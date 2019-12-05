Prince Charles ‘read the riot act’ to Prince Andrew, during a lunch with Prince Philip

When the Prince of Wales returned to England from his South Pacific tour, he immediately went to Sandringham to speak with his father. While the official cover story was “they were talking about organic farming,” of course everyone knew that Charles was really there to talk to his dad about Prince Andrew. Charles had already effectively ordered the Queen to fire Andrew from public duties, but many people believed there would be more punishments to come. It was also believed that Charles was perhaps seeking his father’s blessing to completely shut out Andrew. But perhaps Charles met with Philip so that they could get their arguments against Andrew straight, and become a united front when they spoke to Andrew together. That’s apparently what happened:
Prince Philip reportedly ordered Andrew to step down for the sake of the monarchy during a Sandringham showdown with Charles amid the worsening Jeffrey Epstein crisis. The Duke of Edinburgh told the disgraced prince to cease royal duties amid a backlash over the Duke of York’s friendship with the billionaire paedophile. An insider at the royal estate told the Daily Telegraph: ‘It was a tense meeting and Philip told his son that he had to take his punishment.’
Prince Charles also ‘read the riot act’ to his under-fire brother, a source claimed yesterday. The Prince of Wales is said to have dragged his younger sibling to the royal estate for a crunch summit where he effectively retired the duke from his public duties. Charles told his embattled brother there was ‘no way back into the family in the near future’ after the public outcry that followed his disastrous Newsnight interview last month.
Prince Philip also joined his sons for the light lunch, which took place shortly before the BBC interview with Andrew’s accuser Virginia Roberts aired on Monday. Andrew has repeatedly claimed that he did not have sex with Virginia Roberts and says that he couldn’t remember meeting her. The royal source told The Sun: ‘It was all very civilised and calm but Charles calmly read him the riot act and told him there was no way back for him in the near future. Andrew thought he was being treated harshly as nothing has yet been proved against him, but he accepted the decision. He really had little choice.’
Charles was also said to be concerned with the prospect of Andrew going to the US to clear his name, amid fears that such a move could ‘remove the mystery’ surrounding the royal family.
The source added: ‘Philip regrets Andrew doesn’t know how to lead a simple life. He thinks he’s been too extravagant.’
“…Amid fears that such a move could ‘remove the mystery’ surrounding the royal family…” THAT is the concern here? Not that Andrew participated in a human trafficking scheme and abused trafficked girls himself? Not that submitting to an FBI interview would end up with Andrew being criminally charged or under investigation? No, it’s all about the MYSTERY! The mystique must be rescued and protected? We can’t have any grubby, dull, stupid, non-sweating, Pizza Express-alibi-ing rapists ruining the mystery of royalty. Anyway, this checks out? I bet Philip and Charles were united in telling Andrew to GTFO and STFU. I wonder what the Queen will say though? Because clearly, the Queen is still trying to protect her favorite.
I think the “mystery” he meant was if all was laid bare people would SEE how corrupt they all are. The less people know the better to keep the monarchy alive.
It really irks me this is the second article i’ve read that mentions Andrew’s problem was that he had a “friendship with the billionaire pedophile.” Andrew’s problem is that he served as the market/demand for the human trafficking and rape of young girls. Andrew’s problem was that he abused his position to make shady business and tax deals and had no qualms about receiving shady bailout money from Epstein whenever he and Fergie needed it. He’s not just getting backlash cause he was friends with a criminal and abuser. Andrew is those things as well.
This is a slight tangent, forgive me, but does anyone know how Epstein/Maxwell procured the young women and girls they trafficked? How were they brought into their world?
One of Virginia Roberts’ creepiest statements was that Maxwell informed her “…to do to Andrew what she did to Epstein.”
I think if this aspect of the situation was more fully discussed, it might make it clearer that these girls were not acting with consent which would counteract the vile and so tired, “They knew what they were getting into and they wanted it.”
Back to case in point, Bravo Charles. The right thing isn’t always done for the right reason, but he’s done the right thing.
What “mystery”? I think most have figured out that they are useless grifters. I see this spoiled, not-very-bright family desperate to keep their grip on the sweet deal they have.
After looking at that last picture, are we 100% sure Prince Philip isn’t a Weekend at Bernie’s situation?
Not only was this the correct course of action, it also is good PR to have the two most senior male members of the BRF pull the trigger. Well done, Prince Charles, well done. And credit to Prince Philip, the old dog still has bite.
I could have *almost* believed this “source” until the last bit about Phillip thinking that Andrew was too extravagant. Things have never been, nor will ever be, too extravagant for Prince Phillip.
I do think that Charles and his father convinced the Queen to take a stand against Andrew, and I also believe that they are all in full-blown damage control for the sake of the family. But it doesn’t take a “source” to figure that out.