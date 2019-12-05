Donald Trump is ‘annoyed & bothered’ by ‘two-faced’ Justin Trudeau’s gossip

As we discussed, there was a surprising amount of gossip from the Buckingham Palace NATO reception. In a video which quickly went viral, Justin Trudeau could be seen and overheard in a group including Emmanuel Macron, Boris Johnson and Princess Anne. The group was gossiping about Donald Trump and making fun of Trump’s unhinged press conferences. Here’s the video again:

While Trudeau is the one who could be most clearly heard, it was clear that BoJo, Macron and even Princess Anne were gossiping about Trump too, and that they were contributing to the bitchfest. But Trudeau was the one who hurt poor liddle Bigly’s fee-fees. “He’s two-faced,” Bigly whined.

Trump was so upset that Ivanka’s beloved Justin made fun of him that Trump stormed out of the NATO conference yesterday and canceled his scheduled press conference. Trudeau did his press conference though, and he didn’t apologize for what was said in the video. He said: “Last night I made reference to the fact that there was an unscheduled press conference before my meeting with President Trump. I was happy to be part of it but it was certainly notable.” As for what is happening behind-the-scenes… well, other world leaders know to expect the unhinged from Trump, and apparently Trump is still tending to his diaper rash:

A top official working with one of the world leaders caught up in Trudeau’s hot mic moment said Trump’s unpredictability has become par for the course at NATO gatherings. “There’s an unpredictability that we’ve come to expect. But that is how we deal with it,” the official said. “I think everybody would describe it as that — unpredictability … It’s not new.” Trump is “annoyed” and “bothered” by the hot mic video but believes that the two leaders will likely work through it, according to a source who has recently spoken to the President. The source said the video was not why Trump canceled his news conference. Trump and Trudeau had a brief exchange WEdnesday morning, but the Canadian Prime Minister did not apologize, according to a NATO member source. Separately, a Canadian official said Trudeau had given Trump “context” about the incident captured on video. A spokeswoman for Macron at the Elysée Palace told CNN they had “no comment. This video does not say anything special.” A spokesperson for Rutte also told CNN they do not comment on closed-door sessions.

Props to Trudeau for not apologizing. Trump acts like a sucky baby 24-7 and if his feelings were hurt by adults complaining about his unhinged behavior, so be it. What really bothers Trump is the knowledge that these important people were making fun of him. He’s sick with jealousy that Justin Trudeau is so good-looking and erudite. Trump can’t believe that Macron can play him so easily. And Trump is really, really upset that his friend BoJo didn’t want to be seen with him before the British election, and that BoJo was there in the gossip group, making fun of him.