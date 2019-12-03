This stupid Peloton commercial went viral for all the wrong reasons

I’m on the treadmill a lot at my gym, and I spend a lot of my treadmill time just kind of blanked-out watching ESPN and CNN. For about two weeks, this Peloton commercial has been on heavy rotation on both channels. This is nothing new – the $2000 stationary bike was the big new bougie thing last year, and I remember there were tons of commercials trying to convince people to buy a Peloton for their spouse or something. Peloton did a new commercial for this year’s holiday season and I guess people just started paying attention to how f–ked up it is that a husband gives his slender wife a Peloton for Christmas and then she dutifully records all of her workout sessions for him to watch:
Yeah, it’s a bad commercial. To be fair, all of the Peloton commercials are bad, it’s just that this one has caused people to sit up and yell “your wife doesn’t need a fancy bike, she’s already in shape, g–ddamn it.” It’s just insulting. And now people are asking themselves what they would do if their spouse dropped two Gs on a damn bike. Divorce? Perhaps. It definitely feels passive-aggressive if the message is “SURPRISE your wife with a Peloton.” If your wife (or husband) specifically asked for a Peloton for Christmas, go buck wild. Do it. That’s nice. But if you’re surprising your spouse with a $2K stationary bike, just… don’t. Open up an investment account with that money in your spouse’s name. Jewelry is nice too.
The only way to enjoy that Peloton ad is to think of it as the first minute of an episode of Black Mirror
when my husband gets me a Peleton for Christmas …….. pic.twitter.com/Z2d3ewMhPu
Sorry to shake things up but I'm excited to announce I'm throwing my hat in the ring and joining the presidential race and running on the single issue platform to jail everyone involved in the pitching, scripting, acting, shooting, and approval of the Peloton ad.
I want the Peloton ad where someone piles clothes on it for a year and takes pictures of the pile’s growth and feels just fine about it
Yes, I would be so pissed if my husband bought me exercise equipment if I didn’t ask for it
I haven’t seen that particular commercial, but it seems weird. Like, my husband doesn’t want to watch all my workouts, lol.
I think pelotons can be good investments for people who like to exercise and particularly like spin classes – if you’re paying a lot of money for a gym for the spin classes, this could be a good alternative and for some could even be more cost effective, in the long run. But the monthly subscription fee is high IMO, when you factor in the cost of the bike itself as well.
I’ll admit that I kind of want one- I have an exercise bike but its not a spin bike so I cant stand in it – and I think I would get a fair amount of use out of a Peloton. But I don’t think I would get 2k amount of use out of it, lol.
Go to Play It Again sports and get a used spin bike or get the Sunny Bike off Amazon. Less than $300 and there are free spin classes on YouTube. That’s what I do. I don’t want to drop that much money on exercise equipment that’s ridiculous.
That is a really good idea! I never thought of Play It Again Sports, I don’t know why. Maybe I’ll call a few local ones and see what they have.
Her eyes… she looks so anxious during the entire commercial. Sis has some deeper issues. Also, I hate, hate, hate that gotdamn song with a fiery passion.
I think that’s what bothers me too, she seems nervous and not at all enjoying herself.
I agree – don’t buy someone something like that unless they specifically ask for it.
And definitely don’t make them record themselves using it to watch together later!!! LOL.
Her frightened eyes are totally freaky.
My theory on her facial expression is that she’s trying to go for an “aw shucks, I’m just so grateful for this amazing gift” look but it completely backfired. Such an incredibly dumb concept for an ad.
I saw this commercial this weekend and I must’ve missed the beginning because I didn’t realize her husband had gotten it for her and that’s who she was recording the videos for, ew. I still thought it was stupid though not even knowing that. Everyone feeling like they have to document everything they do on their phone, ugh.
Some people just love being fit and trying new challenges. If my husband bought me a peloton, I’d be stoked. Also, if one of us is packing on too much weight, we let the other one know. He’s my husband. If he can’t tell me that maybe I shouldn’t order the cheesecake, who can? I don’t know… I guess I’m just not that sensitive. It’s about your health, and when you’re married and have kids together, it’s his business too. That said, that commercial is utterly ridiculous.
You had until the weight stuff.
I am also a fitness person and, while pelaton isn’t my jam, I would be stoked if my significant other spent $2K to get me fitness stuff. Good road bikes can cost anywhere from $800-$2000, so it would def be an expensive, but wanted Christmas present.
