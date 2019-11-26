Sarah Ferguson thinks Virginia Roberts needs to be ‘drilled’ in an upcoming interview

Here’s something which makes my blood boil, and I hope this is the very end of any sympathy for Sarah Ferguson, if she was even seen as sympathetic at all. Fergie has been doing the most to help her ex-husband Prince Andrew. She really thought they would eventually remarry and that she would eventually be allowed back into the royal fold. Now that Andrew’s BBC interview blew up in his face and he’s been shunned everywhere, Fergie’s dreams are also over. Fergie reportedly wanted Andrew to do the interview, because that’s how dumb she is too. Fergie couldn’t take enough credit for it…until she realized how bad it was, and so now, of course, she’s claiming that she didn’t have anything to do with it. Fergie’s latest is that she wants to ensure that Virginia Roberts is grilled during Virginia’s interview on the British new show Panorama. Virginia is a rape victim and victim of human trafficking. Ghislaine Maxwell procured her, trafficked her to Jeffrey Epstein, then Epstein and Ghislaine trafficked Virginia to Prince Andrew three times. And Fergie thinks Virginia needs to be, like, held to account.

Pals of the Sarah Ferguson have demanded the BBC put Virginia Roberts – a “sex slave” of paedophile Jeffrey Epstein – “on the rack”. The Duchess of York has urged the broadcaster to “drill” Ms Roberts and subject her to the same level of scrutiny as her ex-husband in his car-crash BBC Newsnight interview.

Ms Roberts has accused Andrew of having sex with her on three occasions when she was aged 17 in 2001 and being trafficked by his paedo pal Epstein. In the controversial Newsnight interview, the Duke claimed he had taken his daughter Princess Beatrice to a Pizza Express in Woking on a night he’s accused of sleeping with Ms Roberts. The 35-year-old is being interviewed for Panorama, which is being broadcast on Monday.

Friends of the Duchess of York, 60, told the Daily Telegraph: “She [Virginia Roberts] should be properly cross examined on all the evidence that doesn’t stack up. She should be put on the rack. The BBC cannot drill him as they did and just believe her when there are lots of inconsistencies.”

The friend of the Duchess said the BBC should also ask Epstein’s accuser how much money she has got for a photo showing Andrew with his arm draped around her at the London home of Ghislaine Maxwell. The friend said they thought the photograph had been sold for almost £150,000.

Imagine saying this about a woman who is a rape victim and a victim of human trafficking. Imagine wanting this to be “out there” in the media. Virginia Roberts was trafficked to Fergie’s ex-husband and Fergie’s argument is “Well, why doesn’t she have more evidence for HER story?!!?” Imagine thinking that Andrew was “drilled” by the BBC and that they need to go even harder on the trafficking victim he raped. Fergie must be stopped. This is asinine and deeply offensive.

Also: Fergie took money from Epstein! Andrew wasn’t even asked about that in the interview, and zero people are demanding that Fergie get “drilled” about her friendship with Epstein and Maxwell.

Prince Andrew interview

39 Responses to “Sarah Ferguson thinks Virginia Roberts needs to be ‘drilled’ in an upcoming interview”

  1. Purplehazeforever says:
    November 26, 2019 at 8:42 am

    Oh Lord..she’s a moron & vile.

    Reply
  2. Enn says:
    November 26, 2019 at 8:43 am

    I have no time for this wrinkled paper bag wearing a red wig.

    Reply
  3. Mignionette says:
    November 26, 2019 at 8:44 am

    I saw this quote and was beyond disgusted. The idea that she she feels the victims are the one whom need to be treated in this way when her own rapist of a live in cuckolding husband is just insane.

    Side note I think I am beginning to understand why these two HAD to divorce. It was the only way they could both live their sordid life styles whilst still staying together. Fergie is a grubby money grabbing enabler.

    Reply
  4. nettie says:
    November 26, 2019 at 8:44 am

    These people are disgusting and the further Kate, William, Harry and Megs can distance themselves the better. I don’t see how the Queen can tolerate this crap and support these fools.

    Reply
  5. Becks1 says:
    November 26, 2019 at 8:45 am

    Ugh.

    first, that was the “amazing” part of the Andrew interview. he WASNT drilled. Yes, she asked him questions that no one may have ever asked him on camera before, but overall I thought she was relatively easy on him as these things go – he did all the damage himself.

    As for Fergie – she’s disgusting. No, a sex trafficking victim should not be put “on the rack” in the hopes that it somehow exonerates Andrew. Andrew’s pretty much past that now.

