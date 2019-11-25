Duchess Meghan was ‘horrified’ by Prince Andrew’s rancid BBC interview

There were so many moments in the Duke of York’s BBC interview which made my skin crawl. There were the blatant lies about his sweat glands and taking his daughter for pizza on the night Virginia Roberts Giuffre said she was trafficked to him. There were the lies about public displays of affection and the creepy way he tried to justify his friendship with Jeffrey Epstein. But one of the most horrific moments was when Andrew tried to mansplain sex as such: “if you’re a man it is a positive act to have sex with somebody. You have to take some sort of positive action and so therefore if you try to forget it’s very difficult to try and forget a positive action and I do not remember anything.” That’s how he knows he didn’t rape a 17 year old who was trafficked to him by Epstein & Maxwell: he would remember it because men always remember the “positive act” of sex.
Well, the Telegraph had a lengthy piece about how Andrew’s life, office and patronages have all fallen apart in the last week, and buried in that story was this part about how the Duchess of Sussex reacted with horror to Andrew’s interview, specifically that line:
In a further humiliation, the Duke has also been ordered to move his private office out of Buckingham Palace. It comes as friends of the Duchess of Sussex were said to be horrified by the manner in which the Duke of York dismissed allegations that he had sex with a teenager. The Duke denied Virginia Roberts Giuffre’s claims that they had a number of sexual encounters, telling the BBC that he would have recalled it if they had, because sex for a man was a “positive act”.
The Duke’s explanation is understood to have left friends of the Duchess, who has championed the cause of female victims of violence, feeling uncomfortable.
I think it’s interesting that the Telegraph – not one of the tabloids hellbent on smearing Meghan regularly – would make that aside in the middle of a story about Andrew. It’s almost as if someone in Meghan’s office wanted it to be known as soon as possible, that Meghan won’t play the Queen’s “protect Andrew at all costs” game. Granted, Prince Charles has zero interest in protecting Andrew either, but this was chronologically the first time anyone reported on any other royal’s negative thoughts on Andrew (after this, William’s office let it be known that he wasn’t a fan). The Duchess of Cornwall is a patron of some domestic violence and rape-survivor-advocacy groups and we’re not hearing about how she was “horrified,” you know? Same with the Countess of Wessex. Now, that being said, the Telegraph included these comments from prominent women too, all regarding that “positive act” quote:
Harriet Wistrich, a lawyer at the Centre for Women’s Justice, said yesterday: “This clearly suggests a very sexist stereotypical view of sex as something men do to women. It also makes no sense as to why it would be more likely you would remember it. The whole sentence – and interview – has no authenticity about it.”
Jo Swinson, the Liberal Democrat leader, has complained that aspects of the Duke’s language were “very difficult” to hear. “It would suggest for a woman it is not a positive act,” she said. “Actually, it’s a positive act for anybody, man or woman to have sex, because if it’s not a positive act, then there is not that consent, and that’s rape.”
Yep. Beyond the offensiveness of the casual sexism, there’s the actual rape culture of it all. Lord, that interview was a mess.
What else? Yeah, Andrew had to move his office out of Buckingham Palace on Friday. And his stupid Pitch@Palace thing is being rebranded because he can’t use “@palace” anymore. And Andrew has lost more patronages and basically, he’s toxic at every level. But he still goes riding with the Queen.
Well, she and the rest of the world.
It doesn’t say she was horrified, it says “Friends of the Duchess were said to be horrified.”
Well we all know she has common sense, intelligence and also has Emotional intelligence.
Yes Seraphina, everything the Royal Family seems to be lacking in these proceedings. XO The Royal Family must get tired of being schooled by Meghan.
That was a super strange line. I don’t really understand why that would be included. Why would it matter what friends of Meghan think about Andrew’s interview? Of COURSE they’re horrified, the world SHOULD be horrified. But it just seems really strange to comment specifically on “friends of the Duchess”. And I don’t mean this as a rip on Meghan whatsoever. But who the hell is writing articles and giving consideration to what her friends are feeling. I assume it’s another attempt to make Meghan look bad, because it almost always is.
If there is anything factual about that sentence, I think it’s journalist code for “I was staking out a restaurant that Meghan’s friends are known to frequent and I overheard snippets of a conversation.”
Perhaps one of Meghan’s “friends” talked to the press. And I say “friends” because that woman who used to work with her was labeled as her friend when she obviously wasn’t.
