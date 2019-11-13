The Sussexes & Cambridges all made private visits to the Shout offices, just FYI

Here are more photos of the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge at their Shout event on Tuesday. I still think Kate’s pants are bad! But I still like the rest of her outfit, so whatever. If you follow the SussexRoyal Instagram, you might have seen something… interesting on their IG Stories. The Sussexes wanted to highlight the work being done by Shout, but they also wanted to make it clear that it was something the two couples worked on together. Just in case William and Kate’s appearance led anyone to believe that this was a Cambridge-only charity. And the Shout people want to remind people of that too:

William, Kate, Harry and Meghan were praised today for their work behind the scenes in developing Shout, a crisis text line for those in need. Details of their support when the cameras are not rolling were revealed as William and Kate joined a volunteer celebration event for Shout, which the four young royals launched back in May. Nancy Lublin, the Founder of Crisis Text Line in the U.S., told T&C that she was “so grateful” for how the royals have highlighted the service publicly and shared how they have also engaged in under-the-radar visits. “They have been into our offices, I think, four times, at this point in time, quietly without anyone knowing,” Lublin said about the four young royals. She added, “They’ve been to this event without anyone knowing last year. They are really here for the work.” Describing how the young royals have “thrown themselves into hard issues,” she said: “I think they take their role very seriously, really learning about the data. Learning about how things work. I’m so grateful.” Shout 85258 is a 24/7 text support service which was developed with a £3 million investment from the Royal Foundation and is powered by Crisis Text Line. There are now 1,500 volunteers active on the platform who currently handle an average 600 conversations each day. During the event today Prince William described developing Shout as an “amazing journey.” He added, “Catherine and I, and I know I speak for Harry and Meghan as well, couldn’t be more proud of what Shout has accomplished and what you have still to accomplish.” The future king spoke of the “sad demand” for volunteers, adding, “The fact that we’ve had to launch Shout shows how much in need the mental health sector is at the minute.” He also described how the Heads Together campaign “chipped away” at the stigma of mental heath but pointed out that “it was very important to us that we felt there was tangible support for the mental health community.”

Well, at least William mentioned the Sussexes, I guess. And it’s good that Shout’s founder was like “they ALL made trips here.”

Last thing: people are making a big deal about the fact that William briefly put his arm around Kate at this Shout event. I ordinarily make a big deal about how William is a big dud with almost everything, but he does this often enough – he’ll briefly put his arm on Kate’s back, usually to guide her somewhere. This brief PDA is not indicative of William being PDA-inspired by Harry, for the love of God.