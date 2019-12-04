Taylor Swift: ‘I’d been tried in every possible way people could throw things at me’

Taylor Swift is one of People Magazine’s People of the Year, alongside Jennifer Aniston, Michelle Obama and Jennifer Lopez. Taylor’s done a lot this year, but that’s true of every year, really. Taylor dominates conversations and spreads her snake drama far and wide. For that, I’m grateful, because she makes my job easier, so I’m fine with her position on this list. I think People Mag would only make someone one of their POTY if the celebrity would give them an exclusive interview, so here we go:

Her pride in her album Lover: “This is the first time I’ve been able to put out music that I feel is connecting with people, yet look back on everything I’ve made and feel a quiet sense of pride. I’m proud of the things I’ve withstood, and I’ve been able to carve out a life for myself.”

Her beef with Scooter Braun. “I’m in a position to speak out, thankfully, so if somebody who’s younger who’s signing a record deal can learn from that, then that’s a good day. When I signed my record deal with Universal Music Group, they agreed to pay their artists a significant portion when they sell their Spotify shares. It’s a hugely important thing to me as an artist because I think that’s our pension plan, and that’s our thing we get to leave to our kids.”

Her LGBTQ+ advocacy work: “When you advocate for something, it has to be completely disconnected from what people say about you advocating for it. It should be removed from hard numbers,” she says. Still, the star acknowledges the response has been inspiring. “When numbers do come in that are promising and petitions are signed in the hundreds of thousands, it’s a good feeling. It reinforces your feeling that there is good in the world.”

Writing ‘Lover’ after ‘Reputation’: “There was so much theatricality in the darkness of reputation. It was secretly a love story, but it was also filled with angst, rebellion and this vengeful taking back of your life. Lover ended up being the album [where I was no longer] answering to something. In the past, I’ve definitely used my criticism as a jumping-off point for creativity. With reputation, I’d said everything I needed to say. I’d been tried in every possible way people could throw things at me, and I felt like now I just get to create.”

How 2019 felt for her: “This year feels more special to me than any year before it. Fifteen years into doing this, being able to look around and acknowledge that it’s special, I’m really stoked this moment can happen when I’m 29. That’s one of the benefits of starting when you’re 12!”