    Reply
  6. Tourmaline says:
    November 26, 2019 at 8:46 am

    Fergie—-Pure class ain’t she?

    And to be petty I hope this is the end of hearing about Princess Eugenie’s Anti-Slavery Collective human trafficking charity. The Yorks like to ram it down our throats that they are in total solidarity as a family, so until she cops to the fact that at a minimum her parents were friends with a sex trafficker (two at least actually, including Ghislaine whom Andrew met with at BP just a few months ago!) I don’t want to hear of her campaigning. It smacks of image burnishing for her family and is gross.

    Reply
    • Mignionette says:
      November 26, 2019 at 8:51 am

      Very good point. I notice the Fail and other shitty rags are not drawing our attention to this hypocrisy of Eugenie being the co-founder of the anti-slavery collective whilst her day is raping trafficked girls aka children.

      Reply
    • Nic919 says:
      November 26, 2019 at 9:19 am

      I agree about Eugenie staying away from that topic. We’ve known about Andy and fergie’s connection to Epstein for years so to pretend she was unaware of this and it was just a coincidence is unbelievable.

      Reply
  7. Darla says:
    November 26, 2019 at 8:48 am

    Well, I never had any sympathy for her, but now she’s shown herself to be true filth. I tell you, this entire family, the BRF I refer to here, are garbage. How the British people tolerate these low iq inbreds is a real mystery to me.

    Reply
  8. Erinn says:
    November 26, 2019 at 8:49 am

    Hmm. December 2010 – supposedly Andrew was walking with Epstein in Central Park, while negotiating money with Epstein for HER debts.

    March 2011 – it was admitted that he had given them money for those debts. This was the same year where he was listed as a level 3 offender.

    Now why oh why would Sarah be sooooo invested in attacking a victim. Hmmm… hmmmmm…..

    Reply
    • Tourmaline says:
      November 26, 2019 at 8:53 am

      When Palm Beach police raided Epstein’s villa in 2005 they found phone message pads with many messages arranging a steady stream of minors to come to the house for their shifts. They also found phone messages saying “HRH Duchess of York is awaiting your call”. She was part of this scene as well.

      Reply
  9. Frida_K says:
    November 26, 2019 at 8:49 am

    Well, I hope that Sarah Ferguson gets pilloried, so there’s that.

    And that she and Pedo Andy don’t get a moment of peace nor another payout from the BRF trough ever again.

    She’s the one who deserves to get drilled, really. What about that money Epstein gave her? And her friendship with Epstein and Maxwell? Granted, she’s a nonentity in the BRF but she is such an avid grifter and suck-up that she begs for her place in the stocks. So someone should give it to her.

    Word of the day: pillory.

    Reply
  10. mynameistaken says:
    November 26, 2019 at 8:51 am

    “Drilled”?? Fergie, I think you mean grilled. I thought Andy was the thick one!

    Reply
    • HMC says:
      November 26, 2019 at 9:02 am

      I think she meant drilled. As in coerced into changing her story to exonerate Pedo Prince McRapey by repeated attacks etc

      Reply
      • carmen says:
        November 26, 2019 at 9:07 am

        I think of “drilled” as in trying to “drill” something through your head when you’re not getting it. Grilled is questioning someone.

    • Lorelei says:
      November 26, 2019 at 9:14 am

      Right? “Drilled” sounds like something Ron Burgundy would say in this context. JFC this woman is unbelievable.

      Reply
  11. Snap Happy says:
    November 26, 2019 at 8:54 am

    What inconsistencies? She’s (Virginia) been pretty straight forward and consistent in her story against Andrew. I also read an article that said Virginia was living quietly in Australia and a reporter approached her. She had the photo in an envelope of photos form that time period and didn’t even realize the significance of it.

    Reply
  12. phlyfiremama says:
    November 26, 2019 at 8:54 am

    Cornered rats. Besides saying “get rid of all the monarchy parasites”, that’s all I got.

    Reply
  13. OriginalLala says:
    November 26, 2019 at 8:55 am

    Pedy Andy did not “sleep” with Virginia, she was trafficked – he raped her.

    Reply
  14. Lucy says:
    November 26, 2019 at 8:55 am

    I bet Fergie is in a real panic because she’s been leeching of Prince Andrew for survival all her life. If his income & vanishes, so does hers. This is all just in the interest of her own survival because she thought she had a road back into the royal world with all its luxury and now it’s been pulled out from under her. She’s blaming everyone except the one who’s responsible for it in the first place- Randy Andy.

