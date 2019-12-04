Duchess Kate wore Emilia Wickstead to the palace reception for NATO leaders

The Duchess of Cambridge was on hand at Buckingham Palace yesterday for the big reception/party for NATO leaders. The leaders of all NATO countries gathered in London this week to celebrate the 70th anniversary of NATO’s formation, and Queen Elizabeth was given several tasks. She had to host this reception, she had to do meet-and-greets with individual world leaders, and she had to parcel out various senior royals to do some events around the anniversary. The Prince of Wales and Duchess of Cornwall were given the most to do, and poor Charles had to host Donald and Melania Trump at Clarence House AGAIN. That truly sucks.
Anyway, most of the senior royals came to the palace for the NATO reception. The Duke of York wasn’t invited, obviously. Prince William is still in the Middle East. The Duke and Duchess of Sussex are likely drinking bellinis in Montecito. So that left… Princess Anne, the Earl and Countess of Wessex, and the Duchess of Cambridge. Kate got animated as she jazz-hand-talked to various politicians, and everyone’s talking about the photo of Kate and Justin Trudeau. Personally, I don’t think that shot is as BIG as people are making it. She looks involved in the conversation and he looks like “why is she affecting that weird fake posh accent?” Fashion notes: this green dress is apparently Emilia Wickstead, and it might be a bespoke piece? The sleeves and the high neck are very ‘80s and very Kate. By that I mean it looks like something Princess Diana wore in 1983.
People Magazine’s coverage of Kate’s appearance at this reception was especially sycophantic – they even put “Future Queen” in the headline, because MY GOD.
I think Trudeau has a way of looking like he is intimately engaged with his subject, it is just his thing. But I also don’t think he looks like he is tolerating or making fun of her in any way. I think she looks antimated and engaged in what she is saying and he is listening.
I think you are very right. My father is a staunch Canadian conservative (small ‘c’) and all-around Alberta boy (therefore had STRONG dislike for Pierre Trudeau and Justin by association), and he met Justin a couple of years ago for local charity work he was involved in. All he could talk about after was the power of Trudeau’s presence – how he made introductions with everyone seem so intimate, how he made everyone feel important, listened to, and acknowledged. It really transformed his view of him. Trudeau is nowhere hear perfect, but I am thankful it’s him in these photos and not his nearest competition in the most recent election – the picture would be very, very different.
I have never met Trudeau, but I Did a phone interview with him almost tenet years ago before he was in politics (it was about his father) when I was interning with a local paper and I remember how engaging he was, how he listened and answered the questions and never made me feel like I was taking up his time. For all his faults (I voted for him and I still admit he has plenty), one of the reasons he has succeeded is that he is very charming and engaging.
I think you’re both right. I don’t see anything shady, or judgey about the photo. He looks engaged. He looks interested in what the people around him are saying.
I think there might be some projecting going on if someone is seeing anything other than that in the photos.
And yeah. There’s a lot of people who hate Trudeau. I personally like him for the most part. He’s definitely not perfect (as the world has seen), but he does have a certain kind of presence that a lot of people don’t have. I don’t know if it’s that he grew up in a political family, or if it’s because he was a teacher and he just knows how to seem interested in and energized by even boring stories.
I really just think its a gift some people have. My husband has a friend like that – when he’s talking to you, he’s 100% focused on you and he makes you feel like the most important person in the room. We’ve always said he would make a great politician (at least for the campaigning part of it) because of that. I’m sure it can be taught, but I think for some people, its just an innate gift. (side note – I’ve heard Bill Clinton is like this too.)
I met Justin years ago at a fancy fundraiser (before he entered politics but the pressure was on for him to run) and he was a very charming guy. Super friendly, engaged, and clearly enjoyed being around people and having a good time. Im not a fan of him politically at all (I bleed NDP) but he did make an impression on me when we met
Same here re: NDP. I’ve always been of the opinion that Justin is totally inoffensive,** but that he will only be as effective and accomplished as the team that he surrounds himself with. And that may look like a criticism of the Liberals, but I would rather be led by some sort of liberal brain trust than a cold calculating authoritarian with zero human empathy (e.g. Harper).
**Edited to add: inoffensive as in personality. I know he has done offensive things. He has gotten away with it b/c of his puppy dog good nature, but that doesn’t make the action less hurtful
That dress looks so boring but very on-brand for Kate; again though (and I feel like I say this so many times about her), I feel like she has so many of these dresses in her closet, she had to get another new one? But I cant see the whole thing so maybe there is something different about it.
That People headline was so bad and Twitter was all over it.
It’s like when a cartoon character goes into their closet and are all like ‘hmmmm, what to wear?’ and the closet is filled with identical clothing. lol
The Queen’s outfit is ghastly. She never looks that bad.
I think they’re sharing stories on how to avoid Ivanka.
Speaking of the she-devil, I am surprised she did not find a way to come to the UK, even if she has nothing to do with NATO and does not belong in the White House in the first place. You just know whe was dying to get a photo-op with Kate.
She’s busy in Indiana today pretending to care about families while devising ways to destroy Social Security and the Family Medical Leave Act in one fell swoop. She has at least four federal agencies wasting our tax dollars promoting her trip. She won’t have to share video with anyone as she is filmed walking into yet another room. And she knows by now , after Macron released that video of her being shunned, that this particular group, particularly Macron and Trudeau despise her. She sent Jared.
