hours at the Royal Lodge in the grounds of Windsor Castle as it emerged she and her mother played a central role in convincing her father to confront the Epstein scandal in his now career-ending BBC interview.
Beatrice will also have concerns she will be cut out of royal duties like her father as Prince Charles pushes through his plans for a slimmed-down royal family after demanding his mother retired Andrew at 59. There are also growing calls for Beatrice and Edoardo’s wedding to be pared back and any costs to the taxpayer kept to a minimum or stopped completely after Andrew’s extraordinary fall from grace.
Despite her father’s woes the princess was pictured smiling and laughing as she left the grace-and-favour home with Edo this afternoon – but privately a source close the Beatrice said she had been ‘in tears every day’.
It came as Prince Charles started his journey back to Britain to face his beleaguered brother after his nine-day royal tour 10,000 miles ended today where he is expected to ‘read him the riot act’. Furious Charles is also ready to inform him that he and Prince William want to ban him from royal duties for life because of the damage he has done to the monarchy.
First of all, I can’t help but think all the time now about how dumb all of these people are. Andrew is clearly an absolute moron, as is Sarah Ferguson and probably Beatrice too. But the palace courtiers are profoundly stupid too – it’s like the blind leading the blind, and the shifting narratives around this entire catastrophe are not helping anyone involved. If Beatrice had an ounce of sense, she would avoid her father completely for as long as possible. She should also postpone the wedding – the date hasn’t been set and the invitations haven’t gone out, so it wouldn’t be that hard. Then I would suggest that each and every royal issue their own statement, in their own voice, wherein they completely disavow Andrew. And that’s just what should happen TODAY. Nevermind the longer-term plan.
Photos courtesy of Backgrid.
IDK if this the palace trying to retire her. It seems to me this could be her incompetent daddy and mummy throwing her under the bus. Which could be why she visited him.
100% this.
Yep, Mommy and Daddy have exposed both daughters to vile men, both girls holidayed at Epstein’s island, traveled on the Lolita express, partied in Cannes with them and Beatrice had both Epstein and Harvey Weinstein at her 18th birthday bash and then PA used his daughter as an alibi in Pizza Express, Woking to deny abusing a trafficked girl at Tramp nightclub.
For some reason Andrew has decided the best defense is to push his daughter under the bus for all this, or to place her in the hotseat to plausibly deny that he abused anyone as what kind of father would abuse a young trafficking victim when he own daughter was right there with him, that is the next line of defense, and much like the sweat the Prince Andrew cannot perspire it stinks to high heaven.
She isn’t a working royal so how can they retire her?
‘Beatrice will also have concerns she will be cut out of royal duties’
Beatrice does no duties on behalf of the Queen, she is not a working royal, she is not paid out of the Sovereign Grant. She has never had ‘royal duties’ to be cut out of. Anything she or Eugenie do is volunteer.
This ^^.
That’s what I was thinking… this has always been the case, and the streamlining of the monarchy is only going to pick up more steam once Charles is in charge.
That said, if she REALLY truly wanted to be a working royal, now would be the time to suck up to Charles. Show that you’re useful. Show that you can take on work despite family drama. Being involved in the ‘okaying’ of the interview isn’t helping her situation.
Exactly.
This is 100% the press. They live to hate on the York Princesses. Bea had always been more in the line of fire than Eug due to not being more out and about. Her visit to Daddy this AM, with finance in tow, isn’t going to help the press not attack her more.
I think you meant “fiance,” but ok.
Typical for the palace. When the men are being jerks… find the nearest woman to blame. If she is American Or biracial bonus points. So much disgusting behavior from that lot. Why is a “non-working” royal advising on palace interviews. No one else can help?
How does she always look like either a one or a ten.
This site has had stories about Beatrice’s fiance and how shady he seems to be (for example the timeline of his previous breakup before saying Beatrice). It will be interesting if he sticks with her through this.
I would be very surprised if he stuck with her. I could see a scenario where the engagement is strung out for a time and then he just breaks it off.
IMO he’s there for contacts and connections, both of which are pretty much tanked now. I don’t see him with her more than another few months. By late spring we will hear of how “they decided to part ways, as best of friends, and ask that you respect their privacy during this difficult time”.
Any British bookies taking bets yet?
On the other hand, she may get her Italian wedding now.
As reprehensible as Andrew is , he is her Father, she love him, she’s not going to avoid him and shouldn’t be expected to.
Yeah, there is no way she is going to avoid him. And I also don’t get why she needs to postpone her wedding over this. Postpone until when? Andrew will always be under a cloud for this. So maybe it won’t have all the pomp and carriage ride through Windsor of Eugenie’s wedding, but all we’ve heard is that she is desperate to marry this guy and start having babies. She has plenty of friends who will come to her wedding and support it, and if her parents claim they can’t pay for their own daughter’s wedding, maybe they can take out a mortgage on that multimillion dollar Swiss ski chalet. Although I’m sure it won’t come to that, and the Queen is not going to act anything less than supportive of her granddaughter’s wedding.
It may be unfair BUT if she WAS involved in the horrible decision to do that interview…she kinda deserves it.
I honestly cant imagine her internal conflict over this situation. I dont know what her relationship with her father was prior to this sh!t but man this must shake you to your core and really make you question your whole life with your father.
