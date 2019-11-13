Stephen Miller’s 2016 emails reveal his white supremacist & racist beliefs

Today is Day 1 of the public testimony/hearings for the impeachment inquiry of Donald Trump. All of the networks and cable news stations will be televising the hearings live. Two men will be testifying today: “Bill Taylor, the top diplomat in the U.S. embassy in Ukraine, and George Kent, the deputy assistant secretary of state for European and Eurasian Affairs.” The White House is currently an active Benny Hill sketch, but they’re going to try to do a “rapid response” to everything coming out in the public hearings. I expect the rapid response to be Donald Bigly tweeting “WITCH HUNT” and “LIDDLE” every five minutes. We’ll see. I plan on watching the afternoon part of the hearings at the gym! And we’ll probably have some coverage tomorrow. I mean, we know a lot of this already. But it will still be good to see it live in televised impeachment hearings.

Something else we already knew? Stephen Miller is a white supremacist. We’ve known that for years now. Miller is the architect of the American concentration camps at the border. He is the architect of the “whites only” immigration policies and travel bans. But now the Southern Poverty Law Center has gotten their hands on Miller’s emails and guess what? He’s a white supremacist. You can read the first in what SPLC says will be a series here.

In the run-up to the 2016 election, White House senior policy adviser Stephen Miller promoted white nationalist literature, pushed racist immigration stories and obsessed over the loss of Confederate symbols after Dylann Roof’s murderous rampage, according to leaked emails reviewed by Hatewatch. The emails, which Miller sent to the conservative website Breitbart News in 2015 and 2016, showcase the extremist, anti-immigrant ideology that undergirds the policies he has helped create as an architect of Donald Trump’s presidency. These policies include reportedly setting arrest quotas for undocumented immigrants, an executive order effectively banning immigration from five Muslim-majority countries and a policy of family separation at refugee resettlement facilities that the Department of Health and Human Services’ Office of Inspector General said is causing “intense trauma” in children. In this, the first of what will be a series about those emails, Hatewatch exposes the racist source material that has influenced Miller’s visions of policy. That source material, as laid out in his emails to Breitbart, includes white nationalist websites, a “white genocide”-themed novel in which Indian men rape white women, xenophobic conspiracy theories and eugenics-era immigration laws that Adolf Hitler lauded in “Mein Kampf.” Hatewatch reviewed more than 900 previously private emails Miller sent to Breitbart editors from March 4, 2015, to June 27, 2016. Miller does not converse along a wide range of topics in the emails. His focus is strikingly narrow – more than 80 percent of the emails Hatewatch reviewed relate to or appear on threads relating to the subjects of race or immigration. Hatewatch made multiple attempts to reach the White House for a comment from Miller about the content of his emails but did not receive any reply. Miller’s perspective on race and immigration across the emails is repetitious. When discussing crime, which he does scores of times, Miller focuses on offenses committed by nonwhites. On immigration, he touches solely on the perspective of severely limiting or ending nonwhite immigration to the United States. Hatewatch was unable to find any examples of Miller writing sympathetically or even in neutral tones about any person who is nonwhite or foreign-born.

[From SPLC]

There were people joking about “if you can’t believe what Stephen Miller said in emails, you should hear what he says in public.” But truly, one of the minor talking points of the GOP was that, officially, Stephen Miller is NOT a white supremacist, he’s just a guy who cares a lot about immigration. No. Stephen Miller is not only a white supremacist, THAT’S WHY HE WAS HIRED. That’s the whole reason WHY he’s working in the Trump All-White House.