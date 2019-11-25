Prince William is ‘not a huge fan of his uncle Andrew’ & William wanted him fired

For years, there’s been a simmering beef between the Wales “faction” of the royal family and the Yorks. Maybe it all started with the Prince of Wales and Duke of York and how they grew apart significantly over the past twenty years. Maybe it really picked up when Charles started phasing Andrew out of a larger role in the family, and Charles let it be known that the York princesses would not be financially supported by the family long-term. It was always said that Prince Harry was fond of his York cousins, while William and Kate seemed to have little regard for Beatrice and Eugenie. But I completely buy the idea that Harry and William have never had much time for Prince Andrew. And that’s what a new article says too, as William joins his father in shoving Andrew under the bus. There are also details about how Beatrice is quite upset and more. Some highlights from this Daily Mail epic:
Prince William hates his uncle: The Duke of Cambridge is ‘not a huge fan’ of Prince Andrew, it was reported today, amid claims he ‘hoodwinked’ the Queen by not warning her he was about to discuss the scandal at length in a disastrous BBC interview. Andrew and the Queen had a ‘son-to-mother’ conversation, in which he let her know he was going to talk about his relationship with the late paedophile financier Jeffrey Epstein but ‘without going into details’, a royal source said. The Duke of Cambridge was unhappy with his uncle’s behaviour and decided his removal from public life was ‘the right thing to do’, a source told The Sunday Times. Another said he had spoken to the Queen and Prince Charles about Andrew’s future, adding: ‘William is becoming more and more involved in decisions about the institution [monarchy] and he’s not a huge fan of his uncle Andrew.’
Beatrice & Fergie’s involvement with the interview: Fergie argued that Andrew should give an interview but was out of the country when it happened. Beatrice and Andrew met Newsnight presenter Emily Maitlis and the programme’s deputy editor, Stewart Maclean, at Buckingham Palace three days before filming to discuss the scope of the interview. An insider said: ‘Sarah [Ferguson] was abroad so Beatrice sat in on the discussions. Initially, Beatrice was sceptical that a television interview, which would inevitably delve into her father’s private life, was such a good idea. She was asking lots of pertinent questions and had her doubts. But by the end of the meeting she was convinced by the Newsnight team and Amanda Thirsk that they had no choice – that it was the only way to put all the rumours behind them. It was clear that Fergie was always there in the background.’
Beatrice is now horrified: It is understood that Beatrice, with the benefit of hindsight, is now mortified that she did not do more to stop the interview going ahead, not least as it casts an even greater shadow over her forthcoming wedding. It also leaves her and younger sister Eugenie in a difficult position when it comes to their future roles as working princesses. The source said: ‘Even though she’s their daughter, both Sarah and Andrew rely on Beatrice’s judgment a lot when it comes to dealing with the public as she’s got an old head on young shoulders. You can’t really blame Beatrice because I think the odds were stacked against her on this one. Andrew, Fergie and Amanda decided they had to do it.’
Andrew is already plotting his comeback: The Duke of York intends to make a grand comeback after clearing his name, The Mail on Sunday has been told. But sources say that his brazen self-belief, which Palace insiders believe is misplaced, risks putting him on a potential collision course with the Prince of Wales. A Royal source said Andrew believes that he can repair his shattered image simply by speaking to the FBI about the Epstein scandal. That view has raised eyebrows among senior Palace courtiers, who fear he can never regain public trust. Of Andrew’s planned comeback, a source said: ‘I can’t see that Charles would ever let it happen. And many at the Palace just want him out of the scene now – end of. It’s effectively an early retirement.’
I’m laughing my ass off at the idea that Andrew thinks he could simply meet with the FBI, tell his nonsensical and lie-filled version of events and that would be the end of it. He is clearly one of the stupidest men to ever exist, my God. I kind of want this to happen – I want the courtiers to okay it and for Andrew to bumble his way to America and sit down with the FBI. He’ll be in handcuffs within two hours. As for Beatrice’s role… well, someone wants her under the bus with her father too. And William just wants credit for something Charles did, clearly. William isn’t really the proactive type. But he takes credit for other people’s work all the time.
