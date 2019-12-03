Where did the Duke & Duchess of Sussex spend the Thanksgiving holiday?

I thought it was interesting that we received no reports, no gossip, and no photos of or about the Duke and Duchess of Sussex last week, Thanksgiving week. There was so much conversation and hype around the Sussexes’ “six weeks off” and where they would go, or if they would stay at Frogmore Cottage and simply ask Doria Ragland to fly to them. Since we didn’t get any photos or gossip about the Sussexes in California last week, I started to suspect that they actually did stay in England and brought people to them. But according to Omid Scobie (a royal reporter who gets good leaks from Team Sussex), the Sussexes were out of the country. Hm.

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex spent Thanksgiving ‘celebrating with close family’ on a ‘long-time trip to the US’, a royal commentator claimed today. Prince Harry, 35, and Meghan Markle, 38, are currently undertaking a six-week break from royal duties, although it has not been announced where the couple are spending their time. But speaking on The HeirPod Podcast, royal correspondent Omid Scobie revealed that the Sussexes ‘celebrated Thanksgiving privately with close family’ on a ‘long time trip to the US’. The news follows weeks of speculation that the couple would spend their first holiday as a family of three in Meghan’s hometown Los Angeles with her mother Doria Ragland. Omid said: ‘The Sussexes are away, they’re on their break right up until Christmas. They celebrated Thanksgiving privately with close family, which is lovely.’ Speaking of the couple’s absence from this week’s reception for NATO leaders at Buckingham Palace, Royal Producer at ITV News, Lizzie Robinson, added: ‘We know they’re away, they’re not even in the country.’ Omid went on: ‘It’s a long-time trip that they’re on, I think we are really going to see them away until Christmas as far as I’m aware, which is good for them.’ And when Omid said an aide had told him the couple ‘welcomed the break’, Lizzie went on to say they also ‘probably’ welcomed ‘being away, and back home for Meghan, in the US’.

I think… that if Prince Harry and Duchess Meghan were staying at or around Doria Ragland’s LA home, there would have been photos. There would have been gossip in the American press. But obviously, there are other places to stay. If Harry and Meghan (and Archie!) are in California, you know where I think they are? Montecito!! I bet you $5 that Oprah lent the Sussexes her Montecito spread for the holidays. Oprah’s Instagram reveals that she was in Milwaukee for Thanksgiving, so it would have worked out well? And it would have afforded everyone a lot of privacy.

Also: Donald and Melania Trump are in London right now for the NATO meetings/anniversary and palace reception. The Queen will be hosting the Trumps and other NATO leaders this evening at a Buckingham Palace reception. Almost all of the royal family will attend. Except Prince Andrew. And Prince William, who is in the Middle East on a tour. And the Sussexes won’t be there either – this “six weeks off” was super-convenient for them yet again. First, they got to avoid all of the Andrew drama and now they’re avoiding the Trumps.