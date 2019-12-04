Mena Massoud: ‘I haven’t had a single audition since Aladdin came out’

Mena Massoud was Aladdin in Guy Ritchie’s live-action remake this year. Aladdin was a hit – it’s made more than a billion dollars world-wide, and critics seemed surprised that it was actually a good live-action Disney film with charismatic stars. Mena got a lot of attention for the role, and we learned some basics about him: he’s 28 years old, born in Egypt, raised in a Coptic Christian family, his family moved to Canada when he was just three years old and that’s where he grew up. He’s spent a decade in the film/television industry, trying to play any character other than Middle Eastern terrorists. Mena spoke to the Daily Beast about what his life is like now that he’s starred in a billion-dollar Disney movie. Turns out… he hasn’t even been able to get an audition. For anything.
No auditions post-Aladdin: “I’m kind of tired of staying quiet about it. I want people to know that it’s not always dandelions and roses when you’re doing something like Aladdin. ‘He must have made millions. He must be getting all these offers.’ It’s none of those things. I haven’t had a single audition since Aladdin came out. It’s wild to a lot of people,” he says. “People have these ideas in their head. It’s like, I’m sitting here being like, OK, Aladdin just hit $1 billion. Can I at least get an audition? Like I’m not expecting you to be like, here’s Batman. But can I just get in the room? Like, can you just give me a chance? So it’s not always what you think.”
Trying to avoid being cast as terrorists & thugs: “There’s always a wild card or two when you’re casting. I’m usually the wild card. In a room of Caucasian guys, a director might be like, OK, let’s see, like, two guys who aren’t. And maybe they’ll be the wild card choice.”
He still feels like he’s got to prove himself: “I feel like I’m going to be overlooked and underestimated for a long time because I am a young actor. I’m an up and comer in the sense that I’ve been doing this for 10 years, but to a lot of people, Aladdin’s the first thing they’ve seen me in. So I think I’m going to be viewed that way for a long time. I’m going to have to work at chipping away at that. I think since Aladdin my expectations for things releasing and what they’re going to do in my career, I’ve had to really pull them back. Because, you know, I got the same question about Aladdin and it was like, ‘Oh, you know, Aladdin’s coming out. How do you feel about what that’s going to do to your career?’ The big truth is I haven’t really seen a big anything from it. As for whether people are gonna discover me from it or what it’s going to do, I literally have no clue. I can’t tell you I know how things are going to work out anymore.”
Good God, this sucks. Hollywood sucks! It sucks for so many reasons, but typecasting Middle Eastern-looking men as “Al Qaeda #2 terrorist” is one of the worst parts of this whole f–ked up thing. It also strikes me that… Rami Malek is getting a lot of stuff these days, and I feel like Hollywood has that thing where producers feel like “well, we have one Egyptian guy getting all of these parts, we don’t have to look any further.” Like, there can be only one. It’s awful. It’s awful that Mena can’t even get an AUDITION.
Surprise, surprise.
I wonder if the same is true for Yalitza Aparicio.
Probably. she doesn’t really have much future here in Mexico. They’ll get her a maid role in a telenovela if she stays, sadly. And most arthouse directors here in Mexico only cast white mexicans. Most actora come from nepotism like Gael or diego Luna. So I hope she started learning English so she get more opportunities like Salma even in small roles.
Salma’s rise was truly a FUX YOU to the narrow margins of Mexican TV and casting. I hope Yalitza has her day also.
“it’s not always dandelions and roses” ?
It’s good he is speaking up to open our eyes. I hope he gets some auditions as a result.
This pisses me off so much. I also am completely unsurprised.
Glad he is speaking up.
I feel for him. For casting directors, the difference between Rami and Mena is that Rami is much fairer and has blue-green eyes. In other words, Rami can “pass”; hence, Rami’s casting as Christian Slater’s son in Mr. Robot. It’s sad but (at least in this century) still true.
That does really stink. I think a lot of us would appreciate more varied casting. I watch a lot of films from Japan, Hong Kong, Korea, Iran, India, etc. I know the world is not made up exclusively of people who look like me and I want to see that onscreen. I hope Mr. Massoud gets some opportunities soon.
That kind of pretty should be on the screen, Really, he is gorgeous. And he has charisma to boot.
Hopefully the right opportunities will come his way.
Maybe he sucks.
Because he has been given chance after chance to show that….oh wait, he has not.
This is so obtuse. He’s been in exactly one film, and it’s been Disney’s most successful live action remake to date. He’s not even a flop king like, say, Armie Hammer, who gets chance after chance. And what about mediocre white guys like Ansel Elgort? You’re deliberately refusing to see the racial dynamics at play even though they’re right in front of you. Any famous actor of color will immediately relate to Mena. Octavia Spencer didn’t have many offers coming in even after winning an Oscar. Viola Davis will tell the same story. Regina King. Lupita. They all went through major dry spells before someone decided to take notice and cast them in decent roles. Actors of color are often carried by filmmakers of color because white filmmakers just aren’t casting them most of the time. Look at their filmographies, they will tell the tale.
With this kind of glib obtuseness around race, no wonder it’s always one step forward, three steps back. (I am white btw.)
This man is HOT. Get him in the movies!!
He’s an Arabic Henry Golding…..we need more of him because my God he’s sexy
He’s so handsome and charming–I haven’t had the chance to watch the live-action Aladdin yet, but the camera loves him! What is wrong with casting people?!?
Maaaaaaybe it’s because he wasn’t that good in Aladdin… You’d think Aladdin in a movie about Aladdin would be memorable and blow you away but everyone else outshined him. I think he could find a place in the industry, but let’s hope he’s not another Nikki Blonsky.
He was the weakest link in Aladdin so I kind of understand him not getting auditions.
Yeah because there are no mediocre actors working in Hollywood films.
#sarcasm
Maybe, but there’s no shortage of untalented, wooden white actors and actresses in Hollywood that still get chances despite their mediocrity. Look how awful KStew and RPatz were in Twilight, and look were they are now.
Maybe if he made videos about jacking up his bed to clean up vomit, people would start to follow him on Instagram and have some respect for his “hustle.”