Chrissy Teigen says turkey sucks a–: accurate or rude?

Aloha CB Fam. I hope everyone had a wonderful Thanksgiving, for those who celebrate it. I enjoyed mine, which is truly saying something because I hate Thanksgiving. Someday we’ll sit down with some sugar-free hot cocoa and delve into all my food issues and my awful extended family members that went into molding those opinions but for now, I just want to mark this year down as a win. Cravings cookbook author Chrissy Teigen also had a win for her Thanksgiving by cooking the perfect turkey. She showed it off on Twitter by pointing out how perfect turkeys look plastic. But it was the last line of her tweet that divided the nation, which I can only imagine thrilled Chrissy to no end. Chrissy made the controversial comment that, “turkey sucks @$$ always.” Discuss:
our turkey looks like a fake ass turkey but it’s real and juicy. but still shit because turkey sucks ass always pic.twitter.com/iqYbkWlpGE
— christine teigen (@chrissyteigen) November 29, 2019
Reading Chrissy’s thoughts on this has me fascinated to know people’s opinion on turkey. I had no idea there was the faction of turkey haters (OMG, can we call them T-ators?!) The one excuse I got every year I tried to subvert the Thanksgiving celebration was “what about the turkey?” Personally, I can take or leave turkey, but if I’m eating it, I prefer it deli sliced. I do think a leftover T-Day stacked sandwich is a gift from above, but honestly, if someone forgot to add the turkey to my mashed potatoes, gravy, cranberry and stuffing on sliced sourdough, I’d probably be just as happy. However, reading Chrissy’s comment section, she’s not alone. A lot of folks ditch the bird for fish (whaaat?) One person made sweet potato gnocchi for their main Thanksgiving dish, which I could get behind. My sister-in-law was traveling on Thanksgiving, so my brother made himself Beef Wellington instead of turkey. Although I am now truly invested in brainstorming ways to reinvent the Thanksgiving dinner, I need to know why people think turkey is trash. I understand if it’s cooked wrong, dry turkey should be used to line a walkway and nothing else, but if its cooked correctly, I’m curious. Let me hear your objections, I promise not use your real names when I use your reasoning in my argument to cancel next year’s Thanksgiving.
This wasn’t the only social media storm Chrissy weathered over the holiday week. Although, the other bit was a failed attempt to come for Chrissy. Chrissy didn’t even break a sweat clapping back. Chrissy posted this lovely IG photo in which she thanked her household teams that helps her raise her family. Even though it was the point of the post, a Katty Karen commented on the post, “AKA ‘thankful for my staff of chefs and nannies.’” Many rushed to Chrissy’s defense about how they, too, would hire household staff if they could, but they needn’t bother. Chrissy wrapped it up nicely by replying, “Literally just said that but you sure got me.” I generally don’t care if celebrities taking on stupid commenters but in this case, I’m glad Chrissy called it out. It was really cool of her to publicly acknowledge these folks, that so rarely happens, it’s a shame someone tried to take away from that.
And since we are on the subject of Chrissy’s chef, Paul Barbosa, jr., he was also featured in this photo of Chrissy et al supporting her husband’s Sexiest Man Alive win.
I don’t think turkey is “trash” but I never crave it or eat it except for thanksgiving, and even then, it’s just a tiny amount. I ate way too many turkey sandwiches at a time in my life when I thought they were healthy, and I just don’t want any more ever again
Same here…I don’t hate turkey (in my family it’s more of a Christmas thing) but it’s not my favorite. I do like making sandwiches with the leftovers, however – turkey and cranberry mayo always hits the spot.
Otherwise, give me chicken any day.
I don’t like Turkey meat too.
Turkey is wonderful if cooked well. America’s Test Kitchen has a great recipe
Turkey is traditional here at Xmas. I hate it, it is gamey and gross, particularly if it is free range. If I have a choice I have chicken instead.
Oh, I cannot stand this chick. She’s super annoying
It’s not rude, it’s her opinion. I agree turkey is not great. I mean personally I prefer it to roast ham but turkey bland. I only eat it to justify all the sides
Deli sliced on a sandwich is acceptable. I skip the thanksgiving turkey in favor of ham.
If there was no turkey at Thanksgiving, I wouldn’t miss it.
But I had Thanksgiving with about 10 people, and most of them ate turkey.
I think I love you.
I’ve had to battle my family for Easter – they tried turning it into a turkey holiday. Easter is a ham holiday, damnit! And I love a pineapple ham. They eventually accepted this, and I don’t complain about turkey for any other family meals.
I do prefer my turkey in sandwich form, though.
I love turkey. Love love. I also really like that anyone can like whatever food they want.
It’s a lot of work to make a good turkey and a lot of clean up. Even with all that effort, good turkey still isn’t as good as most other things that are easier to make and clean up. If you are going to go to a lot of trouble then it should taste like you went to a lot of trouble.
It’s just dry and a b**** to cook! I loved smoked turkey at the deli, but I just dont ever like homemade turkey.
I like turkey. I love sliced turkey on a wrap with bacon (that’s actually my lunch for today lol) and I love thanksgiving turkey too. I don’t love just plain roast turkey (like tgiving leftovers) the next day bc I do think often it dries out, but if you use it for a soup or something its still good. We fried our turkey this year and it was amazing, not dry at all. I usually follow Pioneer Woman’s recipe for turkey which involves lots of butter (bc duh) and that also usually turns out really well, not dry at all.
Because I want to spread this word far and wide – a friend of mine recommended this for leftovers this year and I did it and it was amazing. Leftover turkey, shredded, with stuffing (in small pieces) and mashed potatoes. Mix it all together, and then form little balls out of it. My friend dips it in a beer batter and then breadcrumbs, I just did the breadcrumbs and they still stuck to the potatoes. Then I fried it up in some oil (not deep fry, but I guess that would work, or that air frying could work too) and had them with gravy.
Celebitchies. These were amazing.
Turkey done poorly is dry and bland. Turkey done well is still pretty bland. It’s not that I hate turkey as much as it just doesn’t impress me.
I don’t eat turkey and everyone acts all offended and shocked on Thanksgiving when I only eat sides. I just don’t like it, especially when it’s all moist and juicy….yuck! I used to eat it if it was over cooked and dry as hell, but I don’t even like that anymore.
I don’t understand why it’s so offensive if I don’t eat it, yet another reason I hate the holidays!
I’m not a big meat eater in general. I was a vegetarian for 6 years, but now I only eat it when my body craves it, which is usually only once a month during my period and I crave steak. I’m trying to get my husband to eat less meat, we don’t need it at every single meal, that’s a marketing lie!
I love turkey, I cook one every month. If it’s dry and bland it isn’t cooked properly.
I like turkey. Well seasoned and cooked until the breast meat is done. Then dismantle the bird and toss the dark meat back in the oven for a bit. I’m a dark meat girl, and I can wait until that comes to temp. But I only eat it on Thanksgiving unless it’s deli sliced on a sandwich.