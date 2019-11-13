Charlize Theron: ‘I never wanted to get married,’ that’s ‘innately my truth’

Glamour Magazine has multiple covers and cover subjects for their 2019 Women of the Year issue. The 2018 Glamour WOTY are: Charlize Theron, Margaret Atwood, Megan Rapinoe, Yara Shahidi, Ava Duvernay, Greta Thunberg, Tory Burch and the women of The Refugee and Immigrant Center for Education and Legal Services (RAICES). Yay, that’s a pretty good list. Charlize Theron got one of the covers to promote Bombshell, the Roger Ailes-scandal movie where she plays Megyn Kelly. I didn’t know that Charlize produced the film too – she stepped in as producer about two weeks before the production because there were some last-minute shenanigans. You can read Charlize’s full profile here. Some highlights:
On playing Megyn Kelly in Bombshell: “I think I was scared of it. A lot of projects I’ve been involved in are not necessarily projects where everybody has gone, ‘Yeah, this is going to be great, you should do this!’ It tends to be projects where people are like, ‘I don’t know about this Monster movie. Really?’”
How she defines success: “Well it definitely doesn’t mean box office. If you’re going to do it, let it be on something that actually means something to you.”
Bombshell is her fifteenth outing as a producer: “I think there’s this conclusion that sometimes gets made, like, ‘It can’t possibly be a f–king actress that put this thing together.”
She never wants to get married: “I haven’t been in a relationship for a very long time. I never wanted to get married. Those are things that are not hard for me, because they’re innately my truth. I find people are somewhat perplexed by that, and also more with women, right?”
On her kids: “I so wish that I could be the woman that I am and do the job I do and still fully, fully protect my children from all of that, and it’s never going to happen,” she says. It hasn’t been the easiest ride, but she says she hopes her kids’ unique upbringing “will somehow inform them to be the characters and people they need to be.”
“I never wanted to get married. Those are things that are not hard for me, because they’re innately my truth.” I sometimes think about how she was with Stuart Townsend for so long and they seemed like real partners and then… it just ended. Then she was halfway engaged to Sean Penn, right? But she left him, ghosted him and we still don’t know what happened there. I guess my point is that Charlize probably was anti-marriage for as long as she can remember, and yes, I relate to that! And I relate to people being perplexed by it too. But Charlize has kids, so at least people are not like “so… you never want to get married AND you’re child-free? What’s the catch?” Which is what I get.
I’m sure the horror of her parent’s marriage…solidified THAT for her…well, that’s what happened to me…anyway…
Whos a marriage for? I think she’s smart as hell to have known that marriage is not for her.
@Lala11_7: Totally the same. My sister as well.
God, I love her.
I am so into her
Im 39 happily single AND childless. I feel this SO hard.
35 childfree and single.
Is she basically acting like Sean Penn never happened? *chuckles*
Pretty much, and I can’t say I blame her! I’d try to forget that too.
It’s also one of the few ways to irritate him I think
She said it so well and cleanly. I really have always identified with Charlize because her truth resonates with my reality. I’ve been married twice and it was deeply uncomfortable for me. My current flame of 5 years wants to get married and I’m just NOT interested. And there’s nothing wrong with him he’s fine. I don’t find pairing up to be that satisfying; rather, it is draining for me.
I’m 52, single and childless and I still get the perplexed reactions. I was married once, a long time ago. Shrug. I’m deeply uncomfortable and awkward in relationships. I find them painful. On the flip side, I love my single life. No compromises, lots of friends and family. 100% self-partnered (thanks Emma Watson) and Quirkyalone (thanks Sasha Cagen)
Good for her. Women get pressured all the time to get married and have kids…blah blah blah. Live your life how YOU want !
More people should truly learn to know themselves, their actual deeply felt needs/wants.
I know I am not phrasing this well but, I honestly feel that way too many people marry and/or have kids when they feel they “should” instead of it being their own want/need.
In my case, I was content living together. Things were fine overall. After 5 years, everyone and I mean Everyone, including co-workers would constantly badger “Why aren’t you getting married? When the wedding?, etc.” To the point that I started answering with “None of your bidness” and even more honestly “Things are fine, I don”t want to be married.”
Sadly, we did marry. And I was correct in that he was a good boyfriend, lousy husband.
That marriage brought me nothing but unhappiness and 20 years laters it is still my biggest regret in life. I applaud everyone who follows their own happiness and choices. More power to knowing yourself and staying true to your own needs.
I feel like marriage is fading out. Women know what they want and they have the right to make the right choice for them. I never thought I’d be married either, but here I am. I strongly believe everyone should do what’s right for them.
I’ve always been suspect of marriage (not commitment, just marriage), and it’s weird that people care. When I was younger, I heard so many young men laugh about women trying to “trap” them or how men “always cheat” (wishful thinking not reality in both cases IMO), but then as a woman you say marriage doesn’t interest you and it’s like they want to convince you *all women want marriage*. Gee dudes, you’ve made it sound so great?
I’m with Charlize. I was partnered for nineteen years with a man, five with a woman, and now another five years with a man who feels like home to me. Still no interest in making it official. We’re both in our forties, mixed-race, professionals and very, very independent. We have five kids between us, maintain two separate households that are home-bases for all the kids, pets, etc, but allow a certain autonomy for us. So necessary! I really dig how Charlize honors her own groove, the unique energies of her children, and keeps it moving.