Peloton is standing by their stupid ad campaign, even though their stock dropped

We discussed the viral Peloton commercial earlier this week. The latest holiday “give the gift of Peloton this Christmas” commercial has been airing for weeks, but for some reason, it reached peak saturation and peak parody this week as everyone began piling on about the stupid messaging of the commercial. Here it is again:
It’s still sort of rage-inducing. A husband “surprising” his wife with a $2200 stationary bike for Christmas, and then she nervously films herself using it for a year. Everyone had strong feelings about the entire vibe and message. And it got so bad that Peloton had to respond… even as its stock price tumbled. LOL.
Peloton is standing by their controversial holiday commercial, despite a seemingly correlated drop in their market value amid backlash. On Wednesday, the high-end fitness equipment company responded to criticism they’ve received since releasing the ad in late November.
“We constantly hear from our members how their lives have been meaningfully and positively impacted after purchasing or being gifted a Peloton Bike or Tread, often in ways that surprise them,” a company spokesperson told PEOPLE in a statement. “Our holiday spot was created to celebrate that fitness and wellness journey. While we’re disappointed in how some have misinterpreted this commercial, we are encouraged by — and grateful for — the outpouring of support we’ve received from those who understand what we were trying to communicate.”
Regardless of the pushback against the criticism, Peloton still saw a nine percent drop in their stock on Tuesday, their largest single-day drop since October, Markets Insider reported. It cost the company nearly $942 million, bringing their total market value down to roughly $9.4 billion. Analysts from Raymond James, an investment banking company, told CNBC the drop would not impact the company in the long run.
“While reactions to the holiday ad are disappointing, we do not expect it will adversely affect holiday demand,” the analysts told the outlet. “We do believe Peloton may review its marketing strategy, given the frequency in which its ads are parodied on social media.” Peloton has a history of drawing ire with their commercials, critics often pointing out that their ads only seem to feature wealthy customers. The company’s bike retails at $2,245, and a membership for the company’s virtual classes costs $39 a month.
$2245 for a bike PLUS a monthly membership and the message from the ad is “SURPRISE your wife with this.” Think of all the other gifts you could buy your spouse with that money. F–k, the Omaha Steak of the Month club is a lot cheaper and a lot more fulfilling!! You could also get your wife – the mother of your child, in the context of this commercial – a lovely piece of jewelry for that money. You could get a great piece of jewelry AND the steak of the month club. Anyway, I love that the people were clowning on Peloton so hard that it affected their stock. I love that Peloton is “reviewing” their ad buys too. Because I feel like screaming whenever that ad airs, and it airs SO MUCH.
I think all their ads are dumb but this took it to another level. You know that ad room is probably full of men who thought nothing of putting this ad out.
I don’t have a problem with someone buying their spouse a bike — beyond it being stupid-expensive — but the “surprise!!” element of this makes me insane. That woman looks TERRIFIED when she gets on the bike, and the implication is that she’s never even done a spin class before this. THAT is bonkers.
yeah, she is really the one that makes it so weird, IMO. I don’t know what the actress is really trying to convey with her facial expressions, but they come across as scared and uncomfortable, which is just not a good look
It would be pretty hilarious if Peloton lost a billion dollars in value because they hired a bad actress… What if the original storyboard had her seem excited and stoked? Lol
They should take it off rotation and replace it with a more meaningful ad. Like perhaps the wife ASKING for a Peloton and not looking like someone being held against her will.
Would everyone think differently if the woman didn’t looked terrified? I know I am asking for a spin bike (not this one) so I would be thrilled. I’m also not a jewelry or meat type of gal. I guess it’s all everyone’s preference and relationship with their husband. While I don’t think it’s the best commercial, I think if the actress looked happy it would be much better.
I do think this is part of it. Most of the peloton commercials this time of the year are about one spouse surprising another with it. And, some people (men and women) would be thrilled with a gift like this. But, she does look terrified, and in many of the “Action shots” she looks like she is in a gilded cage of sorts. It is definitely reminiscent of that episode of Black Mirror.
I liked the commercial last year or the year before – where the husband buys one for the wife, and she finds it before Christmas, so goes and uses it every night when he goes to sleep and then still acts surprised when he gives it to her. That was a good way of showing that the woman DOES want the bike and she IS really excited about it.
