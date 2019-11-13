John Legend is People’s 2019 Sexiest Man Alive: good call or bad call?

I spent zero time wondering who this year’s Sexiest Man Alive would be from People Magazine. Last year, we got Idris Elba, so I was expecting some vanilla, neutered choice this year. And we got… John Legend. Sort of vanilla, but I don’t hate it. I don’t find Legend sexy in the least, but he’s a nice guy and he seems like a sweetheart, and a lot of women find that sexy. So here he is, People Magazine’s 2019 Sexiest Man Alive.

Introducing … the EGOTSMA. John Legend — a man so talented he became one of only 15 stars to achieve EGOT status last year — is making history yet again: the 40-year-old singer has now been crowned PEOPLE’s Sexiest Man Alive.

After taking home his first Grammy in 2006 with his debut album Get Lifted, the star began a steady ascension to superstardom while using his voice for good. Unabashedly in love with his wife Chrissy Teigen and a doting father to their kids, 3½-year-old daughter Luna and 18-month-old son Miles, Legend has become one of Hollywood’s biggest stars while remaining as down-to-earth as ever. So it’s no surprise that the Voice coach, whose deluxe edition of A Legendary Christmas is available now, had a mix of emotions when he first heard about his latest title.

“I was excited, but I was a little scared at the same time because it’s a lot of pressure,” the entertainer tells PEOPLE in this week’s cover story. “Everyone’s going to be picking me apart to see if I’m sexy enough to hold this title. I’m [also] following Idris Elba, which is not fair and is not nice to me!”

And now with his gorgeous family and an endless list of accolades, the star is happier — and more confident — than ever.

“I’m so proud that I have a wife and two kids I’m so in love with and so connected to. I’m also so proud of my career,” he says. “I love writing songs and performing on stage. I get a lot of joy from it and give a lot of joy to other people. I’m pretty at ease with myself now!”