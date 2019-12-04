Duchess Kate wears jeggings for a Christmas tree outing with a new patronage

Embed from Getty Images

Honestly, my favorite Duchess of Cambridge events are the ones where she gets to be a bit sporty or casual. We know all about her collection of button-covered coats and pussybowed ‘80s dresses, but Kate actually has very cute taste in casual jackets and lowkey sweaters (or jumpers, as they’re called in Britain). So I’m enjoying these photos from a fashion perspective, even though Kate brought out her Jeggings of Doom. Still, the jeggings were fine here – appropriate, even. WhatKateWore thinks the ski jacket is an old repeat, from Perfect Moment. I love her green sweater, what we can see of it, at least. As for the event, it was a good one, and Kate added another patronage to her portfolio:

Kate Middleton had some holiday fun with children and families on Wednesday as she announced a new royal role given to her by Queen Elizabeth. The royal mom of three, 37, headed to a farm in the countryside just northwest of London to pick out Christmas trees for the children to take back to their kindergartens and pre-schools linked to the charity Family Action. Kate, who was decked out in a festive red puffer coat, green sweater, matching green socks and boots, joined the families at Peterley Manor Farm in Great Missenden, Buckinghamshire, where she ventured into the “Elves Enchanted Forest” to help make holiday decorations and eco-friendly reindeer food. After finding some festive trees, which families will take to schools run by the charity in Peterborough, they moved back inside to make hot chocolate. The fun visit came as it was announced that Kate has become patron of Family Action — a role passed on to her by the Queen, 93, who has been the figurehead of the charity for 65 years. Founded in 1869 to help families in difficulty by giving them practical help and support, Family Action now tackles challenges such as financial hardship, mental health and emotional wellbeing, social isolation, parenting difficulties, domestic abuse and substance abuse. It works with vulnerable or disadvantaged children and families — something that aligns closely with the Duchess of Cambridge’s work on supporting children, families and carers during the early years of kids’ lives.

I think it’s slightly funny that basically the only new patronages Kate has added to her portfolio in the past four years or so are ones forced on her by the Queen. Remember the pre-Christmas lunch in 2015, when the Queen was basically like “I’m giving you this patronage, do your photo-op RIGHT NOW.” That was hilarious. At least Kate got some advanced warning with this one, so she got to plan out an outfit with jeggings, hurrah.

