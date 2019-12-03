Virginia Giuffre on Prince Andrew: ‘These powerful people were my chains’

Virginia Roberts Giuffre’s Panorama interview aired last night in the UK. I saw some conversation about it amongst royal reporters online, but it didn’t seem to be the dominant conversation, which is what happened with Prince Andrew’s catastrophic interview two weeks ago. It’s my hope that people saw Virginia’s interview and simply believed her, because her story makes perfect sense, and because Andrew’s story does not. Here are some quotes from Virginia’s interview:

She hopes British people will stand with her: She directly implored viewers to “stand up beside me, to help me fight this fight, to not accept this as being OK…This is not some sordid sex story. This is a story of being trafficked. This is a story of abuse. And this is a story of your guys’ royalty.”

Going to the nightclub Tramp with Andrew: “We went into the VIP section. There was no waiting in the lines obviously – you were with a prince.” She said the royal quickly bought her a drink and asked her to dance, again insisting he “was sweating all over me” in the interview — given before Andrew claimed he is medically incapable of sweating. “He is the most hideous dancer I’ve ever seen in my life. I mean, it was horrible, and this guy was sweating all over me, like his sweat was like — it was raining, basically, everywhere. And I was just like grossed out from it,” she said, mimicking retching at the memory. But I knew I had to keep him happy because that’s what Jeffrey and Ghislaine would expect from me.”

Ghilaine Maxwell told her to have sex with Andrew: She said it was in the car ride to Maxwell’s London house that she was given the order to have sex Prince Andrew. “In the car, Ghislaine tells me that I have to do for Andrew what I do for Jeffrey — and that just made me sick.”

Afterwards: “It was disgusting. I sat there in bed and felt horrified and ashamed. I had just been abused by a member of the royal family. These powerful people were my chains.”

On Andrew’s denials: Giuffre slammed the “ridiculous excuses” for claiming the photo was a fake and trying to justify the Duke’s ongoing friendship with Epstein, many of which emerged publicly before Andrew’s interview. “Like, his arm was elongated or the photo was doctored, or he came to New York to break up with Jeffrey Epstein. I mean, come on — I’m calling BS on this. Because that’s what it is. He knows what happened. I know what happened. And there’s only one of us telling the truth, and I know that’s me.”