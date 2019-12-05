Duchess Kate says Prince Louis is talking & ‘he wants to come everywhere with me’

I still say that the Duchess of Cambridge looked super-cute at her Christmas tree event yesterday. I so rarely want to own anything from Kate’s outfits, but I would love that sweater and that puffer coat. Both are cute as hell. The jeans though… lord. I sometimes confuse skinny jeans with jeggings based on the fit and the stretch of the material. Kate has many pairs of skinny jeans which have more “give,” but these totally look painted-on and stretchy as hell, so excuse me for thinking they were more on the jeggings side of the equation. Anyway, I mostly just wanted to write some more about these photos because Kate looked cute.

Kate also spent a lot of time chatting with the kids and helping them pick out Christmas trees for their families, and write letters to Santa. At one point, Kate complimented a little girl on her crimped/wavy hair and asked how the girl achieved the look. The girl told Kate that she puts her hair in braids at night and Kate said she might try it. She also chatted about Prince Louis:

Kate Middleton‘s little prince is growing up fast! The royal mom spent Wednesday at Peterley Manor Farm helping young children pick out Christmastrees for their classrooms — and one little boy, who held her hand up saying “me, me!” reminded her of Prince Louis. She also revealed that her 1-year-old son had hit a new milestone: talking! Kate stroked his cheek, saying, “You remind me of my little Louis, he keeps saying, ‘Me, me, me.’ And he wants to come everywhere with me!” During the outing, Kate also shared what kind of fir Prince George, 6, Princess Charlotte, 4, and Louis find their presents under on Christmas morning. “She was asking about the trees which drop their needles and those that don’t, and which ones smell nice!” farm owner Roger Brill said. “She said that they normally have the Nordmann Fir inside that doesn’t drop the needles.”

I don’t have an opinion about real trees because I haven’t had a real tree in years. I have a plastic one and it’s really nice. I was going to get a real wreath but then I was in Pier One this week and I ended up buying a fake one (it’s SO pretty). I bet Kate is the kind of person who has real everything – real tree, real wreaths, and I bet she gets real poinsettias too. Sigh…