Jeeze. William really is a tool
Oof I really feel for Beatrice here. Someone is making sure she’s going to have a very quiet wedding. I also feel that bea more than Eugenie wants to be a working royal and this might be a way to put a stop to that?
Andrew is stupid filth no doubt about it
Beatrice and Eugenie were raised believing they would be working Royals. Beatrice was already in college when she found out that she was going to have to change all her plans. Eugenie had a little more time to figure out her life and such. I actually think it’s her parents throwing her under the bus. The fact that they apparently rely on her for advice on this kind of thing is telling. They should have way more experience than she does. They have probably relied on her from a young age and made her feel responsible for them. It’s gross, but it’s not uncommon with toxic parents. It’s even sadder that her wedding is being overshadowed by all this and now she’s being blamed for their mess.
@Ainsley – that made me feel sad for Beatrice too. She should not have had to be in that meeting with Andrew deciding whether he should give that interview. That puts way too much on her. I know she’s not a child anymore (she’s what, 30?) but I still think its an unfair burden.
I think the press is making up stories to suit their agenda. Eugenie is married, working and pretty boring. Bea on the other hand is engaged to a smarmy version of her father. Diverting attention to Bea allows the editors to start carving a narrative that she is just as entitled, reckless and debauched as her father. It will likely go down a storm and even Stevie Wonder can see that Edo will not fail to delight in the con-man husband stakes if they even make it up the aisle at this rate.
It’s interesting that his family are reported to have been “horrified“ at how bad the interview went, but not at the fact of this man sleeping with the underage girls and hanging out with a convicted sex-offender.
“Andrew is already plotting his comeback” – he and Harvey Weinstein. Someone break out the writing slopes and good fountain pens so they can be pen pals.
Well, if this is true then why wasn’t it reported at the time it was a father son effort (which would have been a great story), instead William waits for the Sunday papers to drop this one when he is guaranteed maximum press coverage after his father’s actions fell off the front page. This is King Billy the Brat jumping on the bandwagon to embiggen himself as the future future King. Am sure he spoke to his father and grandmother but lets be real, Chuck is pretty much running the show in all but name and he has the influence on TQ.
The Cambridges are as usual shoving themselves into someone else’s narrative.
Poor Bea – she can kiss goodbye to that fancy public wedding and she has her parents to thank for that. Lets face it her mother is just as complicit in this as he is.
Yes, these are basically my thoughts word for word lol, even though I already commented below.
Exactly Digital Unicorn. It’s so sickening. Andrew needs to be dragged but I hate false and convenient pile-on. It looks like pandering and swanning.
Prince Charles returns to the UK today. I suspect Prince Andrew will be retired from royal duties asap on Charles’ instruction.
I read that Andrew had to give up all of his patronages…over 200 I believe. So who has to pick up all that work now? Will it be doled out to Edward, Annie, Harry? Hope Will and Kate are prepared to do more work.
Jesus. William really looks like Stephen Miller in that pic, and I can’t unsee it. Blech.
This blame game is annoying. Andrew alone is culpable for his decisions (and alleged criminal acts). In terms of allowing him to keep his high profile even after the allegations first emerged that’s on the Queen as the monarchy’s ultimate boss but none of the royals or businesses/charities he was associated with should pat themselves on the back. It’s only because we are in post-Metoo era& because of public backlash that people want to distance themselves from him.
Seems that Times piece that suggests KP could have leaked story about Andrew’s fight to the press may have some truth- maybe him& Charles have been trying to force Andrew to keep a low profile but the Queen wasn’t having it out of blind loyalty. Wonder how Eugenie& Beatrice feel about their relatives now though. Working with family is messy!
What we have here is how everyone is concerned for their image, but nobody is talking about the victims.
Talking about the victims is acknowledging they exist, which I guess was not part of Andy’s legal strategy aka deny everything….
William sure jumped on it quickly to let it be known he was involved as well to further drive that bus over Andrew. I am just glad Harry and Meghan are going to have a peaceful time with Doria instead of being in that viper’s nest.
I saw these headlines about William and laughed. Of course William is going to try to take credit for this. He realized that Charles looked relatively good in this mess, like he was the one who took control and realized the damage Andrew was doing to the institution, so of course his name is now out there too.
