Cardi B pretended that Offset was hacked to explain why he was DMing side chicks

Do you ever feel sorry for Cardi B because of her sometimes-toxic relationship with Offset? I do. Cardi is a problematic person in many ways, but I legitimately feel sorry for the way people around her manipulated her into taking Offset back after she dumped him. I felt sorry for her because she was trying to get in a better and healthier head space after he cheated on her A LOT, and then he wormed his way back into her life and she hasn’t looked happy since. Probably because Offset is still cheating on her.
So, more backstory: Tekashi 9ix9ine’s girlfriend Jade was one of the dancers/strippers Offset was probably sleeping with last year. Jade was also one of the women whom Cardi B assaulted when she found out Offset was cheating. And Jade was the one who got a DM from Offset this week, which she posted on social media. She wrote “Your wife @iamcardib has a OPEN CRIMINAL CASE , why are you writing me you don’t respect her ??????? Theirs a lot of sh-t I haven’t exposed yet , but there’s a time for that 😭😭😭🌈 I’m the QUEEN 👑 of talking sh-t now I’m backing it up 🎼😂🤡” [via capitalxtra, she's since deleted the Instagram.] Here’s the photo:
And here’s a copy of the IG video:
Oop! #6ix9ine girlfriend #OhsoyouJade / #Jade shows a dm that #Offset sent to her expressing that he misses her! If y’all don’t know, he is happily married to #CardiB 👀 pic.twitter.com/XsT5kyQUUS
— MILLENNIAL SHADEROOM ☕️ . (@MillennialShade) December 3, 2019
Spectacular call-out from Jade. I hate-respect it. Anyway, shortly after that, Cardi made some videos and claimed that her social media and Offset’s social media had been hacked.
Cardi B is not letting anyone get in the way of her marriage to Offset. The “I Like It” rapper, 27, defended her husband on Instagram on Tuesday, shortly after his account was hacked and he was accused of sending a flirty direct message to Tekashi 6ix9ine‘s girlfriend, Jade. In a video posted earlier this afternoon, Cardi sat beside Offset, 27, and confirmed to her followers that his Instagram account had been hacked before standing up for the “Clout” rapper.
“Babe, I know you done some dumb s—, everybody know he’s done some dumb s—, but c’mon, n—s ain’t dumb, n—s ain’t crazy,” she said, referencing previous rumors of Offset’s infidelity. “We’ve been so good, we had a sweet weekend, life has been good,” Cardi went on. “That’s why I ain’t getting no rowdy. Simple as that. Okay, love you guys.”
Cardi captioned the video: “We look crazy …don’t mind us y’all we both sick and just woke up …anyways we not going to entertain bulls—.”
Cardi also made it clear that she did not believe the cheating accusations and that they were likely a result of the hacker gaining access to Offset’s account by posting two additional videos. In one, Cardi recorded herself as Offset and a friend of theirs attempted to log on to his account and report the issue to Instagram. “Just woke up and we dealing with this sh-t,” she captioned one of the videos.
I just… I can’t. Is it possible that Offset was hacked? Sure. It’s possible. But what’s more likely, that a hacker broke into Offset’s Instagram to send a flirty DM to his sidepiece, or that… Offset sent a flirty DM to his sidepiece and then told Cardi he was “hacked” as a way to explain Jade’s Instagram video? My God. My hope is that if Cardi leaves Offset again (please, please), the people around her will just let the breakup happen and no one will manipulate her or shame her into taking him back.
Photos courtesy of WENN.
Instagram link has been taken down. Do you have a screenshot?
It was deleted like 5 minutes after this story went up! That’s up now.
The Instagram is deleted! If y’all got a screenshot can you post that? I want to see the DMs!
I saw her video on insta last night. I love cardi. Look at those fierce nails. Look at him holding their bambino quietly. I think she’s got this handled, she’s a force.
He does nothing but hold her back, you can literally see it in their pictures together. She’s on a whole different level and I hope she can leave this succubus in her past.
Please he tweeted a bunch of stuff right after Jade called him out to pretend he was hacked. Nevermind twitter and instagram are two whole diferent apps. He’s never gonna change because he knows Cardi will keep taking him back and making excuses for him. I wish she would just leave, he’s only holding her back.
At the time of the DM he was on Instagram commenting on other folks’ pays and posting himself. The “hacking” didn’t happen until AFTER the DM was revealed.
If he had actually been hacked, why post only on Twitter, and hours after the fact? If you had hacked Offet’s accounts, are you gonna wait a few hours to post stupid stuff he would’ve posted on his own (because he’s an idiot and would), or would you go through his DMs and screencap all the pictures and messages you know he had with other chicks and post them?
Cardi is an idiot and she continues to cement her place as the queen of idiots by defending what is a very obvious lie.
this man has played in her face too many times. he obviously takes her for an idiot because if he was hacked why was that the only evidence we have on Instagram??? and then he started tweeting random sh*t HOURS later like he was hacked when WE all found about it, again, HOURS after “hacker” sent the ig message. He’s a fool and at this point she is too.