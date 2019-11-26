“Camila Cabello apologized to the Cambridges for stealing a pencil” links

Camila Cabello apologized for stealing a pencil from Kensington Palace when she did an event there with the Duke & Duchess of Cambridge. The KP Twitter did a great *side-eye emoji* reaction to the clip of Camila telling the story. [JustJared]

Mark McGrath got paid $100 to break up with some lady’s boyfriend. [Pajiba]

Brad Pitt & Alia Shawkat were out together again. [LaineyGossip]

The FBI still wants to talk to Prince Andrew. [Dlisted]

People are really into Watchmen. [Tom & Lorenzo]

Jamie Lee Curtis only thinks we should “out” anti-gay hypocrites. [Towleroad]

Who was the best-dressed lady of the AMAs? LOL. [RCFA]

Princess Love doesn’t want to be married to Ray-J anymore. [Starcasm]

Will & Grace are honoring I Love Lucy this week. [Seriously OMG]

👀 — Kensington Palace (@KensingtonRoyal) November 26, 2019