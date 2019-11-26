Dwayne Johnson and Danny Devito crashed a wedding together

I saw the Jumanji: The Next Level trailer in front of A Beautiful Day in The Neighborhood this weekend and somehow missed that we are just a few weeks away from its release. The sequel to the popular (and thoroughly enjoyable) reboot, Jumanji: Welcome to the Jungle starring Dwayne Johnson comes out December 13. DJ usually kills it for film promo and his Mexican promo tour leg appears to have been no exception. DJ and co-star Danny DeVito had just wrapped their work in Cabo San Lucas when they decided to squeeze in one last little plug that involved crashing a wedding and singing to the bride. DJ posted this video below of the two of them sneaking into the wedding via the kitchen, grabbing a mic, and surprising the wedding guests with their rendition of Unforgettable:

DJ caption the video as follows:

I’ve never crashed a wedding, but with Devito this was truly UNFORGETTABLE. We were sippin’ on a lil’ Teremana tequila 🥃 enjoyin’ the quiet sunset together in Mexico after a long week of Jumanji work when this idea hit.

Crash the wedding.

Grab a mic.

Sing a special song.

Say adios.

It was actually quite beautiful and the love and mana in that room surrounding the wedding couple was so strong.

Congratulations to the lovey bride, Kristine and handsome groom, Will.

And their four children, Ryan, Mason, Edie & Max.

Beautiful family.

The Abbots aka Brady Bunch.

#unforgettable

#cabosanlucas

#rockdevitoweddingcrash 🥃❤️🎤

It’s a cute video, certainly, but I’m trying to figure out how much was planned. It’s possible it was a spur of the moment idea and they filmed that little intro bit afterwards. But there is also someone filming them in kitchen, and they are mic’d going in, so methinks a little more work went into the whole production. Plus, going off the groom’s unsurprised reaction, I would say they got permission ahead of time, which, personally, actually makes this better for me because I’m not always a fan of wedding crashing. So in my fantasy, they got the idea to do this, got someone to clear it with the groom, who told them to go for it, and the bride was thrilled to have this memory for her wedding. The two little girls shown right after DJ starts singing are certainly blown away – they’ll definitely have the best show and tell when they get back from Thanksgiving break.

I forget that DJ is a decent singer. This is a good song for his range, he should keep it in the rotation. I also like that DeVito tried, realized it’s beyond him and broke out his best Jimmy Durante routine to finish it off – it worked. Not sure how this plays to Jumanji promotion but it is fun and they did get the name out there. As I said, I really enjoyed Welcome to the Jungle, but I’m not sold on The Next Level yet. I’m keeping my hopes up, because WttJ surprised me so much, but I’m not feeling the TNL trailers like I did for WttJ. I do like that they are letting Jack Black stretch even more by playing two characters, though. My gawd he’s so good. I also appreciate that Kevin Hart is trying to impersonate Danny Glover in his character because although funny, he was the weakest link in WttJ. He just played Kevin Hart and didn’t try to mimic Ser’Darius Blain (the actor who played the real-life version of his character) at all. Here’s the final trailer, let me know your thoughts: