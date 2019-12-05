Duchess Kate says Prince Louis is talking & ‘he wants to come everywhere with me’

Duchess of Cambridge Visits Peterley Manor Farm

I still say that the Duchess of Cambridge looked super-cute at her Christmas tree event yesterday. I so rarely want to own anything from Kate’s outfits, but I would love that sweater and that puffer coat. Both are cute as hell. The jeans though… lord. I sometimes confuse skinny jeans with jeggings based on the fit and the stretch of the material. Kate has many pairs of skinny jeans which have more “give,” but these totally look painted-on and stretchy as hell, so excuse me for thinking they were more on the jeggings side of the equation. Anyway, I mostly just wanted to write some more about these photos because Kate looked cute.

Kate also spent a lot of time chatting with the kids and helping them pick out Christmas trees for their families, and write letters to Santa. At one point, Kate complimented a little girl on her crimped/wavy hair and asked how the girl achieved the look. The girl told Kate that she puts her hair in braids at night and Kate said she might try it. She also chatted about Prince Louis:

Kate Middleton‘s little prince is growing up fast! The royal mom spent Wednesday at Peterley Manor Farm helping young children pick out Christmastrees for their classrooms — and one little boy, who held her hand up saying “me, me!” reminded her of Prince Louis. She also revealed that her 1-year-old son had hit a new milestone: talking! Kate stroked his cheek, saying, “You remind me of my little Louis, he keeps saying, ‘Me, me, me.’ And he wants to come everywhere with me!”

During the outing, Kate also shared what kind of fir Prince George, 6, Princess Charlotte, 4, and Louis find their presents under on Christmas morning.

“She was asking about the trees which drop their needles and those that don’t, and which ones smell nice!” farm owner Roger Brill said. “She said that they normally have the Nordmann Fir inside that doesn’t drop the needles.”

[From People]

I don’t have an opinion about real trees because I haven’t had a real tree in years. I have a plastic one and it’s really nice. I was going to get a real wreath but then I was in Pier One this week and I ended up buying a fake one (it’s SO pretty). I bet Kate is the kind of person who has real everything – real tree, real wreaths, and I bet she gets real poinsettias too. Sigh…

The Duchess of Cambridge joins Family Action at a Christmas Tree Farm

The Duchess of Cambridge joins Family Action at a Christmas Tree Farm

The Duchess of Cambridge joins Family Action at a Christmas Tree Farm

Photos courtesy of Backgrid.

38 Responses to “Duchess Kate says Prince Louis is talking & ‘he wants to come everywhere with me’”

  1. Annie .. says:
    December 5, 2019 at 9:24 am

    I don’t doubt that Louis is a mama’s boy, and that his mum is totally besotted with him haha. The few times we’ve seen him seem to prove that

    Reply
  2. Basi says:
    December 5, 2019 at 9:24 am

    I love this so much

    Reply
  3. Mignionette says:
    December 5, 2019 at 9:30 am

    Give this woman mother of the year award already !

    Reply
  4. Maria says:
    December 5, 2019 at 9:31 am

    I think she’ll campaign for a fourth kid.

    Reply
  5. Gingerly says:
    December 5, 2019 at 9:34 am

    She really shines when she’s with children. I thought she looked cute here too.

    Reply
  6. Birds eye view says:
    December 5, 2019 at 9:36 am

    very nice…but would it hurt to take the older kids along with her? would be th perfect opportunity for them to engage with other children.

    Reply
    • Enn says:
      December 5, 2019 at 9:40 am

      It’s been mentioned before, but other posters made the point that it would distract from the kids she’s there with.

      They have more than enough socialization at school.

      Reply
    • Maria says:
      December 5, 2019 at 9:41 am

      This. I think William and Kate have confused wanting “normal” time for their kids as “isolation”.

      Reply
    • Whatever says:
      December 5, 2019 at 9:43 am

      If she did that she would be accused of using them for good PR (which is exactly what was said when the kids went to Kate’s RHS Garden in Chelsea). If the kids go they are just a tool for good PR, if they don’t go W&K are ‘isolating’ their children, they can’t really win tbh.

      Besides, I think the kids were at school.

      Reply
      • Maria says:
        December 5, 2019 at 9:46 am

        Whatever- are you kidding? Future Future Queen Kate can do no wrong anymore, of course the tabs would love it.

    • perplexed says:
      December 5, 2019 at 9:54 am

      They’re probably in school…

      Reply
    • Becks1 says:
      December 5, 2019 at 10:02 am

      I don’t think its really appropriate to bring the kids to these kinds of outings. I know people have made the comment a few times and I think there are definitely times when the kids should be included, but so far I actually think they make the right choices there (i.e. regatta – that was a good event for the kids to attend. This kind of event – probably not.)

