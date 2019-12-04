Duchess Kate wore Emilia Wickstead to the palace reception for NATO leaders

The Duchess of Cambridge was on hand at Buckingham Palace yesterday for the big reception/party for NATO leaders. The leaders of all NATO countries gathered in London this week to celebrate the 70th anniversary of NATO’s formation, and Queen Elizabeth was given several tasks. She had to host this reception, she had to do meet-and-greets with individual world leaders, and she had to parcel out various senior royals to do some events around the anniversary. The Prince of Wales and Duchess of Cornwall were given the most to do, and poor Charles had to host Donald and Melania Trump at Clarence House AGAIN. That truly sucks.

Anyway, most of the senior royals came to the palace for the NATO reception. The Duke of York wasn’t invited, obviously. Prince William is still in the Middle East. The Duke and Duchess of Sussex are likely drinking bellinis in Montecito. So that left… Princess Anne, the Earl and Countess of Wessex, and the Duchess of Cambridge. Kate got animated as she jazz-hand-talked to various politicians, and everyone’s talking about the photo of Kate and Justin Trudeau. Personally, I don’t think that shot is as BIG as people are making it. She looks involved in the conversation and he looks like “why is she affecting that weird fake posh accent?” Fashion notes: this green dress is apparently Emilia Wickstead, and it might be a bespoke piece? The sleeves and the high neck are very ‘80s and very Kate. By that I mean it looks like something Princess Diana wore in 1983.

People Magazine’s coverage of Kate’s appearance at this reception was especially sycophantic – they even put “Future Queen” in the headline, because MY GOD.

The Princess Royal, The Duchess of Cambridge and The Duke and Duchess of Gloucester meet NATO leaders, members of delegations and @NATO staff in the Picture Gallery. pic.twitter.com/JfLmO8Wk56 — The Royal Family (@RoyalFamily) December 3, 2019

This evening, The Duchess of Cambridge attended a reception hosted by The Queen at Buckingham Palace to mark 70 years of the @NATO alliance. pic.twitter.com/Gz0xIbsMW3 — Kensington Palace (@KensingtonRoyal) December 3, 2019

