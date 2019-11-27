Katie Holmes on the interest in her street style: ‘I try to look nice when I leave the house’

Doesn’t it feel like Katie Holmes is suddenly… talkative or interesting? After she dumped Tom Cruise in 2012, Katie kept a low profile. There was even a rumor that a prerequisite of Tom agreeing to the divorce was that Katie not be seen with other men, or that she not speak directly or indirectly about Tom in the press. I think the past seven years have been mostly about Katie finding her footing as a single mother to Suri, and recovering from the craziness of that marriage though. And now she’s feeling herself. It’s like she turned 40 and came out of her shell. Katie covers the December issue of Elle UK, and this piece is pretty interesting - you can read it here. Some highlights:
On the infamous beige cardigan which went viral: ‘I just woke up and put it on. It’s so cosy… I love this brand, Khaite. I’m not wearing the bra with it today. I bought it [the bra] because I thought it was cool. The cardigan’s so big, it’s cute to just wear the bra underneath it. I wasn’t expecting it to be something people would talk about…. I just put it on and left the house.’
She never Googles herself: ‘I feel like my time is better spent watching an old film, reading a great book, spending time with friends and family. That is somebody else’s version of me and I can’t do anything about that.’
On the interest in her & her street style: ‘It’s a lot. It’s a lot. Honestly. That kind of attention is…I try to keep it in perspective because it just is what it is. I try to look nice when I leave the house. I’m very private and quiet, so it’s interesting that there’s that part of my life.’
On Instagram & social media: ‘I don’t use [Instagram] that much and, if I do, it’s usually just work geared. You can start to look at all these strangers and think you know them and there’s no way that can encapsulate a whole person. You’re just seeing a version of them and you always have to keep that in mind. It’s just a picture. You don’t know them. You don’t know their past.’
Having Suri when she was 27: ‘I was happy to become a mum in my twenties. It’s been nice that our ages fit… how do I put this? Every age that my child has been and my age at that time has been a good match. We kind of grew up together.’
Her New York apartment: ’It’s really homey. I have a lot of pictures. I like vintage art from flea markets. Because we’re in New York, I want our apartment to be very cosy and soft – the city around us is so intense and hard. So that’s our style. And a lot of colours.’
Worries about bad influences on her child: ‘Doesn’t every parent? But, yes, of course I’m worried. There is so much bad news and hate and things that don’t make sense… The atmosphere around the world is… terrifying.’
Reuniting with the Dawson’s Creek cast: “It was really nice. We all went out to dinner and, I think, for all of us to really sit back in amazement that people still watch it and care about it. It was bigger than all of us and we all feel grateful that we got to contribute to it and benefit from it. We all got so many opportunities because of it.”
The way she describes her life with Suri in New York reminds me a bit of how Michelle Williams talks about her life with Matilda. I would not have thought, all those years ago on Dawson’s Creek, that both Michelle and Katie would end up where they are, and that they would be in somewhat similar positions: single mothers raising daughters in New York, avoiding social media and just quietly doing their work without a lot of drama. Elle UK goes on and on about how Katie doesn’t want to get too personal, or talk about her family life at all. I respect that – after all the sh-t she went through with Tom, she’s learned the hard way to keep everything to herself. I’m so happy that she seems to have come out of everything happy and healthy.
Cover courtesy of Elle UK, additional photos courtesy of Backgrid.
What’s the fascination with her? She’s dull as dishwater. She’s always attending events for money and posing on magazine covers. She has a new stylist and staging pap shots all over NYC. The woman has not been in a hit movie in decades, yet here she is, posing on yet another magazine.
Well you clicked on the article and commented- both actions that indicate and drive interest.
I just find it crazy how she managed to stay in the media despite not starring in a hit movie since 15 years ago. The woman has good PR.
Last stint on Broadway bombed – “Dead Accounts” – closed two months early. Perfect analogy for her likewise dead TV/Movie career. So now she stages paps and poses to stay relevant. Time for her to find another career.
What’s the fascination with Beatrice or any Kardashian? Every. Single. Day. something about those useless, boring creatures. I don’t understand wasting a millisecond on them, but, to each her own I guess.
I find her rather bland but also quite likeable,bland but likeable.
IMO,the way she’s handled herself through the divorce from Tom and all these years since speak well to her character.Her career isn’t so much,but heck I’d show up to events and pose for magazines too if I got paid-sounds like easy money to me.
Awww honey. Lies. You’re paid to wear to wear those clothes. You may like them too, but let’s be honest. In this day and age, we all know a pap walk when we see one.
Despite the magazine headline for this article, I suspect Katie will never be free of Tom the psychopath. Can you imagine the dirt the church of Scientology have on Tom to keep him so loyal that he stays away from his own child ?
I am not sure it’s dirt, the power of brainwashing and fanaticism can not be underestimated. it can be more powerful than anything else in the world. As for Katie, good for her for getting away. But why is she on the cover? To talk her street style?
I must say she looks fantastic. I bought this issue amd was like wow she really looks great and commented to my friend too. Yeah she get paid to promote certain brand lately. But whatever go girl get that cash! I have such a soft spot and immense respect for her after escaping psycho Tom so in my eys she can do whatevah. I root for her and hope she gets a nice guy if she wish for.
On another note i always wonder what her career would be like if not Tom. She had some great performances and not so good ones.
She didn’t escape Tom. You bought into her PR narrative. Her contract was OVER and she was dismissed. She was paid millions and gets to play the victim. How wonderful.
LOL
Hi Tom.
@ Eliza, Damn, the anger for Katie Holmes is mind blowing. Already 4 posts. Is it really that serious? Of all the famous people in the world, many that are truly despicable, she’s the one that gets your goat? Hilarious.
So what about Nicole…
Hey there David (Miscavige)! You still angry you couldn’t send Katie to the same resting area you sent your wife?
Eliza … when you need a burner cell phone and a lawyer Father? That is ESCAPE.
I always figured she was being paid for wearing these looks – and fair enough. She needs to make that money, right?
I mean, she was a super ninja getting herself and Suri away from COS the way she did. I get having to lay low for a while after that whether it was just to process what she’d been through and figure out a way forward or because TC stipulated that she not date publicly or whatever for a set # of years or whatever. Im not a fashion person so I don’t follow this stuff closely but if this is what she wants to do now, more power to her!
Very pretty girl, but watching her act is like watching paint dry!