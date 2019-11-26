Sarah Ferguson thinks Virginia Roberts needs to be ‘drilled’ in an upcoming interview

Here’s something which makes my blood boil, and I hope this is the very end of any sympathy for Sarah Ferguson, if she was even seen as sympathetic at all. Fergie has been doing the most to help her ex-husband Prince Andrew. She really thought they would eventually remarry and that she would eventually be allowed back into the royal fold. Now that Andrew’s BBC interview blew up in his face and he’s been shunned everywhere, Fergie’s dreams are also over. Fergie reportedly wanted Andrew to do the interview, because that’s how dumb she is too. Fergie couldn’t take enough credit for it…until she realized how bad it was, and so now, of course, she’s claiming that she didn’t have anything to do with it. Fergie’s latest is that she wants to ensure that Virginia Roberts is grilled during Virginia’s interview on the British new show Panorama. Virginia is a rape victim and victim of human trafficking. Ghislaine Maxwell procured her, trafficked her to Jeffrey Epstein, then Epstein and Ghislaine trafficked Virginia to Prince Andrew three times. And Fergie thinks Virginia needs to be, like, held to account.

Pals of the Sarah Ferguson have demanded the BBC put Virginia Roberts – a “sex slave” of paedophile Jeffrey Epstein – “on the rack”. The Duchess of York has urged the broadcaster to “drill” Ms Roberts and subject her to the same level of scrutiny as her ex-husband in his car-crash BBC Newsnight interview. Ms Roberts has accused Andrew of having sex with her on three occasions when she was aged 17 in 2001 and being trafficked by his paedo pal Epstein. In the controversial Newsnight interview, the Duke claimed he had taken his daughter Princess Beatrice to a Pizza Express in Woking on a night he’s accused of sleeping with Ms Roberts. The 35-year-old is being interviewed for Panorama, which is being broadcast on Monday. Friends of the Duchess of York, 60, told the Daily Telegraph: “She [Virginia Roberts] should be properly cross examined on all the evidence that doesn’t stack up. She should be put on the rack. The BBC cannot drill him as they did and just believe her when there are lots of inconsistencies.” The friend of the Duchess said the BBC should also ask Epstein’s accuser how much money she has got for a photo showing Andrew with his arm draped around her at the London home of Ghislaine Maxwell. The friend said they thought the photograph had been sold for almost £150,000.

[From The Sun]

Imagine saying this about a woman who is a rape victim and a victim of human trafficking. Imagine wanting this to be “out there” in the media. Virginia Roberts was trafficked to Fergie’s ex-husband and Fergie’s argument is “Well, why doesn’t she have more evidence for HER story?!!?” Imagine thinking that Andrew was “drilled” by the BBC and that they need to go even harder on the trafficking victim he raped. Fergie must be stopped. This is asinine and deeply offensive.

Also: Fergie took money from Epstein! Andrew wasn’t even asked about that in the interview, and zero people are demanding that Fergie get “drilled” about her friendship with Epstein and Maxwell.