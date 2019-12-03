This stupid Peloton commercial went viral for all the wrong reasons

I’m on the treadmill a lot at my gym, and I spend a lot of my treadmill time just kind of blanked-out watching ESPN and CNN. For about two weeks, this Peloton commercial has been on heavy rotation on both channels. This is nothing new – the $2000 stationary bike was the big new bougie thing last year, and I remember there were tons of commercials trying to convince people to buy a Peloton for their spouse or something. Peloton did a new commercial for this year’s holiday season and I guess people just started paying attention to how f–ked up it is that a husband gives his slender wife a Peloton for Christmas and then she dutifully records all of her workout sessions for him to watch:

Yeah, it’s a bad commercial. To be fair, all of the Peloton commercials are bad, it’s just that this one has caused people to sit up and yell “your wife doesn’t need a fancy bike, she’s already in shape, g–ddamn it.” It’s just insulting. And now people are asking themselves what they would do if their spouse dropped two Gs on a damn bike. Divorce? Perhaps. It definitely feels passive-aggressive if the message is “SURPRISE your wife with a Peloton.” If your wife (or husband) specifically asked for a Peloton for Christmas, go buck wild. Do it. That’s nice. But if you’re surprising your spouse with a $2K stationary bike, just… don’t. Open up an investment account with that money in your spouse’s name. Jewelry is nice too.

The only way to enjoy that Peloton ad is to think of it as the first minute of an episode of Black Mirror — Jess Dweck (@TheDweck) December 2, 2019

when my husband gets me a Peleton for Christmas …….. pic.twitter.com/Z2d3ewMhPu — Eva Victor (@evaandheriud) December 2, 2019

Sorry to shake things up but I'm excited to announce I'm throwing my hat in the ring and joining the presidential race and running on the single issue platform to jail everyone involved in the pitching, scripting, acting, shooting, and approval of the Peloton ad. — Bess Kalb (@bessbell) December 2, 2019

I want the Peloton ad where someone piles clothes on it for a year and takes pictures of the pile’s growth and feels just fine about it — BUM CHILLUPS (@edsbs) December 2, 2019