If you have never really worked out regularly or been on a spin bike (and that’s the impression I get from this commercial), a 2k bike is a big risk.
Oh and I’ll add that my husband got me an exercise bike for my birthday last year. (not an expensive one, more of a “let me see if I like going to the basement to work out” kind of thing, lol) – and I was really excited about it, but I had specifically told him I wanted one. So I am not put off by the idea of exercise equipment as gifts in general.
As Cee said above – and I agree – it could have been so much better if they’d just showed her asking for a Peloton, or even wishing for one. Like “man, I love my spin class but I get home so late because of all of this crazy traffic! I wish I had a bike here at home” then boom, she gets one for Xmas. I know if I got a piece of exercise equipment as a ‘gift’ and hadn’t asked for one I’d be kind of pissed, lol.
As to why she looks terrified, that’s just beyond me. For me, it’s just a strange, dumb ad overall.
My first impression was similar. “Thank you for this gift-and for protecting me from my fata*s self.”
I think I said out loud (the first time I saw the commercial) “Merry Christmas! Now get in shape-or else!”
Just yikes. Women own their fitness, and may genuinely wish for exercise equipment as gifts, but this ad is tone-deaf.
Yes, this 100%
It would have read very differently if she had been happy. The fact that she is terrified to do something that she’s clearly more than capable of is why people are forced to assume that her husband is putting pressure on her or something. It’s the only way to make sense of her fear.
I mean the ad sucks and the actress seems like a prisoner in a cult, but the devaluation of the company seems disproportionate? I wonder if there’s something else behind the drop? Like healthy competition that won’t drain the bank account?
I have a Peloton and *many* people gift them. And people document their rides, and obsess over the communities. It’s a bit of an insane cult, but this audience hits the exact demographic for whom the bike, and place in the community is aspirational. What Peloton has done, that is brilliant, is got people to think that a fitness bike is a lifestyle.
The thing that first caught my attention with this ad was the song. I hate the song so damn much and it doesn’t seem to fit a fitness ad. I consider myself into fitness and I workout regularly.
Gifting the bike isn’t a bad thing, because she obviously works out, but maybe she’s tired of going to the gym? But the vibe of this part commercial is way off because they’re trying to give the impression that’s she’s never worked out and she needs to improve herself. It’s also her terrible “aw shucks” acting and the song that make it horrible to me.
But maybe I should thank Peloton for the distraction this week because it’s been a terrible one. My brother passed away suddenly and unexpectedly on Tuesday afternoon. I’m still shocked, but damn Peloton pulls me out of my fog for a few minutes when the ad pops up.
I’m so sorry LaUnica. That’s horrible.
Oh @LaUnicaAngelina- such sad and shocking news that you lost your brother.Condolences💐I hope you and family can have all of the comfort and support you need through this time.
Keep hating on this stupid ad -anything to get through.
I’m so sorry about your brother.
Oh, so it’s simply a matter of “we’re just not getting what they’re trying to communicate.” OK then. 🙄
This ad is bad and awkward, but I don’t get the part where it says they have been criticized for only featuring wealthy customers….er what?? A $2000 exercisle bike is supposed to appeal to the Everyman? That would be a dumb marketing decision. Their target customers are wealthy people, which is fine.
Where’s Peggy Olson when you need her?
I don’t want to see that lady’s face anymore. Also you know that saying any publicity is good well in this case not sure… before this nonsense I had heard of this bike and thought it must be awesome to be so expensive and now I think of it as a joke.
Can’t someone buy a bike for themselves. Or a wife buying it for a husband or parent or sibling or anything other than the stick-thin trophy wife theme. It’s getting boring.
It would be fine if she didn’t look terrified, and had asked for the bike. Peloton also should have responded with a sense of humor about it, their response is too serious.
Do people really spend that much on gifts anyway? My family and I spend less than $100/person, and I only buy for a few others, plus donations. My group of friends like to do stuff together instead of gifts, like a cookie exchange party and holiday dinner out.
This isn’t even the first time Peloton’s ads have been skewered. A guy named Clue Heywood went viral making fun of their ads earlier this year.