Oh, I did not know MBS’ best friend was there. Uurghh, this family.
And Ivanka acting like she’s part of the administration is never gonna stop being awful. Who the hell does she think she is?
The dress isn’t bad honestly, but maybe I have low expectations.
We have talked about how she seems more engaged this year, dare I say happy. These pictures really illustrate that. Maybe it helps that William isn’t there LOL.
honestly – I think your last sentence may be true. I know many of us on here have commented in the past year or so that she looks….more relaxed….when William isn’t around. Not necessarily happier, but more relaxed and confident.
@Millennial and @Becks I feel like Kate’s worst fears were finally realised and she herself realised that she survived. She also now likely has his family on side whilst he’s in the doghouse and the tabloids have a new toy to chew on, whilst embiggening her in their dirty campaign.
So all round she has the upper hand and she’s currently enjoying the crest of the wave.
She is always more relaxed when she has William over a barrel because of his behavior. See Baby #3 after the lads-only ski weekend and drunken dad dancing. The royal family will never be on her side vs. William’s, as she is extraneous. For now, she has been handed a family award for grinning and bearing it through his public adultery. In the end, however, they’ll always side with him.
Mignionette– only so far as she keeps quiet and subservient and says nothing about Will’s many rosebushes. How do you think she got that Royal Victorian Order?
Anne Princess Royal wins here for the NATO reception because she brings more to the table than a bespoke outfit, jewels from the vault, and alleged flirtations with handsome heads of state.
Very true….and I also want to see what she’s wearing because I love her style.
Looks like there was a lot of heavy drinking at this event, every other picture has an oddly placed wine glass in the photo.
As a former alcoholic, this triggers me lol
you should prob stay off the internet then.
They are probably discussing their hair care routines.
It’s amazing that Kate got a ic with Trudeau and avoided being in the same frame as the Trumps.
The Trumps were constantly surrounded by Govt officials. I’m guessing to keep him in line and avoid the embarrassment of him ‘breaking protocol’ (I’m guessing that was how it was sold to him).
I love Kate in jewel tones so I love what the colour of this dress does for her. The actual style of the dress isn’t groundbreaking but that’s Kate’s style. On a sidenote, all this “future Queen” business, I find it very strange how they skip over the fact that Camilla will be Queen Consort waaaay before Kate. Kate won’t be queen for years yet-they need to relax.
I couldn’t see enough of the dress on Instagram to tell if I like it or not.
Lots of people talk with their hands, including Meghan (and me).
Are we sure she was at the same reception than Trump? I have looked at dozens of photos from the event on avrious websites, and there is not ONE of Kate and Don the Con together. Not a single one. Maybe she does remember his disgustings comments about her during the stolen pics scandal.
I am sure she does. I feel like she goes out of her way to avoid having to talk to him and I don’t blame her.
perhaps photographers were instructed not to take any shots with both of them in it
Oh, good theory @hunter.
Though, apparently, Trump was constantly surrounded by government officials. Maybe they told him not to go in Kate’s direction. Not that it would stop Parmesan Putin who just loves to go where he is not wanted, whether it’s a country or a woman’s personal space.
Given its Catherine Walker, green, and her attendance was last minute for a bespoke dress… this may have been made for Pakistan and one of the events canceled due to the storm? I honestly can’t see enough to sat anything other than the color is nice but the belt ribbon looks weird.
The post says it’s Emilia Wickstead.
I honestly believe this is the real reason Meghan and Harry are out of pocket.
For me Kate Is pregnant and this explanes the secret visit to the hospital
A secret visit that absolutely no one would’ve known about if her camp hadn’t told the media? I doubt it. Also, when she stops using Botox is the real tell for whether she’s pregnant. Based on pictures from last night, it’s unlikely (for now).
Rebecca English tweeted that the dress is actually McQueen, not EW. It’s not revolutionary but seems totally fine for this event.
The dress isnt bad, I dont know what people expect, this is her style. She wears this old 70′s-80′s constantly, if that’s what she likes, and she doesn’t look that bad in it I dont know why everyone is still surprised at the style of her clothes.
She seems fairly relaxed and engaged which I would think would be a good thing, everyone always says she doesnt look interested, doesnt seem engaged, nods away etc. I think that she looked particularly animated, it’s interesting that I’ve mostly seen photos of her like this when William isnt there and she can do her own thing. I think before the event she probably got a pep talk, maybe some champagne, or she was just feeling social. Its not a bad thing if she just has a confidence boost. Either way she seems to be doing “her job” in these situations.
Why not wear one of the dozen similar green outfits she has?
As part of my reply in the previous thread, she was accompanied by her handler. 38 years old next month, nine years on this job, and she still cannot be let loose in a room filled with important people without a minder. Hasn’t graduated from, ‘Can you test the smell by smelling it?’ and idiotic comments about beards in all that time.
Kate’s hand gestures drive me nuts. Maybe if she had a drink in her hand like everyone else it would be a deterrent? I don’t know what’s worse the crotch clutch or the “I’m conducting a silent orchestra” hands.