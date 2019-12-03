James McAvoy at 5’7″: ‘I sometimes get told I’m too short for a role’

I love tall men. I want to climb them. There’s nothing better than a lanky-yet-muscular guy above 6’4” who carries himself well. But there’s also something to be said for normal-sized dudes and short dudes too. James McAvoy isn’t really what I would consider short – he’s shorter than average, if “average” is six feet tall, give or take two inches. James is 5’7”. He’s well built, well proportioned and he’s also really handsome and talented. Which makes him just… hot. But Hollywood has given him a little bit of a complex about his height because other people are so obsessed with it. Come on, peeps. We don’t want shorter dudes wearing lifts all the time now! James chatted about his height in an interview to promote his latest play – he’s starring in Cyrano de Bergerac at the Playhouse Theatre.
James McAvoy revealed he’s been turned down for a number of movie roles because of his height. The “X-Men” and “Split” actor, who is 5’7″, told The Telegraph, “As a shorter man, I sometimes get told I’m too short for a role. Or even when I get a role, I’m made to feel like, well, of course, we’re going to have to do something about that,” the 40-year-old added in reference to an unnamed female co-star who said their on-screen relationship seemed unlikely because of their height difference.
She reportedly questioned McAvoy’s casting “because nobody would believe [the character] would be with someone like her.”
“That was a kick in the nuts,” he admitted “I was like, ‘All right, now I’ve got to pretend that I really like you for eight more weeks. This is going to be really tough, because you’re so far up yourself.’ It got really interesting, that relationship,” McAvoy continued said. “Sometimes you’re made to feel like you’re not good-looking enough to get a role.”
I will seriously fight anyone who suggests that this wee Scottish angel is not good looking enough. He’s absolutely beautiful! Great face, great smile, gorgeous blue eyes. But I could see how Hollywood – and even British film/TV productions – would still try to “fix” his height. It’s a thing – they’ll make actors stand on boxes so they’ll look slightly taller than their female costars, that kind of thing. And I’ve heard various tall actresses talk about how important it is for them to have tall costars too. I don’t know. I feel like some of it is just standard industry crap, but some of it is just people being mean to James for no reason. Also: interesting blind item about the female costar who bitched about his height. I would say Charlize Theron, but I think she hand-picked James for Atomic Blonde. Angelina Jolie in Wanted? Hm. Jessica Chastain? No, I think she’s kind of short too. Anne Hathaway in Becoming Jane? Keira Knightley in Atonement? I NEED TO KNOW.
Photos courtesy of WENN.
And I love your first two sentences.
Signed: married to a tall man I want to climb.
Ps/ also need to know who the sh*tty actress was. James is a delight in every sense!!!
Please tell me it’s not Angeline.
Also, shorter people get less job offers in general than taller folks.
Sucks that things having nothing to do with ability affect that.
Well, I got told I was too short for basketball when I was younger and it bummed me out so, I feel his pain 🤷🏻♀️
Oh, please. He’s too good for anyone who suggests his height is a flaw!
Agreed.
I’m also not even quite 5’2″. 5’7″ still has 5″ on me. I’m a big fan of the shorter guys – my husband is about 5’7″ – 5’8″.
Short people can rest easy because we tend to live longer, so there’s at least a trade off, I guess.
That is SO crappy, I feel awful for him! Both my fiancé and I are 5’7” and I remember when we first met, I thought I didn’t like men shorter than 6 ft (since I’m tall-Ish for a woman, and super tall for a woman from my country) but his confidence blew me away.
All that to say: I really hope the movie industry doesn’t beat the confidence out of James McAvoy because that’s the most attractive trait of all, beyond height or anything else IMO.
He certainly has every right to feel aggrieved and annoyed, but I do wonder if he knows that’s how women are treated, not just in his industry, but in everyday life – about every part of their bodies and personalities.
Too big, too loud, annoying laugh, shouldn’t wear that, etc.
Of course, McAvoy is so damn pretty.
Exactly he is employed in an industry where a 29 year old Angelina Jolie played the role of the mother to a 28 year old Colin Farrell, (In Alexander the great) and in “Kinsey,” where 59-year-old John Lithgow plays the father of 52-year-old Liam Neeson, Hollywood is about as deep as a puddle.
Me thinks Christina Ricci (Penelope). I think he got along well with Angelina Jolie.
c ricci is shorter than him
This was my guess. Supposedly she does not have a reputation as a kind person, shall we say. And McAvoy says nothing about his costar being literally taller then him, more that she thought herself ‘above’ him.
But Penelope literally has a pig snout for a nose. I don’t think she would consider that character too good looking to be with someone like him?
Whoever said he isn’t good-looking enough for a role needs their eyesight sighted. I’m a few inches taller than him and I think he’s very sexy.
He’s one of my favorite actors! Had no idea he was short, and don’t care. I’m 6ft1, hell he can climb me! LOL
Love this!
I can’t remember when I first heard this, but I always thought the reason there were so many men in the 5’6″ to 5’10″ range in Hollywood was because it is easier to frame shots between them and their woman costars. I remember seeing behind-the-scenes photos of a Ben Affleck film once and his costar was standing on an applebox just to get her head in frame with him. When McAvoy said this I realized it must have been an erroneous assumption on my part (even thought it seems practical to me!).
Ahh I love him!! Atonement is one of his best movies. Love. I’ll watch him in anything.
Who is this co-star? How nice he didn’t disclose that.
I doubt it is Jessica Chastain. The two of them are good friends. (
I’m not even 5 feet and was always very happy to meet guys who were shorter than 6 feet. I don’t want to climb anyone. I want to be able to have conversations with someone without getting neckpain from looking up all the time. Also, a huge difference in height looks just super weird as if you’re out with daddy.
This. Neck strain from kissing, heavier weight on top etc.
Oh, I want to know. Was he ever in a movie with Kidman? It probably is not Theron, she did want his specifically for Atomic Blonde. Keira loves his ass and is petite herself, so who? Maybe Angelina, thought is she really that much bigger than him?
Heh! That’s the average height of American leading men. Korean leads are taller than their British and American counterparts. Majority of the Avengers heroes have that height. Add most Star Wars men to that. Tom Cruise, ahem. Jason Statham, Mark Mark. A lot of these Hollywood actors are surprisingly tiny in real life. The thing with McAvoy is that he has such small frame. He is built like a boy. Diego Luna is around 5’10″ but he seemed smaller because he has narrow shoulders and a twinky body.
Add to that George Clooney. I once found myself standing next to him and he was suprisingly petite
James is one of my favorites…I’m 5’4, my husband is 5’7 and he seems tall enough to me (-:!
McAvoy is Hot! No need to worry about height, he has talent. One of those actors I will watch almost anything because they are in lead role. I first noticed him in Shameless and he really did burst off the screen, right from the start.
I am 5′ 6″ and I admit I have a “type”… 5’9″ or taller, dark hair, soft brown eyes, fit, easy going, funny, must have 40 hour a week employment, a kind way to others.
Basically, Keanu Reeves.