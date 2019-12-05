Donald Trump is ‘annoyed & bothered’ by ‘two-faced’ Justin Trudeau’s gossip

As we discussed, there was a surprising amount of gossip from the Buckingham Palace NATO reception. In a video which quickly went viral, Justin Trudeau could be seen and overheard in a group including Emmanuel Macron, Boris Johnson and Princess Anne. The group was gossiping about Donald Trump and making fun of Trump’s unhinged press conferences. Here’s the video again:
While Trudeau is the one who could be most clearly heard, it was clear that BoJo, Macron and even Princess Anne were gossiping about Trump too, and that they were contributing to the bitchfest. But Trudeau was the one who hurt poor liddle Bigly’s fee-fees. “He’s two-faced,” Bigly whined.
Trump was so upset that Ivanka’s beloved Justin made fun of him that Trump stormed out of the NATO conference yesterday and canceled his scheduled press conference. Trudeau did his press conference though, and he didn’t apologize for what was said in the video. He said: “Last night I made reference to the fact that there was an unscheduled press conference before my meeting with President Trump. I was happy to be part of it but it was certainly notable.” As for what is happening behind-the-scenes… well, other world leaders know to expect the unhinged from Trump, and apparently Trump is still tending to his diaper rash:
A top official working with one of the world leaders caught up in Trudeau’s hot mic moment said Trump’s unpredictability has become par for the course at NATO gatherings.
“There’s an unpredictability that we’ve come to expect. But that is how we deal with it,” the official said. “I think everybody would describe it as that — unpredictability … It’s not new.”
Trump is “annoyed” and “bothered” by the hot mic video but believes that the two leaders will likely work through it, according to a source who has recently spoken to the President. The source said the video was not why Trump canceled his news conference.
Trump and Trudeau had a brief exchange WEdnesday morning, but the Canadian Prime Minister did not apologize, according to a NATO member source. Separately, a Canadian official said Trudeau had given Trump “context” about the incident captured on video. A spokeswoman for Macron at the Elysée Palace told CNN they had “no comment. This video does not say anything special.” A spokesperson for Rutte also told CNN they do not comment on closed-door sessions.
Props to Trudeau for not apologizing. Trump acts like a sucky baby 24-7 and if his feelings were hurt by adults complaining about his unhinged behavior, so be it. What really bothers Trump is the knowledge that these important people were making fun of him. He’s sick with jealousy that Justin Trudeau is so good-looking and erudite. Trump can’t believe that Macron can play him so easily. And Trump is really, really upset that his friend BoJo didn’t want to be seen with him before the British election, and that BoJo was there in the gossip group, making fun of him.
Photos courtesy of Avalon Red.
It makes me so happy to see all these world leaders getting all mean-girly together. Such an equalizing moment reminding us all we are all human! Lol How would you not gossip about a joke like Trump??
Hard to believe that he’s just now realizing people everywhere consider him an unstable clown.
LMAO! Agreed!
He had a lot of enabling handlers. This is very typical of narcs where those close to them tip toe around them.
Right? In his twisted little brain he’s the biggest and baddest president who ever lived and those boys are just jealous of how awesome he is😂
…says the guy who openly mocks people with disabilities/women/people of colour/people with brains…
This world-leader gossip session brings me so much joy! I wish that we could hear what the others were saying.
Yes to all of this!!
Trump is also sick with jealousy that both Melania and daughter-wife Ivanka would still love to get some Trudeau.
Daughter-wife! So true!
I am sorry for you.
At the same time, as an Italian who lived the Berlusconi mess, I am beyond relieved we got rid of him.
I don’t want to imagine Trump and him at a summi.
Thank you… ugh having a lunatic in office is like a nightmare and had aged us all a great deal!
How many years did you have to endure Berlusconi?
I was reading an interview with the CBC producer who found/published the hot mic moment initially. Apparently the 30 and 40 minute press conferences with Trudeau and Macron were scheduled to be TWO MINUTE photo sessions! In an international gathering of the most powerful treaty organization in the world Trump went off schedule by 66 minutes! Also apparently Trump off-the-cuff mentioned the next G7 would be at Camp David, even though his own staff was not yet aware of this. Interesting stuff. Not sure how to short-link but google As It Happens and Chris Rands for anyone interested.
Lol, somebody was “triggered”.
Tin foil hat theory- this video was intentionally recorded/released by Trump’s camp to give Trump an excuse to leave early and distract from the impeachment. Trump only went to get photographs with TQ and secretly meet Jared’s good pal Erdogan, who probably passed on a message from Donny’s pal Vlad Putin.
I’ve noticed his pattern of finding excuses to leave these international gatherings earlier, usually after meeting someone shady.
They really can’t apologize, it would make them look incredibly weak and Trump would exploit it mercilessly. And it doesn’t matter anyway, Trump doesn’t need reasons to do or say anything. If this hadn’t happened, maybe next week he would have had some rancid KFC and lashed out at a random head of state/government because of diarrhea.
I think what bothered him more than what they said (because lets be honest, it was funny/amusing to watch but nothing caught on tape was THAT bad) is the fact that they were there together. Like there was this little group of world leaders, and Princess Anne, and they were gossiping about him in a way that suggested they have gossiped about him before – but more than that, they were laughing, getting along, being congenial with each other – despite political differences. Trump desperately wants to be part of that. He’s the bully who just wants to sit at the cool kids table and to be accepted by the cool cliques, but he’s not so he constantly lashes out. It’s basically a pathological need to be included and to be liked/loved, and that’s why he holds those damn rallies.
He cant figure out why hes not part of that group of “cool kids” and it really bugs him.
side note: I saw this convo from another angle, and Princess Anne was definitely all in on it, lol. She wasn’t there just standing politely.
He treats people like cr*p and expects people to like him. He’s way too used to his doormat of a wife if he thinks people will give a sh*t about him.
Yeah, I think Trump is also paranoid that everyone is out to get him so seeing a group together discussing him must rankle him.
I think he probably also didn’t like Trudeau saying that Trump’s staff was jaws on the floor over his behavior, as Trump wouldn’t want it known his staff thinks he’s nuts.
But I still don’t even see what was mean in the convo. Basically it was all fact. Trudeau was just saying why he was late and that he and Trump’s staff couldn’t believe the departure from schedule. Considering Trump leans on being a drain the swamp outsider, this type of this could go along with that if he spun it right. But of course he didn’t.
I am no fan of Trump but this is clearly another example of Trudeau doing something really stupid. He needs to shut up in public about these things. Did he learn nothing from his pre-election scandal and social media? The impact he could have on Canadians travelling to the US, free trade and national security could be changed on a whim as Trump is known to do. No matter who is the President, The US is our ally and needs to remain so. Trudeau just keeps alienating.
Disagree. He is a rock star! Smart and kind, and a perfect antidote to Trump. He makes mistakes and apologies like a gentleman when he is sorry (and not when he isn’t).
His wittle feelings were hurt. Bullies can dish it but never can take it. I love the fact that even his buddy Boris was in on it. It takes a buffoon to know one.