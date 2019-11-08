John Legend rewrote the lyrics to the problematic song ‘Baby It’s Cold Outside’

About a year ago, a radio station finally took a bold step: they banned the famous Christmas-season song “Baby It’s Cold Outside.” The song has been around for like 80 years and the lyrics are often interpreted as problematic AF. I covered all of this last year – the history of the song, the long-standing complaints, and how in the Me Too age, maybe radio stations shouldn’t play music where the duet sounds like a man is trying to get a woman drunk so she’ll spend the night with him. The song’s lyrics are so completely creepy that Key & Peele did a great sketch send-up of the song years ago too.
Anyway, thousands of radio stations still play the song and it’s not like “cancel culture” even really worked in any way regarding this f–king song. So John legend decided to do something else: he reworked and changed the lyrics and then he and Kelly Clarkson recorded it. Behold, the Woke version “Baby It’s Cold Outside.”
Just like the radio station banning the song last year, there’s a backlash to the backlash. People are truly MAD that John Legend changed the lyrics to reflect consent culture. There’s also a bizarre criticism that Legend’s lyrics make it too much about sex, which…I mean…
The new #MeToo-fueled version of the holiday ditty scrubs the song of lines in which a male suitor insists that a woman stay because the weather is bad, for ones where he calls her a cab and asks her to text him when she gets home. In another eye-rolling instance, Clarkson’s character asks, “What will my friends think? If I have one more drink?” to which the Legend ‘s suitor replies: “It’s your body and your choice.” In a lighter moment, Clarkson offers up the excuse, “My father will be pacing the floor,” to which Legend replies, “Wait, what do you still live at home for?”
The song will be released on a deluxe edition of Legend’s Christmas album, “A Legendary Christmas,” also out Friday. But news of the duet — released in 1949, and famously crooned by the likes of Bing Crosby and Doris Day — has already been met with a flurry of criticism. Nay-sayers include Deana Martin, the daughter of Dean Martin, who sang one of the most popular version of the hit.
“You do not change the lyrics to the song,” she fumed on “Good Morning Britain” earlier this week, adding that the new song is oddly more sex-focused. “He made it more sexual with those words … and I think what he’s done is, he’s stealing the thunder from [composer] Frank Loesser’s song and from my dad,” she said. She called the tune’s new iteration, which was penned by Legend, “absolutely absurd. He should write his own song if he doesn’t like this one, but don’t change the lyrics. It’s a classic, perfect song.”
For the love of God! It’s JUST A SONG. You can say that about either version, the original or the update. I can’t stand the original song because at some point, it changes from playful to predatory (in my mind, in my interpretation). Legend’s version keeps it playful, almost dorky. Why all the backlash?? My lord.
I never liked this song. I always thought of it as a Christmas date rape song. My mom and my aunt made fun of me. This was long before Me Too. It’s so obvious. Good for John. We’ll probably still hear the bad version for eternity but at least some people get it.
I feel sorry for people who are too ignorant and clueless to understand the actual meaning and intent of the lyrics. Anyone who can’t be bothered to figure out that society was different back then, social mores and standards were much stricter than today, and the song is a reflection of that era. Get over yourselves and crack a book.
Perhaps you could take a minute to reflect on the fact that some things don’t age well, and this song is one of them. But sure, if you want to hold on to something of a different era so hard, more power to you. You do you.
And realize that plenty of people understand that societal mores were different back then and are STILL uncomfortable with this song. You don’t need to feel sorry for them (me) because we’re doing just fine with taking the position that we choose not to listen to it.
The original song is creepy af.
Only to people who don’t understand what society was like back then. Geez!
critics understand clearly what society was like back then, it’s the ENTIRE POINT of their complaints about the song – that it represents a less enlightened time in society and we don’t want to hear songs that reflect that era anymore because we know better now. why are you so defensive over this song?
I adore the song; it’s playful and naughty and sexy. It’s of another era, for sure; B&W movies, smoking, dames in hats, and fellas in ties. I’m glad the world has changed for the better, but this song reflects fun from a period of true charm (and rotten rights for women).
I love this. I’m not sure it’ll get tons of radio play (because of the backlash to this version) but maybe they’ll surprise me! I’ve been telling people the lyrics are date-rapey since I was 14ish, of course thinking I was SO smart for having an “original” opinion. Except that so many of us have been having these thoughts for years, or decades.
Also, people who get mad about changing/pointing out something problematic because it’s “a classic” or “tradition” are the kind of people you need to watch out for.
And of course Piers Morgan was leading the outrage… shocker.
I have to tell you something, I was NOT expecting this at all, but this song made me feel so happy. I guess it’s a mix of my love for John Legend and the adorable humor he uses, and they both sound so great. I am going to get this album for sure!
No one does adorkable better than John Legend. He is just the best.
“Wait, what do you still live at home for? ” Lollll. Amazing.
“His name is Murray”
Why can’t John Legend re-write blurred lines instead I can see why some would have an issue with it but still it’s so much more misogynistic than “Baby it’s cold outside” and I saw the most about pharrell williams saying that now in the midst of the #MeToo era it’s problematic which is a gross understatement to me. That song is disgusting.
It’s really shocking to me how little time there was between “Blurred Lines” being a hit and Me Too.
With all the filthy, misogynistic, violent songs out there, THIS old song is offensive? Insane world.
we don’t have to pick. this song can be offensive and so can other songs that are filthy, misogynistic, and violent.
But no one is making a publicity stunt out of rewriting any of those.
I like the original song, I see it as flirty not sexual. If Legend wants to rewrite lyrics I have a huge list of hip hop and rock lyrics that are incredibly misogynous. It just seems weird they are going after an old classic Christmas song when there are so many songs out there that are not subtle and openly demeaning women.
I enjoy the original song too, but the line about “what’s in this drink” which was probably intended as a less creepy- he made it strong (as opposed to drugged to incapacitate)- still rubs me the wrong way.
Young men are driven (by hormones, peer pressure and society) to get laid at any cost and therefore want to get the girl as drunk as possible so she will not say no to sex.
I recall that as a teen in the late 80s, and i’m sure it is still true today.
But I am thrilled to no longer think that is how it should be.
I am happy the younger generations are standing up, to a degree, and saying- that’s just not cool.
So I enjoyed the new version.
Ariel, I always thought of that line “what is in this drink” as the woman trying to blame the alcohol for wanting to stay longer. I think many of us have done things while drinking and used the alcohol as an excuse. Like telling a brother-in-law off.
I love the original song and think the new version is stupid, but if they can make money off it, go ahead!
I mean the original is creepy but not that bad. This stuff is found in countless classic movies and we still watch them. And tthey still play rap? Hip Hop? Anyone listen to Tom Jones’ Delilah recently? Sure, ban the damn song but I just don’t see it. Come at me.
I always appreciate new Christmas songs and certainly new John Legend music, so yay!
“Murray” – This is hilarious.
Oh, gosh, I just posted nearly the same above!
this was already done by a couple from minnesota a few years ago: https://www.twincities.com/2016/12/13/baby-its-cold-outside-remake-consent-mn-minneapolis-couple-musicians-christmas-classic/
I viewed the original as playful and funny until someone tried to coerce me into sex as a young woman. Now that I’m older and have some self-esteem, the original creeps me out.
Deana Martin feel bad, but some legends remain. Most of us are forgotten to history. Artists and their families act like fame is for ever. Everyone can’t be Bob Ross, painting “…happy little trees.”