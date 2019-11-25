Prince William is ‘not a huge fan of his uncle Andrew’ & William wanted him fired

For years, there’s been a simmering beef between the Wales “faction” of the royal family and the Yorks. Maybe it all started with the Prince of Wales and Duke of York and how they grew apart significantly over the past twenty years. Maybe it really picked up when Charles started phasing Andrew out of a larger role in the family, and Charles let it be known that the York princesses would not be financially supported by the family long-term. It was always said that Prince Harry was fond of his York cousins, while William and Kate seemed to have little regard for Beatrice and Eugenie. But I completely buy the idea that Harry and William have never had much time for Prince Andrew. And that’s what a new article says too, as William joins his father in shoving Andrew under the bus. There are also details about how Beatrice is quite upset and more. Some highlights from this Daily Mail epic:

Prince William hates his uncle: The Duke of Cambridge is ‘not a huge fan’ of Prince Andrew, it was reported today, amid claims he ‘hoodwinked’ the Queen by not warning her he was about to discuss the scandal at length in a disastrous BBC interview. Andrew and the Queen had a ‘son-to-mother’ conversation, in which he let her know he was going to talk about his relationship with the late paedophile financier Jeffrey Epstein but ‘without going into details’, a royal source said. The Duke of Cambridge was unhappy with his uncle’s behaviour and decided his removal from public life was ‘the right thing to do’, a source told The Sunday Times. Another said he had spoken to the Queen and Prince Charles about Andrew’s future, adding: ‘William is becoming more and more involved in decisions about the institution [monarchy] and he’s not a huge fan of his uncle Andrew.’

Beatrice & Fergie’s involvement with the interview: Fergie argued that Andrew should give an interview but was out of the country when it happened. Beatrice and Andrew met Newsnight presenter Emily Maitlis and the programme’s deputy editor, Stewart Maclean, at Buckingham Palace three days before filming to discuss the scope of the interview. An insider said: ‘Sarah [Ferguson] was abroad so Beatrice sat in on the discussions. Initially, Beatrice was sceptical that a television interview, which would inevitably delve into her father’s private life, was such a good idea. She was asking lots of pertinent questions and had her doubts. But by the end of the meeting she was convinced by the Newsnight team and Amanda Thirsk that they had no choice – that it was the only way to put all the rumours behind them. It was clear that Fergie was always there in the background.’

Beatrice is now horrified: It is understood that Beatrice, with the benefit of hindsight, is now mortified that she did not do more to stop the interview going ahead, not least as it casts an even greater shadow over her forthcoming wedding. It also leaves her and younger sister Eugenie in a difficult position when it comes to their future roles as working princesses. The source said: ‘Even though she’s their daughter, both Sarah and Andrew rely on Beatrice’s judgment a lot when it comes to dealing with the public as she’s got an old head on young shoulders. You can’t really blame Beatrice because I think the odds were stacked against her on this one. Andrew, Fergie and Amanda decided they had to do it.’

Andrew is already plotting his comeback: The Duke of York intends to make a grand comeback after clearing his name, The Mail on Sunday has been told. But sources say that his brazen self-belief, which Palace insiders believe is misplaced, risks putting him on a potential collision course with the Prince of Wales. A Royal source said Andrew believes that he can repair his shattered image simply by speaking to the FBI about the Epstein scandal. That view has raised eyebrows among senior Palace courtiers, who fear he can never regain public trust. Of Andrew’s planned comeback, a source said: ‘I can’t see that Charles would ever let it happen. And many at the Palace just want him out of the scene now – end of. It’s effectively an early retirement.’