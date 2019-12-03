Virginia Giuffre on Prince Andrew: ‘These powerful people were my chains’

Virginia Roberts Giuffre’s Panorama interview aired last night in the UK. I saw some conversation about it amongst royal reporters online, but it didn’t seem to be the dominant conversation, which is what happened with Prince Andrew’s catastrophic interview two weeks ago. It’s my hope that people saw Virginia’s interview and simply believed her, because her story makes perfect sense, and because Andrew’s story does not. Here are some quotes from Virginia’s interview:
She hopes British people will stand with her: She directly implored viewers to “stand up beside me, to help me fight this fight, to not accept this as being OK…This is not some sordid sex story. This is a story of being trafficked. This is a story of abuse. And this is a story of your guys’ royalty.”
Going to the nightclub Tramp with Andrew: “We went into the VIP section. There was no waiting in the lines obviously – you were with a prince.” She said the royal quickly bought her a drink and asked her to dance, again insisting he “was sweating all over me” in the interview — given before Andrew claimed he is medically incapable of sweating. “He is the most hideous dancer I’ve ever seen in my life. I mean, it was horrible, and this guy was sweating all over me, like his sweat was like — it was raining, basically, everywhere. And I was just like grossed out from it,” she said, mimicking retching at the memory. But I knew I had to keep him happy because that’s what Jeffrey and Ghislaine would expect from me.”
Ghilaine Maxwell told her to have sex with Andrew: She said it was in the car ride to Maxwell’s London house that she was given the order to have sex Prince Andrew. “In the car, Ghislaine tells me that I have to do for Andrew what I do for Jeffrey — and that just made me sick.”
Afterwards: “It was disgusting. I sat there in bed and felt horrified and ashamed. I had just been abused by a member of the royal family. These powerful people were my chains.”
On Andrew’s denials: Giuffre slammed the “ridiculous excuses” for claiming the photo was a fake and trying to justify the Duke’s ongoing friendship with Epstein, many of which emerged publicly before Andrew’s interview. “Like, his arm was elongated or the photo was doctored, or he came to New York to break up with Jeffrey Epstein. I mean, come on — I’m calling BS on this. Because that’s what it is. He knows what happened. I know what happened. And there’s only one of us telling the truth, and I know that’s me.”
Again, where is Ghislaine? Has the FBI actually sat down with her and interviewed her? Does she also have some kind of shady deal with DOJ? I hope all of Jeffrey Epstein’s victims get some kind of justice, even if it’s just being able to tell their stories and being believed. But if we say “well, Epstein is dead, and there’s no more justice to be found,” we’re ignoring Maxwell’s role in the human trafficking organization, and we’re ignoring the other powerful men who abused these trafficked girls. I believe Virginia.
So horrifying. To be trapped in that way, by these horribly powerful people. Maxwell need to be f-ing arrested. I feel like she made some kind of deal with the DOJ for info on Epstein and then he “committed suicide” but there has to be a way for these girls to get justice.
Legal justice is important, but social justice is just as important, we need to build a better society to support, protect and BELIEVE these victims. So many people wait to come forward or never do who are trafficking victims because they are afraid of not just their traffickers but also society as a whole.
And agree about Ghislaine cutting a deal with the DOJ for dirt. There are just too many powerful people implicated. I’m assuming after Epstein’s death she’s in DOJ protective custody.
I think the FBI will never speak to Gisline (sp?) because to many powerful people are involved- like a current and former President. They sadly will just let this go IMO. I pray I’m wrong but I don’t have a lot of faith that I am.
But I’m glad the victims are speaking out and I hope more do and name names (although I can’t imagine how scary that would be)
There’s no excuse for Bill having been on Epstein’s plane or having anything to do with him. And I won’t make any. But it bothers me that we throw him in with trump, not because I care about protecting Bill, I do not, but because I believe doing this protects trump.
Bill does not stand accused by any woman or girl Epstein trafficked. Trump does. A woman has accused him of raping her when she was 13 years old, and held by Epstein. That’s been buried. Further, Trump’s modeling company, IMO, was a trafficking organization. And in fact, Espstein used it as a model for his own.
We as a country, refuse to face up to exactly what is in our White House. And I believe it is so much worse than people want to suspect, then the media will EVER report.
I totally believe her. But why she stayed there? Could she just leave one day and go home to her parents or something?
We need to get over this idea that everyone has parents to go home to, and that parents are inherently protective, good, people. She states in this interview that she was sexually abused as a child. I don’t know the details of that, but start there and see where it takes you. She also says that she told this insidious spider, Maxwell, and also Epstein, that she was sexually abused as a child. And that this was a mistake because they then saw her as vulnerable. Which of course they did. That’s the kind of children these predators go after. Because not all children are protected in this world. So they seek out the children who aren’t. Another reason they deserve the death penalty. Epstein got it, but Maxwell has it coming.
And that line – “these powerful people were my chains” – is so chilling. When people ask “why didn’t she get help, why didn’t she tell someone” etc -she was forced to have sex with the second son of the Queen of England. Who do you tell? Who’s going to believe you over the Duke of York? Can you imagine how trapped and alone she felt in that moment? Its heartbreaking.
Too many people, and I think this might include The Queen which is why she isn’t as horrified by Andrew as she should be, think rape involves fighting and screaming and if someone isn’t doing that, it’s not rape. But it is. It’s about consent – these trafficked women did not consent and it is rape.
I hope they all face justice – the ones who participated in any way and the ones who helped cover for them.