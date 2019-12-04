Matt Lauer is ‘angry’ about how he’s being treated, he ‘hasn’t been taking things well’

In October, the first excerpts from Ronan Farrow’s book, Catch and Kill, began to come out. Farrow spoke to several of Matt Lauer’s victims on the record, and some of them agreed to allow Farrow to use their names. That was when we learned Brooke Nevils’ name. Brooke was the NBC employee who was raped by Matt Lauer during the Sochi Olympics. Her story was horrific. Brooke was the one who went to NBC brass and told them what Lauer did, and it was her story that led to Lauer getting fired in November 2017. Ever since his firing, he’s been trying to attempt various “comebacks” and Farrow’s book seemingly put the final nail in his career coffin. Even then, Lauer issued another denial about Nevils’ allegations and he came across as absolutely disgusting. Anyway… I don’t know why People Magazine continues to carry water for Lauer, but their editors certainly must believe that sympathetic stories about rapists “sell.” People recaps the situation (much as I did, above) and then they have these new quotes:
Matt Lauer has maintained an extremely low profile in the Hamptons since his firing, and a source told PEOPLE this fall that he continues to “lay very low.”
“He’s angry about what he sees as the media’s unfair treatment of him, and hasn’t been taking things well,” said the source. “He had done a lot of work to repair his relationships with his kids and they’ve been sticking by him. He went from being the biggest deal and being able to do whatever he wanted to being an outcast and it’s been a bitter pill to swallow,” the source continued.
According to the source, Lauer’s circle has only gotten smaller since Nevils went public with her rape allegation.
“After the most recent revelations, some of the people who had stayed friendly with him since his firing have iced him out,” said the source. “They’re horrified by the allegations — and the fact that he still doesn’t think he did anything wrong.”
A separate insider says Lauer “still maintains several friendships, including with people at NBC.”
“He’s really close with his kids as well,” says the friend.
Yes, I maintain that this is supposed to be a “sympathetic” piece for Lauer. It wouldn’t surprise me at all if he or his publicist pushed this story to People because Lauer wants sympathy for how he’s a social pariah in the Hamptons, and at least his beloved children are sticking by him. Which I hope and pray is horsesh-t – Lauer’s sons are 18 and 13. His daughter is 16. The 18-year-old is old enough to understand (somewhat) that his father is a rapist piece of sh-t. The 13-year-old is old enough to know that there’s something off about his dad. And the 16-year-old daughter is hopefully just being kept away from all of it. And it seems like every man, woman and child knows that Lauer misses being the biggest legend in his own mind.
Photos courtesy of WENN.
He doesn’t get a say in how people respond to him.
And, People is garbage. They keep writing about that abuser Duggar. They have no shame.
Put you ear to the screen to hear the world’s tiniest violin playing for his problems.
F*ck Lauer. He should be in jail, not whining about how everyone dumped him.
“He went from being able to do whatever he wanted to being an outcast” isn’t that the problem right there? That he felt he could do whatever he wanted to whoever without consequences? I think the last few years has taught us that rich powerful men feel entitled to anything they want without fear of reprisal or repercussions. I am glad he feels like an outcast, I hope everyone in his life abandons him.
TOTALLY. I posted similar downthread before seeing this. (It’s the mod delay, and also this is a hella active site.)
NO ONE can “do whatever they want.” FFS. He just thinks he’s the only one that matters. And he abused the hell out of his power when he had it. He doesn’t get to be powerful again. Gross.
I hope he winds up in court.
Good. Let the rest of his life be his prison. He is vile and people like that just stew in their discontent.
Aside from the true crime and pet stuff, I’m pretty sure People’s stories are 100% publicist provided. There isn’t a single piece that doesn’t look like it was signed off by someone.
Maybe Lauer can start going to yoga with Lori and Mossimo. They’re all tone deaf to the fact that stories about being trapped in their gilded cages doesn’t make them sympathetic.
Oh, BOO HOO! Someone call Matt a Waaambulance.
I wonder how the women he raped and assaulted are “taking things.” (Not that he cares.)
Then, the bit about how he went from “being able to do anything he wants…” No, dude. That is not how it works.
That is the PROBLEM!
Efffff this dude.
Electric. Locking. Office. Door.
Never forget. He had a button installed on his desk so he could lock his victims in.
Predator. The Hamptons can keep him.
Go away, Lauer! Buzz off!
How was that buzzer expensed?
Did all the NBC execs and talent have too?
He’s trying to get back on TV, scumbag.
He is not used to having to pay for anything, as an example, when before he was married and the girlfriend had to be included on the overseas travel. Paid for NBC.
another white male crying white man tears because his horrible, horrible actions have caught up to him (somewhat, in this case).
Next.
“…being able to do whatever” is what got him in trouble in the first place
It would not surprise me if he is manipulative enough to Bogart money from his kids for their love and attention. I have not forgotten that recent Tik Tok thing with his daughter.
He is that kind of thing.
I saw that piece on Lauer a while ago. Maybe in a doctor’s office or something. And it struck me as so totally tone deaf for any magazine to keep giving a voice to this P.O.S. I hope People gets some disgust mail from readers in response. I am so tired of these toxic men being given opportunities to keep themselves relevant in some way. If he were a black man, he’d be dead for driving his own car let alone raping numerous women.