Where did the Duke & Duchess of Sussex spend the Thanksgiving holiday?

I thought it was interesting that we received no reports, no gossip, and no photos of or about the Duke and Duchess of Sussex last week, Thanksgiving week. There was so much conversation and hype around the Sussexes’ “six weeks off” and where they would go, or if they would stay at Frogmore Cottage and simply ask Doria Ragland to fly to them. Since we didn’t get any photos or gossip about the Sussexes in California last week, I started to suspect that they actually did stay in England and brought people to them. But according to Omid Scobie (a royal reporter who gets good leaks from Team Sussex), the Sussexes were out of the country. Hm.
The Duke and Duchess of Sussex spent Thanksgiving ‘celebrating with close family’ on a ‘long-time trip to the US’, a royal commentator claimed today. Prince Harry, 35, and Meghan Markle, 38, are currently undertaking a six-week break from royal duties, although it has not been announced where the couple are spending their time. But speaking on The HeirPod Podcast, royal correspondent Omid Scobie revealed that the Sussexes ‘celebrated Thanksgiving privately with close family’ on a ‘long time trip to the US’. The news follows weeks of speculation that the couple would spend their first holiday as a family of three in Meghan’s hometown Los Angeles with her mother Doria Ragland.
Omid said: ‘The Sussexes are away, they’re on their break right up until Christmas. They celebrated Thanksgiving privately with close family, which is lovely.’
Speaking of the couple’s absence from this week’s reception for NATO leaders at Buckingham Palace, Royal Producer at ITV News, Lizzie Robinson, added: ‘We know they’re away, they’re not even in the country.’
Omid went on: ‘It’s a long-time trip that they’re on, I think we are really going to see them away until Christmas as far as I’m aware, which is good for them.’ And when Omid said an aide had told him the couple ‘welcomed the break’, Lizzie went on to say they also ‘probably’ welcomed ‘being away, and back home for Meghan, in the US’.
I think… that if Prince Harry and Duchess Meghan were staying at or around Doria Ragland’s LA home, there would have been photos. There would have been gossip in the American press. But obviously, there are other places to stay. If Harry and Meghan (and Archie!) are in California, you know where I think they are? Montecito!! I bet you $5 that Oprah lent the Sussexes her Montecito spread for the holidays. Oprah’s Instagram reveals that she was in Milwaukee for Thanksgiving, so it would have worked out well? And it would have afforded everyone a lot of privacy.
Also: Donald and Melania Trump are in London right now for the NATO meetings/anniversary and palace reception. The Queen will be hosting the Trumps and other NATO leaders this evening at a Buckingham Palace reception. Almost all of the royal family will attend. Except Prince Andrew. And Prince William, who is in the Middle East on a tour. And the Sussexes won’t be there either – this “six weeks off” was super-convenient for them yet again. First, they got to avoid all of the Andrew drama and now they’re avoiding the Trumps.
Photos courtesy of WENN, Backgrid and Avalon Red.
I’ve had the same thought, I get they’re in montecito.
I love that they are away and won’t be there for trumpie’s big fat royal visit. And why shouldn’t andrew be there? They are old mates! why, andrew and trumpie have a lot to catch up on.
Andrew has been specifically banned from hanging out with Trump by the Queen (Probably Charles in reality).
I hope they had a lovely holiday and a great Christmas but who cares where they are. It is really none of anyone’s business and they deserve privacy too.
I will say that if they are at Doria’s house I could see no pictures because the neighbors have known her for so long and probably want to protect her privacy. I would for long time neighbors.
It’ s not the neighbors that would be the problem. Doria has had to deal with the paps showing up from time to time. They are definitely keeping tabs on her place and we would have pictures by now if they were there.
Is the 6th or 7th in line really expected to be at these State dinners?
I love that no one knows where the Sussexes are. It means they have people they can trust around them who aren’t leaking like faucets.
The palace courtiers must be livid they can’t control the flow of information and therefore have no leverage over Meghan and Harry. I think the Sussexes are making it obvious that courtiers aren’t really necessary.
I don’t think this is a state dinner, its described as a reception (so not white tie, no tiaras.) and in general I think if Harry were around he might attend this, but no, he doesn’t always attend state dinners or the diplomatic reception in December. That’s why it was kind of eye-roll worthy when there was so much handwringing over Harry missing the state dinner with the Trumps. I think he’s only attended a handful of state dinners, so missing one really wasn’t a big deal overall.
Harry’s gone to like… one (1) of these state dinners so I don’t expect them to go to much in the future until Charles is King
Well, wherever they went I hope they had some peaceful time and were surrounded by support.
That’s funny I was thinking the same thing, that they were at Oprah’s place in Monticeto. There was something on Yahoo that she just bought a place there that belonged to some other actor and I thought, wouldn’t it be something if that is where the Sussexes stayed, lol. Who knows, though, I just hope they are having a wonderful time.
As it should be. Let the queen and Charles deal with Trump’s ass.
Let’s take a vacation on speculating about where they are. Just accept that they are on a break.
I dunno about Oprah’s house, but I do think they probably rented (or borrowed) a house for the holiday – someplace relatively private – and they are just enjoying their down time.
And as things go on, with Andrew and now the NATO meeting, they really do look like geniuses for taking this break lol.
I don’t really care wherever they are but I hope they enjoy the break and get some peace and quiet
I truly believe they spent Thanksgiving with Oprah. She has been posting stories on Instagram during the lead up to Thanksgiving (it seems she had a pre-Thanksgiving with her nieces that she posted on Nov 24, not Thanksgiving day) and went dark for Thanksgiving and after, which isn’t her M.O. She usually posts her chef cooking the turkey. Only thing she posted was the set-up and there was A LOT of table settings. That’s all I got to prove the Sussexes and Doria were celebrating with Oprah.
I like that we don’t know where they went/are just like we still don’t know for sure where they went for their honeymoon. They get to retain the privacy they’re (rightfully) fighting for. I hope they’re doing well wherever they are.
They look like PR geniuses now, no leaks, no response to the Andrew debacle – just living their lives.
The fact that the courtiers keep trying to bring them back into the narrative makes me think they need the Sussex’ more than the Sussex’ need them.
Meghan and Harry are smart and know how to plan ahead. They knew about the NATO visit and planned accordingly to avoid that blow hard.