I really doubt that she has lost her faith in him, honestly, I think his ex-wife and daughters are completely incapable of imagining he did anything really wrong. They are always staunch and over the top in their praise of him. If anything what she is horrified about is that this Newsnight thing did not need to happen and she played a role in it.
I’m a little surprised that Eugenie’s name has been kept out of the narrative about who in the Duke’s life advocated for him to do this interview. I wonder if it is because she wants to try to keep more distance from it for the viability of her Anti-Slavery Collective project. I really can’t see who would want Eugenie lecturing to them about human trafficking, other than of course her very posh friends, which I’m sure is the intended audience for the project.
Stop blaming a woman Beatrice for a mans decision
” But the palace courtiers are profoundly stupid too – it’s like the blind leading the blind, and the shifting narratives around this entire catastrophe are not helping anyone involved. ”
I personally believe that anything appearing any British Tabloid (especially The Daily Fail) regarding the York Princesses is just made crap to sell newspapers and generate revenue producing click$.
I cannot and do not believe that anyone is blaming Beatrice for the criminal activity of her father. If QEII cannot control Andrew, why would anyone believe that Beatrice could control Andrew.
This makes me sad. If Princess Beatrice facilitated in arranging this interview it means that she believed in her father. How disappointing for her to finally see the truth.
She had already planned for a smaller scale wedding than her sisters but at this point, its going to be completely different than I’m sure she imagined.
H n M should just leap off the sinking ship.
Beatrice is not nor has she ever been a working royal. The charity work she does is voluntary done in her own time and expense. I’m sure she’s worried about a lot but not this
I think she half lives in her parents residence, the Royal Lodge. It’s a splendid 30 room property in Windsor, that was previously the residence of the Queen Mother.
The Yorks are very lucky to being able to use it .
Frogmore Cottage in comparison is like a little cabin in the woods!!
I read today on the DM that Andrew’s Royal Standard flag that was flying on the roof of the Royal Lodge has been removed. That’s….interesting!!
Most royal families have already entered an era of streamlining. The two princess have no future as working royals.
I suspect that nobody will pick up Andrew’s 200 patronages or any other that is dropped by the aging royals like Princess Alexandra, Princess Anne and the likes.
Who would there be TO pick them up? The ones that could are quickly ageing out, and with Charles’ “streamlined monarchy” only ones left are Wandering Willie and Katie Keen, who have already said THEY will be dropping a LOT of patronages, in favour of 3 or 4 “umbrella charities” (less work for them!), and Harry & Meg, whom they are bashing daily, and driving away.
Wouldn’t surprise me is Wandering Willie is rather Machiavellian… hear me out: this *could* be his plan all along, to get the monarchy to crash either after Charles goes, or just after he is installed as king, This way, he has access to ALL the monies and private (non-crown) properties, and he can live like the county Lord/Duke w/out any of those pesky royal responsibilities.
Just a thought 😊
I disagree, Andrew has some really big patronages and I think the big ones like Outward Bound, the RPO, and any military patronages he has are going to be picked up by other royals.
Retired from what? She’s not supposed to be a ‘working royal’ and hasn’t been. She works for the tech company Afiniti as a Vice President. Going to Trooping the Colour, a garden party here or there, doing some charity events on her own volition is not considered a working royal.
What is interesting is the Sunday Times article yesterday that Andrew is pushing for Eugenie and Beatrice to take over all of his patronages. Under the theory that they should not be punished for anything he did, although, it’s not quite a punishment not to give someone something they never had. They quoted a charity expert saying that patronages are not something given as a dowry to the relatives of disgraced patrons.
Andrew and Fergie will never rest or go quietly, but good luck to them trying to get Prince Charles to sign on to taking on Eugenie and Beatrice as funded royals for the next several decades. He’s got to know that their Mummy and Daddy will be constantly lurking in the background if he does.
Those people are so dumb it hurts. Like how?????
For those in the know, what exactly is a “grace-and-favor” home?
Basically living somewhere rent free.
I really think this is a textbook example of what happens when you have the expectation of your parents/family taking care of your life in all aspects well into adulthood.
Growth and being off the teet should have happened years ago for this woman.
I agree I mean, she is 31 years old, not some young girl. Not a young girl like, say, Virginia Roberts!
I always thought Eugenie seemed somewhat more mature, although she is technically younger.
The York family is extremely enmeshed with each other though IMO. They like to keep up the narrative pushed by Fergie for years and years that they are THE happiest family in the world.
Will they blame Eugenie next for her fathers perverted ways.
If Beatrice played a part in encouraging the interview, then she should be blamed in part for that particular move, but she has nothing to do with her father’s other actions and I think its shameful if Andrew’s behavior casts a shadow over her and Eugenie.
bUt, like others have said, she was never going to be a working royal, so that’s no different.
Any predictions about whether this gent will marry her in the end? Yikes.
I’m guessing that Bea knows too much and Andy/Fergie are trying to tie them to all that has went on so she doesn’t cut loose and save herself. Out of them all, she is the only one marrying real money which gives her options to live the life she is already accustomed to.
The headlines about her backing Andy seem like Andy and Fergie’s PR going into overdrive. Maybe Edo is about to sing ?