Do I think William knew about that announcement from BP before it happened? Yes, of course. Do I think William “approved” it or said that he agreed with it or something? Yes. But do I think William was otherwise consulted about it or had any real influence over it? No, not really.
Ugh, these potatoheads! (That’s not looks shaming, it’s brains shaming.) My apologies to actual potatoes everywhere.
They just Don’t Get It.
I actually feel for the sisters, because this must suck. Especially for it all to be so public. How mortifying!
I do remember their rude display at the wedding, so it’s not like I’m a fan or anything. I just can’t imagine what it would be like to be going through that.
I’d like to say I can’t imagine how Andrew or Ghilly or whatever her name is, or the gross kingpin of it all would think they’d get away with it… except that I can imagine that, all too well.
PR to make sure the public knows that Bill and Chuck don’t support Paedo’s despite the fact that Chuck has a history in actively supporting Paedo’s to the extent of ‘influencing legal proceedings’ and ‘disadvantaging their victims’….i.e. bishop of gloucester
Sorry, this was supposed to be a reply to another comment. Sometimes my screen jumps around as new ads load.
Huh. Went back up and it appears the comment I was attempting to reply to disappeared as I was typing.
It’s all Meghan’s fault!!!
Yeah, this feels like someone jumping in trying to make sure Willy gets to jump in and ride those coattails of good press too.
I can believe that he doesn’t like Andrew, Andrew just sounds like an all-round unpleasant person, but I don’t think he was instrumental or involved in the decision to fire him. It feels more like part of the “King in Waiting” story.
William needs dance lessons the way he steps all over other people’s news cycles.
‘I’m laughing my ass off at the idea that Andrew thinks he could simply meet with the FBI, tell his nonsensical and lie-filled version of events and that would be the end of it… He’ll be in handcuffs within two hours.’
I started thinking about this when watching the interview- he is clearly one of society’s worst, most obvious liars. Which tells me he has rarely or never been challenged on his lies, so he’s never needed to develop that skill. Can you imagine growing up with this, as Charles- or Anne, or Edward? Three conscientious children who try their hardest to do their duty, and along comes this absolutely terrible, dreadful liar- and Mummy believes his every word and doesn’t listen to you. For decades. I suddenly feel tremendous empathy for them.
@Jane you are describing a sociopath. It strikes me that Andrew got away with a lot and that didn’t go down well. Sad thing is the enabling by Lilibet might just be his undoing.
Beatrice needs to not worry about her wedding/royal duties and worry about protecting herself legally. Daddy Dumbass made her his alibi and with the way he’s botching everything, could end up getting her in some FBI interview room.
I doubt PW wants to be associated with this AT ALL. Of course PC PW and PH know Andrew is a scumbag, they have listened to his buffoonery, off color jokes for decades. Fergie’s behavior has been consistently batshit crazy and embarrassing. Eugenie and Kate seem to get on, but the boys are closer to the philips.
Andrew is spoiled into delusion, go to the FBI buddy!!! And the Beatrice angle comes from PA or the BBC. It’s horrifying to think her father is blaming her.
William wants to be associated with this in that he wants it to be made clear that he was part of the decision to cut off Andrew. William is dumb but he’s not that dumb, you know? He knows, as future future king, he needs his name out there as being part of the anti-Andrew brigade. Or at least he figured that out when he saw how Andrew’s firing was being received.
If William didn’t have anything to do with it, this story would have gotten a response from KP very quickly (“the prince supports the queen and his father but is not involved in these types of decisions” or something.)
Yes Andrew please go talk to the FBI tell them your side of things.
It’s hilarious how now that the perv Andrew shot himself in the food his whole family is falling over themselves to show how they were the first to denounce him, be horrified and appalled by him. Mainly due to his PR train wreck rather than for what he has done.
Normal Bill didn’t have a problem when he was hanging with his sex offender uncle this summer at Balmoral. Bill spends a lot of time with his finger in the air, trying to figure out which way the wind is blowing.
I guess the Duchess of Sussex can breathe a sigh of relief now that Normal Bill has another relative to throw under the bus.
Kind of interesting how history repeats itself, no? The English monarchy has a long history of factionalism between children of the monarch. Harry and William are no different.