      Reply
      • Maria says:
        December 5, 2019 at 10:19 am

        Why would the regatta be fine but not picking out Christmas trees?

      • Becks1 says:
        December 5, 2019 at 10:34 am

        oh, because the regatta was more of a spectator thing for the kids. Here, the kids would be a distraction and Kate would presumably be interacting with them throughout the event instead of the charity she is supposed to be supporting. Or, their nanny would be there (or Carole). The regatta was kind of a “spectacle” anyway. This event really isn’t. I think as the kids get older bringing the kids to more engagements would be appropriate but right now I think they do a good job of deciding when to bring them and when not to.

      • notasugarhere says:
        December 5, 2019 at 10:49 am

        There would be ways to manage it, especially if she only brought George. The Swedes have the presentation of Christmas trees each year, and Estelle has been to several of them starting when she was 2-3.

    • M.A.F. says:
      December 5, 2019 at 10:38 am

      And take her kids out of school to do this? No.

      Reply
    • Katie says:
      December 5, 2019 at 10:44 am

      I think her kids are too young to engage on command. I have two the same age … usually, they are fine with other kids. But not always. And if I am around, they require my attention. Imagine the optics of Kate bringing her kids along, and then either interacting primarily with them instead of other children, or sending them off with a nanny.
      I think they bring the kids specifically when they can focus on them.
      When the kids are slightly older, closer to 9/10, and can be depended upon to stay close to their parents, not ask too many questions and dominate the conversation, and make small talk with other kids, then it is appropriate to bring them. It’s a bit much to expect that of a 4 year old.

      Reply
  7. Sofia says:
    December 5, 2019 at 9:58 am

    This is cute. I do love hearing about any and all the kids, they’re just so adorable!

    Reply
    • Oh No says:
      December 5, 2019 at 10:42 am

      Right?!? They’re all so precious!!

      Hopefully all of their parents take a look at the long history the Windsors have of ruining children and break the cycle.

      I now understand the people that talk bout watching Will and Harry… (The non crazy ones) But with any celeb kids, you just hope for the best…because despite the money and privilege they will definitely have their own set of obstacles

      Reply
  8. Other Renee says:
    December 5, 2019 at 10:05 am

    I love her interactions with children. She always seems completely focused on the child she is speaking to, really in the moment. And yeah, she looked super cute in that outfit.

    Reply
  9. Miriam says:
    December 5, 2019 at 10:16 am

    Them jeggings are so TIGHT!!! Its not flattering her at all!! If only the green sweater was longer🤦‍♀️
    I looked for the video of this interaction because I’m always fascinated by how she brings up her kids into her kiddie engagements and yup there isn’t one!! I dont doubt her loving being a mom and Louis being very attached to his mummy but its intresting that with her tendency to copy diana she hasn’t yet copied taking her kids to engagement like this!! I assume Will doesn’t like the kids being fuly exposed yet but that will change during sandringham walk of shame later this month!

    Reply
    • goofpuff says:
      December 5, 2019 at 10:28 am

      Yeah they’re not flattering and not really appropriate for a work event. And yes, I would say the exact same thing if Wills came to an event in skinny jeans this tight. I mean it’s so tight that it really is more jegging than skinny jeans. Here’s the reason it’s inappropriate for work for men and women – when you bend over or crouch or sit, 95% of the time unless you have zero butt, it rides way down and plumbers crack or underwear pops up. I see that happen so much and although I myself love me some skinny jeans, I do not wear any that tight to casual work events.

      Reply
    • notasugarhere says:
      December 5, 2019 at 10:48 am

      At least when Charlene wears something like this, she wears a long sweater and cape over them.

      Reply
  10. Esme says:
    December 5, 2019 at 10:27 am

    I also get a real tree (well, a branch, so no trees are cut down) and real poinsettias every Christmas… What’s the problem with that? They look nice! ;)

    Reply
  11. TheOriginalMia says:
    December 5, 2019 at 10:29 am

    Well, Louis is the baby. Of course, he wants to be with her all the time, she’s home all the time. I hate the jeans/jegging/whatever they are. They are entirely too tight, but that’s what she loves about them. They show off her legs.

    We have fake trees. They are just easier to put up and decorate. If I want the natural tree smell, there are candles.

    Reply
  12. Krysha says:
    December 5, 2019 at 10:33 am

    That manic grin, coupled with her freshly botoxed forehead make for quite the “smile” in the 3rd pic. Poor kid must be terrified. Joker, much?

    Reply
  13. notasugarhere says:
    December 5, 2019 at 10:47 am

    Red and Green theme dressing for a Christmas event?

    Reply
  14. MsIam says:
    December 5, 2019 at 10:48 am

    Looks like a nice event. Kate looks fine. That’s all from me.

    Reply

