If the Queen isn’t abdicating, is a Prince Charles Regency in the cards?

I sort of forget when it happened, but at some point, I stopped having concerns about Prince Charles and his eventual rise to king. Back in the 1990s and early 2000s, it was all the rage to doubt Charles and to say that the Queen should hold on to the throne forever. But a lot has changed and shifted over the years. Nowadays, Charles looks like a prescient leader, a decision-maker who suffers no fools, and the Queen is the one who looks indecisive and ill-equipped to handle the job of monarch. The Prince Andrew story has really done a number on the monarchy as an institution, and it’s like we’ve seen the man behind the curtain: oh, right, these people are f–king tone-deaf amateurs. So, there’s been a lot of conversation about whether the Queen should step down/abdicate and just leave Charles to deal with everything. Some even claimed that she would step down on her 95th birthday, and “retire” to the country, like her husband. Not so fast, says Vanity Fair. Katie Nicholl did a lengthy piece about this subject this week:

Last week the Sun newspaper reported that the Queen plans to retire at 95 allowing Charles to rule in all but name. It is not the first time the rumour has circulated but with the milestone birthday now just 18 months away, it seems that a plan B might be in place at the Queen’s London HQ. Unsurprisingly Buckingham Palace has been swift to deny any suggestion that the Queen is planning to scale back her duties, and certainly abdication remains a banned word in the corridors of power. One senior royal aide told Vanity Fair, “There is no sign of any hand over or retirement’ while a spokesman for the Prince of Wales was also quick to quash the speculation. “There are no plans for a transition of responsibilities at age 95 or any other age,” the spokesman said. Vanity Fair has been told however that the Queen plans to mark her 95th birthday in 2021 with major celebrations, which has led some royal watchers to believe that the milestone might be an opportune moment for the Queen to announce a royal handover. According to Charles’s biographer Robert Jobson, the Queen intends to trigger a period of regency when she turns 95 meaning Charles would become Prince Regent. Essentially this would mean that while she remains Queen, her Majesty would hand the day-to-day running of the monarchy to Charles. “It is the Queen’s intention is to hand over to Charles when she turns 95,” Jobson told Vanity Fair. “We are in a period of transition at the moment and it is my understanding the Queen wants to hand the regency over to Charles and in doing so, give him all the executive powers of the monarch. She will retain the title of Queen, she’s not abdicating, but there is enough scope within the Regency Act for her to step down should she wish to. We are talking regency not an abdication. The most important thing is to maintain the strength and integrity of the institution. If she feels her advancing age is in any way weakening the institution, then she would bring about change.” Aides at the palace, however, insist that “a regency is not going to happen” with one well-placed source saying it was “more like a plot line from The Crown rather than the truth.” The source pointed out that at 93 the Queen is in good health and well supported by the royal family which enables the smooth day-to-day running of the monarchy.

[From Vanity Fair]

Robert Jobson is the author of Charles at 70, the authorized biography of Charles which came out last year, and was possibly the “ground zero” book promotion that triggered many of the nastiest smears on the Duchess of Sussex. My point is that Jobson is likely carrying water for Charles and his team, and maybe Charles is arguing for a regency. I feel like a regency would actually be a good solution, a good transition, and if it happens, I hope it happens in the next year. Because I honestly don’t think Charles should trust the Queen’s decision-making at this point. Her actions and inactions are damaging the crown.