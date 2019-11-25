Duchess Meghan was ‘horrified’ by Prince Andrew’s rancid BBC interview

There were so many moments in the Duke of York’s BBC interview which made my skin crawl. There were the blatant lies about his sweat glands and taking his daughter for pizza on the night Virginia Roberts Giuffre said she was trafficked to him. There were the lies about public displays of affection and the creepy way he tried to justify his friendship with Jeffrey Epstein. But one of the most horrific moments was when Andrew tried to mansplain sex as such: “if you’re a man it is a positive act to have sex with somebody. You have to take some sort of positive action and so therefore if you try to forget it’s very difficult to try and forget a positive action and I do not remember anything.” That’s how he knows he didn’t rape a 17 year old who was trafficked to him by Epstein & Maxwell: he would remember it because men always remember the “positive act” of sex.

Well, the Telegraph had a lengthy piece about how Andrew’s life, office and patronages have all fallen apart in the last week, and buried in that story was this part about how the Duchess of Sussex reacted with horror to Andrew’s interview, specifically that line:

In a further humiliation, the Duke has also been ordered to move his private office out of Buckingham Palace. It comes as friends of the Duchess of Sussex were said to be horrified by the manner in which the Duke of York dismissed allegations that he had sex with a teenager. The Duke denied Virginia Roberts Giuffre’s claims that they had a number of sexual encounters, telling the BBC that he would have recalled it if they had, because sex for a man was a “positive act”. The Duke’s explanation is understood to have left friends of the Duchess, who has championed the cause of female victims of violence, feeling uncomfortable.

[From The Telegraph]

I think it’s interesting that the Telegraph – not one of the tabloids hellbent on smearing Meghan regularly – would make that aside in the middle of a story about Andrew. It’s almost as if someone in Meghan’s office wanted it to be known as soon as possible, that Meghan won’t play the Queen’s “protect Andrew at all costs” game. Granted, Prince Charles has zero interest in protecting Andrew either, but this was chronologically the first time anyone reported on any other royal’s negative thoughts on Andrew (after this, William’s office let it be known that he wasn’t a fan). The Duchess of Cornwall is a patron of some domestic violence and rape-survivor-advocacy groups and we’re not hearing about how she was “horrified,” you know? Same with the Countess of Wessex. Now, that being said, the Telegraph included these comments from prominent women too, all regarding that “positive act” quote:

Harriet Wistrich, a lawyer at the Centre for Women’s Justice, said yesterday: “This clearly suggests a very sexist stereotypical view of sex as something men do to women. It also makes no sense as to why it would be more likely you would remember it. The whole sentence – and interview – has no authenticity about it.” Jo Swinson, the Liberal Democrat leader, has complained that aspects of the Duke’s language were “very difficult” to hear. “It would suggest for a woman it is not a positive act,” she said. “Actually, it’s a positive act for anybody, man or woman to have sex, because if it’s not a positive act, then there is not that consent, and that’s rape.”

[From The Telegraph]

Yep. Beyond the offensiveness of the casual sexism, there’s the actual rape culture of it all. Lord, that interview was a mess.

What else? Yeah, Andrew had to move his office out of Buckingham Palace on Friday. And his stupid Pitch@Palace thing is being rebranded because he can’t use “@palace” anymore. And Andrew has lost more patronages and basically, he’s toxic at every level. But he still goes riding with the Queen.