Well, it says “friends of the duchess” but I think its clear that’s supposed to be code for “the Duchess herself was horrified” which seems reasonable…since most people were horrified by the interview, especially that part.
The above could literally be a stretch by the ToryGraph to describe anyone who has ever met Meghan. It is a very clever play on words which actually amounts to nothing. Problem is once it has made it into the Telegraph, the story can then be sold onto the likes of the Fail and cue the glorious comments section about how uppity and above herself Meghan is.
FYI ‘Uppity’ has been banned in editorials to do with Meghan in the UK press this week finally.
They were actually using it?? And so much that it had to be banned?!?
What did I just read?! Like you only remember things if they were positive? You can’t forget positive things? You don’t remember negative experiences?!
That makes no sense whatsoever.
Rape survivors everywhere wish they could forget the “negative act”, you dimwit. I can’t even with him.
I’m not sure why people don’t understand what he was saying. It’s really dumb but it’s easy to understand – his stupid point was that there is a necessary action involved, not a passive one, so a man would remember. He’s not saying positive as in good, he means positive as in proactive.
It’s ridiculous and idiotic but that’s what he’s saying. I guess he thinks women forget all sex they have because they are the passive partner.
You and me both, Meg, you and me both.
But that’s the truly awful thing about that mess of an itw, right? It was layers upon layers of sh*t. Indeed, Andrew’s statement about sex being a positive act for the man was atrocious but compared to the sweaty gland defense, the “unbecoming” behavior on Epstein’s part and the Pizza Express alibi, it almost flew under the radar. That itw was white male privilege and rape culture on steroids, honestly.
It goes without saying that Meghan would be horrified, why the random blurb in this story? Also, “were said to be”, “is understood” are not declarative statements so it seems like the author is making assumptions, again why? I wouldn’t insert myself into this mess if I were her. No one doubts she’s disgusted.
I wonder if by positive act he meant, like, an act that requires direct action, since the man is penetrating. As opposed to women, who presumably lie back and think of England and then totally forget it happened, in Andrew’s mind. This is offensive for a whole host of reasons, but it makes more sense to me than ‘sex is always positive for men so they remember it but it’s negative for women so they don’t’. But it’s all so idiotic I can’t even.
ETA: uh sorry I didn’t mean to respond to s808 particularly, just to the story
Ooh, this drives me nuts!!! “Were said to be” is sooo passive. It implies that someone with insider knowledge said it, but when questioned they can say, “Well my neighbor said it so it’s not a lie.”
I agree with you. I have my doubts that MM or PW want their names attached to this. I don’t buy it.
I was thinking that too. If this is truly Meghan speaking or through her friends, IMO she shouldn’t insert herself in this. As Anne likes to say “has nothing to do with me.” She should let it be assumed that she’s horrified but not voice it.
This story, I hear, is a total lie.
It’s just fan fiction on the media’s part to link and drag Meghan into this mess. They seem to be doing their best to include their cash cows, the Sussexes, into whatever stories they cook up.
I agree and for the same reasons I don’t buy that PW wants his name attached to this either.
Her name sells, her name gets clicks. People latched on to the article because her name is mentioned. Regardless if they weren’t apart of the smear they aren’t above using her name for clicks.
That’s why you have one of her biggest haters in Richard Palmer hoping on Twitter the Sussexes don’t decide to leave.
Everybody was. Everybody.
Damn. It looks like the royal family doesn’t exist unless the Duchess of Sussex is involved. You’d think they’d be nicer to someone that they need so much.
What did they do before she joined that horrible family? Oh, that right. NOTHING.
This was a horrid attempt to inspire nasty comments of the “look at that uppity feminist, how dare she get upset over Andrew saying sex is positive” variety. Hence why Harry is not mentioned. And they carefully worded it so as to have deniability if accused of making it up.
This is just an attempt to drag Meghan into this.
And it puts the Sussex press team in a difficult spot. If they deny this the press will twist it as Meghan approving Andrew or they’ll go “So the feminist royal doesn’t have an opinion HMMMMMM?” and if they don’t then it just spreads like wildfire as we’ve seen
By dragging the Sussex and the Cambridges into this mess, they sell papers. By creating “cat fights”, they sell papers. By pushing a feud between brothers, they sell papers. By smearing MM they sell papers. This is the tabloid game in UK. It’s gross but not changing.