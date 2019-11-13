Kylie Jenner took her niece Dream on a helicopter ride for her third birthday

I truly forget the Rob Kardashian exists sometimes, but that’s probably a good thing. Following the mess with Blac Chyna, Rob went back underground and away from the spotlight. I don’t want to make that sound like “both sides were in the wrong” either – while Chyna is messy AF, Rob was an absolute douchebag for posting “revenge p0rn” of Chyna following their split. Their custody dispute has been ongoing and messy too, but it’s quieted down a bit in recent months. I think they still have joint custody of Dream Renee Kardashian, who just turned three years old. To celebrate this 3-year-old’s birthday, Dream’s aunt Kylie Jenner decided to take this child on a helicopter ride around LA? Lord.
Kylie Jenner made sure Dream Renée’s 3rd birthday was an unforgettable one! To celebrate the special day, the 22-year-old reality star took her niece on her very first helicopter ride over Los Angeles on Sunday.
“took dream on her first helicopter ride,” Jenner wrote over a photo of the birthday girl smiling in front of the helicopter on her Instagram Story, adding, “happy birthday baby girl.. you are a gift.”
Jenner later gave followers a glimpse into the birthday flight, recording the view as the helicopter made its way over the iconic “Hollywood” sign on Mount Lee.
I… would not gift that to a small child, or anyone really. I mean, it’s a cool “experience” gift to give someone, and clearly Rob came on the helicopter trip too, so it’s not like Aunt Kylie grabbed Dream and was like “I’m taking you on a helicopter, don’t tell your dad.” It was something Kylie thought Dream would enjoy and something that would be a nice experience for the three of them. But still, that probably would have given me nightmares. I’m a scaredy cat about horror movies AND heights. Imagine finding out that Dream had a fear of heights when they were already up in the air. Ew, just thinking about it makes me feel nauseous and fainty.
Why can’t these people let these kids be kids? Why do they have to use them as props?
It’s probably a rhetorical question, but … I guess that in their world, it’s all about them, not the children.
It’s because this family is emotionally performative. It must feel really empty sometimes to have no authentic intimacy because everything is done with a television audience in mind first.
They are grooming these children for lives as useless and superficial as their own. I would love it if there was some future rebellion by these kids.
What an unneccessary present for a 3yo. She’ll never remember the trip. It’s too loud for her ears, I don’t care if there’s headphones. Just why?
I can’t think of anything a 3 year old would appreciate more than a helicopter view of the Hollywood sign. 🙄. What about some coloured pencils or a teddy bear? Or, like, a book?
Ooooo, yes, coloured pencils! When my son went to Byron Bay several years ago, he brought me back a set of beautiful, thick, sharp coloured pencils. I keep them on my desk (points up!) , in a Scrabble mug I received for my birthday, with my initial. (It’s worth 8 points.)
Depending on the child, I always give them thick coloured pencils, sharper and 3 scrapbooks for their 2nd or 3rd birthday. The skills they acquire using pencils are invaluable.
What about DisneyLand or something?? So dumb
I’m with you Kaiser, it would be stressful for me as well. While I don’t have full fear of heights it makes me really uncomfortable.
I remember going on the London eye a few years back and just wishing it would end already.
When does Keeping Up With the Kardashjennerian Kids start on E!? There is nothing this family won’t exploit for money and/or attention.
Does the climate crisis mean nothing to these people? Shame they didn’t fly over the wreckage of Paradise and see how wildfires are destroying California.
I am so sick of hearing about these useless people.
Last year Kylie also hosted her birthday party is Rob broke? Even if he is he has a million family members who can foot the bill I find it passive aggressive Billionaire Kylie doing this for Chynas child considering their history and the fact that Chyna is currently suing almost all the Kardashian.
Dream is precious. What a sweetie!
I thought it was like a helicopter ride at a carnival where your little kids ride on a mini copter rider when I read the headline lol
Do phobias manifest this early? By age 3? lol your comments just made me wonder.
I’m claustrophobic. It’s not extreme, meaning that there are plenty of smaller spaces I can be ok with. But certain spaces… once my claustrophobia is dinged that is IT it is full on crisis panic mode until I get out, like being in an entirely different mental space until I feel like I can breath again.
But do toddlers have enough ability to conceptualize things like heights and small spaces to have a phobia? I don’t know! I hope Dream had a beautiful time, since she has no control over the fact that this is excessive, environmentally wasteful, etc. Sad to think of a little one being frightened like that, just so her crazy family can feel like effing royalty. My eyes are rollin’.