“Frozen 2 made $350 million worldwide in its opening weekend” links

Baby Yoda ALL THE WAY. Pedro who???
Poor Pedro, his talent and hotness has been eclipsed by the cutest puppet ever created. Even Herzog Werner was enamoured by the baby.
Pedro seems like he’s in on it; his tweet response to that very question of being overshadowed by the Baby was basically “shrug, I’m cool with it”. 😏
Smart guy. People are already falling all over the tough warrior who went soft for a little innocent bub, even though he hasn’t shown his face. Once the helmet comes off? (Which it will of course). Oh boy!! 😁
I know, the meme’s of him and the baby are going to be epic. I can’t get enough of the gif of him giving the baby that little silver knob that he tried to eat. The way he just subtly dropped into that cute little hand.
The Mandalorian looks great and its not coming to the UK till March next year but I have family members who have turned to the dark side of the interwebz to watch it. They’ve said its great and is basically doing to the franchise that the new trilogy should have done. These guys should have replaced that hack Abrams – even George Lucas b!tched about how JJ rehashed the original plotline. I don’t think I can ever forgive Kennedy for giving SW over to that lazy hack.
I can wait to see the episode directed by Taika Waititi.
Oh you are in for a treat when you see it! I loved Rogue One (I’m thrilled there will be a prequel streaming series), but the new trilogy fell really flat for me. The Mandalorian has me fully back in the Star Wars fold. Legit bad guys, and a charming and fun throw back to the serials. Just delightful. To be honest I’m now far more interested in learning about Mandalorians than whatever they’re trying to do with Rey and the Jedi (Gee, one lone surviving Jedi up against a conflicted enemy and the real big bad Force guy. Where have I seen that before? 🙄)
Frozen 2 was a worthy sequel and I loved it.
People who have seen it tell me it’s vastly superior to the first film (which is the definition of mediocre storytelling), so I’m excited to see it when my friends’ kids inevitably force me to put it on for them twenty times a day.
Agree 100%. My husband goes on a rant every time he hears “Frozen” about how there is no plot in the first movie (he’s right). Took our daughter to see Frozen 2 this weekend and it told a much better story and it held her attention (she’s 2 1/2). The songs were okay but there was no Let It Go in there (thank God). They even poked a bit of fun briefly at “Let it Go” Elsa which I enjoyed.
Thank goodness she’s more of a Moana girl so hopefully I won’t have to see it again for a long time.
@La – a friend of mine just said this, that its a much better story than the first one, so I’m glad to hear that. We will probably see it this weekend.
We saw F2 with my kids this weekend. The songs were def. not as memorable as the first. The plot delved into deeper topics but I felt it dragged toward the end.
+1 I thought it was pretty dark and dramatic for a kids movie. They liked Olaf and that was it (my 3). Songs- not so catchy.
They tied the story in well to the first one, though!
I love Unknown…
Yeah the songs didn’t land quite as well for me, although I liked them in context (especially “The Next Right Thing”). I loved Kristoff’s power ballad shot like 80s MTV though. Loved it!
@Mia4s OMG yes! I was sitting there during that song thinking that it sounded like a long lost Chicago song and my mom would be so here for it.
Ugh. T.I. is on Red Table Talk using the ItsAProtection1! card to excuse his treatment of Deyjah. Normalizing virginity testing- what great use of his platform! 😫😭😡
I certainly hope the Smiths are taking him to task for that and pushing back hard
How can I watch Red Table Talk. Do I need to pay?
Goo Hara, from K-Pop group Kara, died this weekend. There’s no word yet of exactly what happened- some people are thinking she ended her life but some are thinking her ex killed her. She had been through so much, between the abusive ex, the misogyny she was experiencing from strangers, the threat of revenge porn, the impact her boyfriend’s behavior had on her career, struggling with depression, cultural pressures, a suicide attempt earlier this year, and Sulli (who also experienced a lot of misogyny as a female public figure) killing herself just a little over a month ago. A friend of mine into K-pop said they were close. The whole situation is really sad, there was a lot of hope she would make it.
Yes I heard about this story. So incredibly sad.
Green Day has been my favorite band since I was young. Super proud of their performance last night.