    Reply
  15. Sofia says:
    November 26, 2019 at 8:56 am

    Fuck off Fergie

    Reply
    • AnnaKist says:
      November 26, 2019 at 9:07 am

      Hear, hear, Sofia. This woman and her ex prince are scum. I’d really love to drill her. With my Ryobi. Hammer drill.

      Reply
  16. Jessica says:
    November 26, 2019 at 8:57 am

    Sarah Ferguson is a sleazy slimeball just like Prince Andrew and always has been. They are extremely entitled people and huge grifters who have absolutely no standards about the people they associate with as long as money is involved. I feel sorry for their daughters. Didn’t Fergie leech off of them too (from the money their great-grandmother left to them in a trust)? They used that money to help her pay debts she accumulated from the extravagant lifestyle she insists on leading?

    She absolutely should answer for the “loan” she took from Epstein, though it wouldn’t surprise me if she’s hit up most of the wealthy people she knows for money at one time or another.

    Reply
  17. emmy says:
    November 26, 2019 at 8:58 am

    She’s such an asshole. And this is why I don’t subscribe to the idea that we should leave the women who are married to these men or support them silently alone. She is just dumber than the rest of them please don’t yell at me, I know there are degrees and gray areas). But very often you are the company you keep and she is proof.

    Reply
  18. Jerusha says:
    November 26, 2019 at 9:00 am

    Crass.

    Reply
  19. Sam Louise says:
    November 26, 2019 at 9:01 am

    Fergie and Andrew really are perfect for each other aren’t they? Two entitled, pompous assholes who have never done a day’s work and continue to sponge off of others. They make me nauseous.

    Reply
  20. Nev says:
    November 26, 2019 at 9:04 am

    Soon we won’t hear from both of them anymore. For sure when Prince Charles is in charge.

    Reply
  21. Bex says:
    November 26, 2019 at 9:07 am

    She can fuck right off. The whole royal family can tbh. I’ve always wanted to see the monarchy gone but this is the first time in many years where it’s felt like that sentiment is gaining new ground here.

    Reply
  22. lobstah says:
    November 26, 2019 at 9:16 am

    I recommend the podcast The Mysterious Mr. Epstein – although it’ll make your blood boil. I didn’t realize the depths of his lifestyle and pedophilia, and the fact that he was close with EVERYBODY. I want to know where the heat is for Bill Gates….Bill Clinton…Elon Musk…Donald Trump…I’m sure there are more names, I’m just halfway through the podcast.

    Reply
  23. Charfromdarock says:
    November 26, 2019 at 9:18 am

    The words I want to say would get me banned here.

    I hope it all comes crashing down on them and both her andPrince Pedo are “drilled” by investigators.

    Reply
  24. Mumbles says:
    November 26, 2019 at 9:19 am

    This loser is so hard up for easy money she gets paid to attend parties for tacky rich idiots who want to be royal-adjacent for an hour or two. (She did one last summer in Massachusetts).

    As for her attack on Virginia Roberts – her account has been deemed credible for years and there’s photographic proof of the meeting that Andrew denied for years (even recently he was all, a-humina humina that doesn’t look like my arm).

    In retrospect, their marriage made perfect sense. He was probably always a scumbag (spoiled by his mother) and found a woman so desperate for attention and social status that she would look the other way. Had she not been photographed getting her toes sucked, causing Phillip to hit the roof, they’d still be married now. Andy didn’t care about that crap.

    Reply
  25. Nic919 says:
    November 26, 2019 at 9:20 am

    The FBI can question Fergie anytime now.

    Reply
  26. Gil says:
    November 26, 2019 at 9:22 am

    What the actual “f”? Virginia was a child and sex trafficking victim. The one that need to be held accountable is Fergie, everybody is forgetting about the fact that she got “loans” from Epstein. Why no one is taking about that?

    Reply
  27. Lucylee says:
    November 26, 2019 at 9:25 am

    Aren’t Bea and Eugenie listed in the flight logs of the Lolita Express on a flight to the island?
    Randy getting 2% kickback from pitch@palace is a disgrace, if true.
    Sarah and Andrew run an extortion racket. Keep digging and all will be revealed.

    Reply
  28. Jamie says:
    November 26, 2019 at 9:26 am

    Prince Phillip is looking like a smart man now, having wanted her kept away from the rest of the family.

    Reply
  29. Valiantly Varnished says:
    November 26, 2019 at 9:29 am

    I think Fergie should be drilled on the money she borrowed from Epstein. You know, Prince Phillip is a racist old goat – but one thing he was ALWAYS right about is that Fergie is trash. It’s just that his son is too so they were and are a perfect match.

    Reply