I know it’s not every relationship, but my husband and I are just not uncomfortable talking about weight. It’s a real thing in life that everyone deals with, and we talk about it and deal with it together. We met and bonded through fitness many moons ago, so maybe that’s why? I don’t know. We’re more like weight watchers support sponsors. Not critical. Just real about it. We’re both fit, but getting older, and we keep each other in check. Not saying it’s for everyone.
Ok, I’d also be psyched if someone, husband, friend, anyone, bought me a Peloton because it’s not in my budget (nor is the required $39/month to use their app). And I had the same look of fear the first time I took a SoulCycle class. Would we be having the same uproar if the wife bought it for her husband and he had the same “look” in his eyes video’ing himself? I have a friend who bought one for her husband’s 40th and he was stoked.
To me, this is more of the “I’m in “LA/NYC and my wife and I are perfectionist strivers and
my wife must look sexy and perfect because that’s what she is for” BS. The guy/gal who made the pitch is exporting mysogyny disguised as caring about health.
If you and your spouse are into this, sure! You know that some clueless, wealthy l, abusive dolt will order it for his wife.
She looks scared which makes me anxious. Awful ad!
This whole video from casting, story line, to production is a mess. It’s crazy that they couldn’t have done something more savvy and slick with those profit margins.
I own a Peloton and if my husband bought it for me I would have thrown it out the window! What a bizarre commercial… Also, is it me or does the husband in the commercial look like he could use the bike more than the wife?
I think the concept would have been better if the actress didn’t look like she was trapped in a gilded cage with a peloton.
Like, maybe shoot a commercial in which the person is genuinely excited for the bike and loves using it?
Lol. So true. Whatever creative team came up with this should have been sent back to the drawing board.
the concept would have worked if the ad started with her packing up/going to a spin class in the rain or snow and then coming home and saying to her husband “man, I wish I didn’t have to go OUT to get my workout”…
It is just such a weird premise for the commercial – why would she have to film herself using it to show her husband? Wouldn’t he know she was using it?
I dont understand the logic of “your wife is already slender so she doesnt need a bike like that.” That’s not really the way health works.
as with many commercials, I think we all see different things. i saw her as someone who never exercised (skinny so does not mean fit and healthy) and was trying to psych herself up to become an exerciser, someone tough enough to work out everyday. and her husband gifted her with something that might push her toward that. gotta say, best gift i ever got was a treadmill – made me feel that someone else believed that i could be that person who was taking the scary step to get into exercise when I wasn’t even sure myself i could do it.
i totally see why people could get offended by this commercial and see it very differently. peloton would be wise to do a series where the recipients vary — someone older, some men, etc.
I am DYING laughing, because I didn’t realize this ad was a THING and I felt the SAME DAMN WAY when I saw this ad this weekend.
I was like WTH this woman is already skinny, and her negging hubs gets her an exercise bike?! And she does look scared the whole time!
Why does she look so terrified? And why is she recording this so she and her husband can sit on the couch and watch her working out? I dont think exercise equipment is an offensive gift if you know the other person will use it and enjoy it, but this hits too many wrong notes.
A much better commercial would have been an overweight woman using “The Peloton”. Showing her playing with her kid, out with friends etc.. and saying I had no idea how much it would change me. A lot of overweight people, including myself, are intimidated by the gym. Showing how you can get fit at home would be a better commercial.
I’ve never seen a Peloton ad marketed to anyone not rich and skinny. It’s so blatant to me who they’re going after. They want the woman who already spends $3000 a year at Pilates class, to drop it on the Peloton this year instead.
The vibe that I hate from this ad is how she seems so shocked and grateful that her husband “believed” in her, and that the message is mostly praise for the gift-giver, not admiration for the person doing the hard work. I would be more inspired by someone believing in themselves in a believable way (looking psyched and confident instead of nervous and surprised).
I guess the target audience is dudes who want to feel beneficent, not the people who want to be fit for their own self-actualization. Sigh.
Why does this lady look terrified to get on the bike? What is with the fear and anxiety in this ad? Who greenlit this nonsense in the pitch room? I’m dying to see the pitch that they didn’t use.
It would make more sense if she were recording her workouts for a vlog or something, not specifically to thank her husband.
Also, it bugs me that they chose someone who is clearly very in shape already. I know fit people work out to maintain of course, but the message that this changed her life seems a bit off, unless they’re just referencing that she found a workout she could stick to.