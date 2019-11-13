Us Weekly: Angelina Jolie ‘still has a lot of resentment toward Brad’

Every year, People Magazine’s Sexiest Man Alive issue gets tons of press and internet chatter. And every year, I feel like the other tabloids try extra-hard that week to pull focus. I wonder if Us Weekly would have gone this hard with a Brangelina cover if they knew People’s SMA was just going to be John Legend? Because there’s a lot of ANGER on this cover. And in the first excerpt from the cover story, the story doesn’t match the cover at all. Basically, Angelina is “torturing” Brad because… she’s still upset about how did something on the plane to Maddox in 2016. She’s still upset about how his drinking affected their family. Is it Angelina “torturing” Brad when she’s just like “wow, I cannot get over how alcoholism tears families apart”?

Angelina Jolie still has anger toward Brad Pitt despite ending their marriage more than three years ago, multiple sources exclusively reveal in the new issue of Us Weekly. “Angelina still has a lot of resentment toward Brad,” says a source. “She wants him to be held accountable because she feels he turned her and the children’s lives upside down.” Pitt, 55, and Jolie, 44, had been together for nearly 12 years — they tied the knot in August 2014 — before splitting in September 2016 due to irreconcilable differences. While the actor is desperate to move on, multiple sources reveal that Jolie can’t. The Maleficent star, for one, is bitter that she can’t move with their children — Maddox, 18, Pax, 15, Zahara, 14, Shiloh, 13, and 11-year-old twins Knox and Vivienne — out of Los Angeles, where the actor is based. Jolie revealed in her Harper’s Bazaar December/January cover story. that she’d “love to live abroad,” but “right now, I’m having to base where their father chooses to live.” “Before the divorce, the entire family led a very nomadic existence, and that was because of Angie’s restlessness,” says a second source, but it led to a lot of fights. “Brad wanted the kids to have stability while Angie always said they were giving the children an idyllic childhood by exposing them to different countries, languages and experiences.” Another thing Jolie is upset about? The fact that she didn’t want to marry the Ad Astra star in the first place. “She felt that Brad pressured her,” a source told Us in October, and as a result, it’s a reason she’ll “never get married again.”

[From Us Weekly]

Choose your adventure: Angelina won’t let Brad move on… or Angelina is desperate to leave the city/state/country where her ex resides. Which is it? Seems like she’s moving on. Seems like she moved on – or moved past – Brad pretty quickly. Now, all that being said, I’m very curious why the last part of their divorce is being dragged out this long. They’ve figured out the custody issue, they’ve been legally bifurcated, and the only thing left to do is… figure out the money. Angelina already submitted all of her financials to the court. Has Brad? I think this last fight is all about money and from where I sit, Brad is the one holding things up. Brad Can’t Move On! Brad Tortures Angelina! Why Brad Can’t Let Go! All of those headlines would be much more accurate, right?